ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Help A Hero: Community Raises Thousands For Family Of Late Yonkers Sergeant

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pi55i_0jmrBch800
Yonkers Police Department Sgt. Frank Gualdino, a resident of Mahopac, age 53, was due to retire in nine months. Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department

Community members in Westchester County are gathering in droves to support the family of a fallen hero who spent so much of his life supporting others.

As of midday Sunday, Dec, 18, about $80,000 of a $100,000 goal had been raised for the family of Yonkers Police Department Sgt. Frank Gualdino, a resident of Mahopac in Putnam County, who died in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the age of 53.

The fundraiser, titled "Help The Family Of YPD Sgt. Frank Gualdino," is hosted by Help a Hero, a website dedicated to helping first responders and their families.

The donations received by the website will go directly to Gualdino's family, including his wife and two children, according to the fundraiser page.

The fundraiser is meant to help the family of a man who dedicated so much of his time to helping others.

"If you were lucky enough to know Frank, you'd know what a kind and thoughtful man he was. Frank was a long-time union representative and someone you could go to for advice, and a great source of knowledge for a new trustee. Whenever there was someone in need, Frank was the first person to volunteer to help," the fundraiser page said.

Gualdino's funeral is being held on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. at the city's Sacred Heart Church on Shonnard Place, police announced. The funeral will be live-streamed here.

to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Food Truck Explosion Burns Female Victim In Elizabeth

A female victim suffered burns in some type of food truck explosion on Thursday, Dec. 22 in Elizabeth, sources say.The incident happened on Polaris Street sometime around 1:20 p.m., Elizabeth police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras tells Daily Voice.The food truck had a "small flare up," she said. The vi…
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular Dunkin' To Reopen Soon In Patterson After Remodeling

A popular Dunkin' Donuts location in the Hudson Valley is set to reopen soon following extensive remodeling for more than a month. The Dunkin', located in Putnam County at 3115 Route 22 in Patterson, has been closed since Wednesday, Nov. 16 for remodeling work. However, the coffee shop is expected to reopen by the end of the week of Monday, Dec. 19, employee Liliana See said in a Facebook post.
PATTERSON, NY
Daily Voice

Teacher Put On Home Assignment For Alleged Inappropriate Conduct With Student In Bronxville

A teacher in Westchester County is facing consequences for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct with a student. The teacher, who works at a school in the Bronxville Union Free School District, was placed on home assignment after the inappropriate communications with a student were discovered, Bronxville Superintendent Roy Montesano confirmed on Thursday, Dec. 22.
BRONXVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Man Who Hid In Saw Mill River Admits To Fatally Shooting Victim 5 Times In Yonkers: DA

A man who hid from police in a river after fatally shooting a victim five times in Westchester County has admitted to his crimes, officials said. Yonkers resident Terrence Gonzalez, age 30, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Dec. 22 to killing 23-year-old Lateef Butler outside a Yonkers apartment building on June 26, 2020, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Shirley Woman Admits To Stealing $50K From Nursing Home Residents With Disabilities In Her Care

A 31-year-old woman admitted she stole more than $50,000 from 11 residents of a Long Island nursing home for adults with developmental disabilities. Jazzame Paranzino, of Shirley, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted grand larceny for stealing funds from residents in her care while she was working as the site manager for Maryhaven Center of Hope in Medford, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
SHIRLEY, NY
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Gang Member Found Guilty Of 2017 Murder

A Fairfield County gang member has been found guilty of the shooting death of another man two days before Christmas in 2017.Jarod Hamilton, age 23, of Bridgeport, was found guilty by a jury on Monday, Dec. 19 of murder and carrying a pistol without a permit, said Joseph Corradino, State’s Attorney …
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Missing Suffolk County Woman Found

A Long Island woman who went missing has been located. Edwina Foster, age 82, had last been seen leaving her East Patchogue residence at 28 Ocean Ave., at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. "Edwina Foster has been located, unharmed," Suffolk County Police reported late Wednesday night. Earlier report:. A Long...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
pix11.com

3-year-old in foster care died from amphetamine overdose in the Bronx

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The updated death certificate of 3-year-old Shalize Carter Clarke, who died in a Bronx foster home on March 7, revealed she died from acute amphetamine intoxication. “They are failing children over and over,” the child’s godmother, Yvette Ramos, told PIX11 News on Tuesday as...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Student stabbed multiple times at Long Island high school

NEW YORK - A 15-year-old is under arrest on assault and weapons charges after a brutal stabbing incident in front of a Long Island high school. The attack happened about 2:45 p.m. Monday outside of Uniondale High School in Uniondale. The Nassau County Police Department says the 15-year-old got into...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
434K+
Followers
62K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy