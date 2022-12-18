Read full article on original website
Jesse Pacheco
4d ago
what about all the money wasted putting those train lines in? Think about all the people whose tax money went into this just to be cutoff from the service...
denverite.com
The state took these properties to expand I-70. Now they’re empty lots, and the community wants them back.
In 2016, as Colorado began work on a contentious plan to widen I-70, the state relocated Elyria-Swansea residents whose homes and businesses stood in the way. Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) acquired 74 properties through eminent domain as part of the controversial $1.2 billion project that lowered the highway, demolished the viaduct dividing the neighborhood and built a park in its place.
KDVR.com
Stay off the roads on Thursday if you can: CDOT
Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports. Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports.
WATCH: Video captures long line of traffic on Colorado's I-70 due to major closure
Traffic stacked up on I-70 on Thursday after a semi-truck spun near Silverthorne amid icy conditions. A video posted by Colorado State Patrol has since gone viral, capturing standstill traffic near the Eisenhower Tunnel in eastbound lanes. Watch it below:. The closure was announced at about 9:30 AM, with traffic...
Denver, Aurora will not enforce snow shoveling rules Thursday
Property owners in Denver are required to clear sidewalks after snow stops falling and risk fines if they do not comply. However, will this requirement be enforced during dangerously low temperatures?
This Colorado Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker found the worst commutes in every state, including Colorado.
Arctic air causes closures across Denver metro
City and county governments, schools and other Denver facilities will close Thursday, as the arctic air brings dangerously low temperatures to the state. Several districts will close Thursday, including 27J Schools, Denver Public Schools, Littleton Public Schools and Cherry Creek Public Schools. Many city and county courts and facilities will also close for the severe weather, including Jefferson County facilities and courts, Arapahoe County facilities and Adams County buildings. ...
PLANetizen
Denver Evaluates Success of E-Bike Rebate
Denver’s $4.8 million e-bike rebate program, which has proven so popular the city could barely keep applications open, is helping get thousands of residents out of their cars, reports Ian Duncan in the Washington Post. “Denver’s program has two tiers, with one that offers $400 to any city resident...
Diesel spills onto I-70 at Lookout Mountain
At roughly 11:42 a.m., Colorado State Patrol in Golden said in a tweet that a commercial motor vehicle had crashed into a guardrail, rupturing the fuel tank in the process.
Fire completely destroys Northglenn home
A home was completely destroyed by fire Thursday morning but no one was injured, North Metro Fire said.
denverite.com
How Colorado Boulevard went from pedestrian paradise to a ‘ghastly mess’
Becky McBride’s Congress Park neighborhood is so quiet she can often hear kids playing at the school a half-block away from her home. She loves strolling through the neighborhood with her family on its wide sidewalks. “Everybody’s just really friendly,” she said of her neighbors. “We can walk to...
94kix.com
Colorado’s ‘Motel of Tomorrow’ Has Been Demolished – Now What?
When the Cameron Motel first opened in 1956, it was a convenient and budget-friendly option for tourists in the Denver area to stop and stay the night at. Located just feet from the off-ramp of I-25, the vibrant arrowhead sign caught the eye of many motorists passing by, especially those looking for somewhere to rent a room.
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Colorado Freezes
'Dangerously cold' weather is making its way to Colorado this week.
Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures
DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state. Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Littleton Public Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday. Cherry Creek Schools has...
How much snow will Denver get by Thursday morning?
Another round of snow will arrive in the Denver metro area with a major arctic cold front that will drop temperatures to below zero.
Fire under Wadsworth bridge closes WB I-70 in Arvada
A fire that started under the Wadsworth bridge forced the closure of the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Arvada Sunday. All but one lane reopened to traffic.
Meth detected in air ducts of Boulder's main library, prompting closure
BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder's main library is closed after environmental testing showed methamphetamine use in the building's bathrooms. City staff said in a news release that the closure was done out of "an abundance of caution," and for the public's safety. They're not sure how long the closure will last.
Westword
The Ten Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings of 2023
This year has brought a slew of new restaurants to metro Denver — over 250 of them so far. They've introduced plenty of new eating options, including our picks for the ten best additions to the dining scene in 2022. But as the year comes to a close, we're also looking ahead.
Westword
Your Latest Denver Utility Bill: The Xact Opposite of Xcelling
In 2021, winter storm Uri swept through the country, causing Xcel Energy to spend over $500 million more than normal on natural gas. In June, the Public Utilities Commission decided the company could recuperate those costs from customers' bills for up to thirty months despite findings of failures on the company’s part during the time period of the storm.
One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday
An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
Castle Rock highway construction work uncovers rainforest fossil bed
An Artocarpus fossil uncovered along I-25 in Castle Rock.Photo byDenver Museum of Nature and Science. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Widening work on Interstate 25 near Castle Rock revealed the fossil bed of a 64-million-year-old rainforest.
