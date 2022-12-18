ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 38

stop the lies.
3d ago

No, not the hearings, what Trump did took a toll. Duh. His actions were what caused his downfall. And bringing them to light was a good thing for our form of democracy.

Reply
36
Viva Satire!
4d ago

Trump: "Fake News!! I've never been stronger, check out the beams of light I can shoot from my eyes, on that photo I'm selling toSuckers!!"

Reply(1)
29
Mary Duplessis
2d ago

The entire Republican party took a hit because of their continued support and defense of the insurrection, the demonizing of the January 6th committee, and the fact that 40 plus Republican Congress members were directly involved in it all. The should've impeached him when they had the chance TWICE!!!!!!!

Reply
18
Related
MSNBC

Jan. 6 bomb stuns Trump: MAGA allies convicted as top aide goes under oath

Attorney General Garland speaks out on the Justice Department’s biggest victory in a January 6th case -- Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy. Garland vowing criminals attacking democracy will be "held accountable." It comes as the Special Counsel criminal probe intensifies, with MAGA loyalist Stephen Miller reportedly going under oath to a federal grand jury. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the DOJ action and analyzes where the wider case might go. Former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal saying the Oath Keepers convictions "really do warrant a celebration for the Justice Department and for the rule of law." Dec. 1, 2022.
The Independent

Trump rants about Jan 6 panel claim he never really believed he’d been cheated out of 2020 election

Former President Donald Trump appears to be fuming about his criminal referral to the Justice Department by the January 6 committee, due to his role in inciting the storming of the US Capitol almost two years ago.In three posts on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, the former president decried the fact that the House committee did not investigate his disproven allegations that the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen”.Mr Trump is correct in calling this assertion “the reason for the protest” as he insisted on baselessly and repeatedly telling his supporters that the election had been...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

Why Donald Trump is not fearing a Justice Department indictment

The U.S. House’s Jan. 6 committee has performed its task with a dignity that verges on parody. Their solemnity was justified; an investigation into a violent ambush of elected officials at the U.S. Capitol wouldn’t play right with a laugh track. At the same time, such seriousness could also come off at times as a precious lack of self-awareness: Couldn’t they have at least acknowledged, just once, that the machinery of traditional politics, mainstream media and the law has separately and in concert been trying for years to encumber former President Donald Trump with but a single meaningful consequence for a myriad of things (financial corruption, sexual assault — hey, remember he was impeached, twice!) and so far have failed?
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
179K+
Post
1098M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy