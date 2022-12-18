ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears Inactives Against The Eagles: Who Will Justin Fields Throw To?

By Pat Boadway
On Tap Sports Net
On Tap Sports Net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mSidT_0jmrATo600

The Bears are down several players coming out of the bye week.

Following their Week 14 bye week, the Chicago Bears are dealt more injury woes. They're without multiple weapons on offense and it begs the question: who will Justin Fields throw to?

View the original article to see embedded media.

Bears Inactives vs. Eagles

Prior to kickoff, the Bears listed several players out for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZBXKx_0jmrATo600

Photo: ChicagoBears/Twitter

The Chicago Bears already ruled wide receiver Chase Claypool out for this matchup against the Eagles earlier this week. But N'Keal Harry was only questionable during the week. The Bears ruled Harry out and now Justin Fields is left with a gaping hole in the gameplan.

Furthermore, the Bears are down two more players on the offensive line. Larry Borom and Ja'Tyre Carter will miss the Week 15 matchup. After Chicago's offensive line ranked surprisingly high, losing any players at this time is a crucial blow.

Going against the Eagles' stout defensive line, this could present a great concern for the Bears. Without depth at multiple positions, the Chicago Bears' focus should be the health of their players. Any injuries should be taken with extreme caution and the protection of the franchise quarterback is the main concern.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Jets turn to Chris Streveler after Zach Wilson flops again

The quarterback carousel continues in New York as Zach Wilson has been benched yet again. This time it’s for Chris Streveler. The boos had been pouring down in MetLife Stadium as Zach Wilson had been completely shut down by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fans had been chanting for Joe Flacco to enter the game all night. Their wish was answered for a while, as Streveler led the Jets on a 73-yard drive, but it stalled out at the 13-yard line after a pass on fourth-and-two fell incomplete while the Jaguars continued to hold onto a 16-3 lead midway through the fourth quarter....
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
On Tap Sports Net

On Tap Sports Net

Chicago, IL
296
Followers
643
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

All Chicago sports, all the time!

 https://ontapsportsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy