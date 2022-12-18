Read full article on original website
wsgw.com
Openings on Several Boards in Bay City
(WSGW File Photo; Bay City Hall) The City of Bay City is looking to fill vacancies on a number of boards and committees in the new year. The city’s Board of Review has nine open seats with terms set to expire in 2025. Applicants are also being sought for a vacancy on the Brownfield Redevlopment Authority, which oversees revitalization of obsolete or blighted properties, as well as for two empty seats on the Building Code and Fire Code Boards of Appeals. More localized management boards for Columbus Avenue and Midland Street also have vacancies.
wsgw.com
Ostash Reappointed to Saginaw City Council
The Saginaw City Council has a familiar face rejoining them for the next two years. Councilman Bill Ostash was reappointed to the council on Monday, filling the seat vacated by Autumn Scherzer earlier this month. Both Ostash and Scherzer ran for reelection in November, but Ostash lost his seat by just under 1,500 votes.
wsgw.com
Liberty Bridge in Bay City Open for Traffic
Bay City’s Liberty Bridge officially reopened Thursday afternoon after being closed for 10 months. After an opening ceremony, dozens of vehicles participated in the first drive across the newly paved deck surface, with proceeds going to charity. “It’s been a long, hard struggle to get everything in place and...
wsgw.com
Community Food Store and Kitchen Coming to Saginaw
Saginaw residents will soon have a new place to buy groceries. The USDA is providing the Saginaw Community Foundation a grant of $280,542 to start the Saginaw Community Food Club and Kitchen, a non profit store and community kitchen which will help alleviate Saginaw’s food desert. The grant comes...
wsgw.com
Temple Theater Chosen as Venue for 2023 Eat Great Winter Event
The site of the 2022 Eat Great Winter event has been announced, and it’s an iconic Saginaw venue. The historic Temple Theater will host the event, with a 1920’s theme complete with red carpet, cocktails, and decor reflecting the early years of The Temple’s existence. The event...
wsgw.com
New data gives insights into household utilities in Saginaw
A new report by data analyst firm Doxo Insights show how much an average Saginaw household spends on utilities and other bills. According to the report, Saginaw households spend an average of $400 per month on utilities, while the overall Michigan average is $310 a month and the national average is $328 per month. However, when accounting for the 10 most common household bills and not just utilities, the average Saginaw household spends more than $1,500 per month, which is actually 22 % lower than the national average and 11 % lower than the state average.
wsgw.com
Bay City’s Lafayette Bridge to Close for Repairs
More traffic delays may be coming in Bay City as MDOT prepares to work on one of the city’s four bridges starting January 3. Lafayette Bridge will be closed as MDOT crews work on deck and sidewalk patching, and joint replacements. MDOT officials say the roughly $700,000 project is necessary at this time because those areas could fault within the next year or two. However, working in the winter can slow down construction and increase costs, but the department is taking advantage of having no river traffic during the winter months.
wsgw.com
Saginaw Police inducts new officers
Eight new officers were inducted into the Saginaw Police Department on Tuesday morning. Officers Kelley McIntyre, Caleb Gallant, Tyler Sauve, Asia Greene, Jeffery DeHaan, Guadalupe Olivarez, Demarcus Baldwin, and Dwayne Jones were sworn in, officially joining the police force. The new officers were hired in August, and recently graduated from...
wsgw.com
Two Injured In Bay City High Rise Fire
Fire officials in Bay City are investigating the cause of a fire that occurred in a high rise apartment on Sunday. Fire crews were dispatched to the ninth floor of the Pine Towers building at 306 South Walnut Street around 6:05 A.M. A female resident of the apartment suffered burns, while a resident in another apartment suffered smoke inhalation. They were taken to a local hospital, though the burn victim was later transferred to Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
wsgw.com
Gladwin City Manager Arrested
Another Gladwin County official has been arrested for drunk driving. On December 10, Gladwin City Manager and former Bay City Mayor Chris Shannon was pulled over by state police in Bay County and arrested for having a blood alcohol level of .12. Gladwin’s Mayor-Elect Sarah Kile says Shannon is still employed by the city, though the city attorney is being consulted before further action is taken.
wsgw.com
Woman Dies in Suspicious Flint House Fire
Fire officials in Flint are investigating a house fire that claimed the life of a woman. Crew responded to the townhome around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Orchard Lane, located near Flushing Road. While crews were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes, they were not able to rescue the woman, whose body was discovered inside. She has not been identified at this time.
wsgw.com
Saginaw man dies after fleeing Police
Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Perkins Street near Fourth Street in Saginaw Tuesday afternoon during a pursuit. Police say the driver who was alone in a 2021 Dodge Charger fled from a traffic stop near the intersection of 20th street north of Holland Avenue. The 19-year old lost control of the car and struck a tree and utility pole. The driver died at the scene.
wsgw.com
Mt. Pleasant Police Looking for Stolen Vehicle, Suspect
Police in Mount Pleasant are investigating a stolen vehicle and are asking the public for help. Surveillance footage from a convenience store on December 15 shows a black Ford Flex pull into the parking lot, with the driver going inside. A few moments later a suspect wearing a long camoflage coat enters the vehicle and drives away. Police say the suspect may be female.
wsgw.com
Head On Crash in Hemlock Kills One, Injures Another
Police in Saginaw County’s Richland Township are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Saginaw area woman and hospitalized another person. Police say the 33-year-old woman was driving a white SUV on North Hemlock Road near the township’s Department of Public Safety yesterday around 7:30 A.M.when she began to drive erratically. Police attempted a traffic stop on the SUV, but it crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and struck another SUV head on.
