wpsdlocal6.com
Longtime Kentucky journalist Jim Malone dies at age 70
PADUCAH — Longtime Kentucky journalist Jim Malone has died at age 70 at his home in Paducah. Malone, who died on Monday, was the western Kentucky bureau chief and an investigative reporter for the Louisville Courier Journal. Early on in his career, he worked as a reporter and photographer...
A plea to Kentucky’s teachers
I get why teachers in Kentucky are suspicious of almost anything coming out of the GOP-controlled legislature. Republicans earned that distrust through words and deeds, most notoriously the surprise attack on teachers’ pensions in 2018. I’m begging educators to see beyond the poisonous political atmosphere and seize ownership of a push to change reading instruction. […] The post A plea to Kentucky’s teachers appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
One woman’s fight with the land bank could reopen pathways to generational wealth in west Louisville
Mary Hall's push to reclaim her family's land is inspiring change and raising important questions about how Louisville officials have “retained, seized and confiscated” properties in Black communities over the past 50 years.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky senator: Transgender son has died by suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky state senator said Tuesday that her transgender son, a trans rights advocate on whom "a lack of acceptance took a toll," has died by suicide. He was 24. What You Need To Know. Democratic Sen. Karen Berg said her transgender son Henry Berg-Brousseau...
What is Kentucky’s most and least popular Christmas food?
Do you partake in Kentucky's most (or least) popular Christmas food?🎄
Kentucky permanently removes children from facility where young boy died in July
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) announced that it will permanently remove children from a Louisville psychiatric residential treatment facility after a little boy died earlier this year. Officials say 7-year-old Ja'Ceon Terry died at Uspiritus-Brooklawn on July 17. His cause...
These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Kentucky
We all know that it's about to get very cold in Kentucky this week, but hopefully not THIS cold. It's officially the first day of winter, and tomorrow marks the start of a few very cold days full of winter weather in Kentucky. When it comes to the weather here, it can change its mind at any minute, making it hotter (or colder), more snow, or more rain than originally expected. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
WLKY.com
More than 40 homes in this Louisville neighborhood go all out for Christmas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking for spots to check out Christmas lights this week, make sure to add this Louisville neighborhood. Residents in Windemere Place have gone all out with Christmas decorations and lights. The neighborhood is on Ashfield Lane near Hikes Point. This has been a tradition...
wdrb.com
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency in Kentucky in advance of winter storm, arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is under a state of emergency, as a winter storm brings snow and bitter cold to the state. Gov. Andy Beshear signed the state of emergency on Wednesday, as Kentucky gears up for an arctic blast expected to move in Thursday night. The forecast calls for snow, dropping temperatures and wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour on Friday. Wind chills are expected to be between 10 and 25 below zero on Friday into Saturday. A warm up isn't expected until Monday or Tuesday.
wdrb.com
Historic west Louisville church to receive $2 million expansion project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic church in west Louisville will transform into a place of opportunity. The Village at West Jefferson will expand to include a major project to revitalize and re-purpose St. Peter's United Church of Christ. The first phase of the village opened in the summer of...
wdrb.com
Kentucky native stuck in Peru amid political unrest in South American country
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky native is stuck in Peru amid political unrest in the South American country, reported by LEX18. Dennis Grannis-Phoenix, from Flemingsburg, said he has been stuck in Arequipa for the past nine days. He said he hasn't strayed far from his hotel due to safety concerns.
wymt.com
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
wpsdlocal6.com
Five men face thousands in fines for illegally guiding hunters in west Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man face thousands of dollars in fines after they pleaded guilty to multiple counts of illegally guiding hunters. One of the men also pleaded guilty to illegal use of bait. Altogether, Calloway County District Judge Randall A. Hutchens...
wdrb.com
Raffle tickets for truck honoring KSP trooper killed in line of duty sell out in 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of a fallen Kentucky State Police Trooper is sending out a message of thanks. The Kentucky State Police Foundation is raffling off a used 1990s truck that was restored by a trooper who was killed in the line of duty. Joseph Cameron Ponder spent countless hours on his truck during his brief visits home from the U.S. Navy.
Truth About Cars
Video of the Week: Ford Workers Fight It Out
We don't know why these workers at a Ford plant -- it says KTP, so we assume it's Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville -- are fighting, but we can't stop watching. A fight club? Is someone mad at their co-worker for whatever reason? Simple boredom? Again, the reasons are unknown, and it's hard to hear from the audio.
Kentucky animal shelter at ‘nearly double capacity’, holding candlelight vigil
The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter is reportedly at a critical capacity level.
wdrb.com
Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
wdrb.com
Caesars Southern Indiana offers the opportunity of dealing Blackjack for a living
ELIZABETH, In (WDRB) -- Learn the rules of the game at Caesars Southern Indiana. WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets an education at Blackjack Dealer School. Caesars Southern Indiana Dealer school is open for anyone 21 years old and older. Under 21 can apply as long as you will be 21 by...
wdrb.com
105-year-old World War II veteran in Crestwood asking for Christmas cards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This Christmas, a World War II veteran is asking for a special gift. Horace Harrod Sr., 105, is asking for Christmas cards this December. The Crestwood man served in World War II nearly 80 years ago. "We just took all kinds of basic training," Harrod said.
More Deadly Than Fentanyl, an Elephant Tranquilizer Drug Poses a Threat in Kentucky
A drug that is more potent than Fentanyl? Sounds impossible however it does exist and has popped up in the far eastern reaches of the Commonwealth. Carfentanil: What is it and why is it more fatal than Fentanyl?. This drug is the stronger cousin, if you will, of the well-known...
