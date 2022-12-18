Bears Inactives Against The Eagles: Who Will Justin Fields Throw To?

The Bears are down several players coming out of the bye week.

Following their Week 14 bye week, the Chicago Bears are dealt more injury woes. They're without multiple weapons on offense and it begs the question: who will Justin Fields throw to?

Bears Inactives vs. Eagles

Prior to kickoff, the Bears listed several players out for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chicago Bears already ruled wide receiver Chase Claypool out for this matchup against the Eagles earlier this week. But N'Keal Harry was only questionable during the week. The Bears ruled Harry out and now Justin Fields is left with a gaping hole in the gameplan.

Furthermore, the Bears are down two more players on the offensive line. Larry Borom and Ja'Tyre Carter will miss the Week 15 matchup. After Chicago's offensive line ranked surprisingly high, losing any players at this time is a crucial blow.

Going against the Eagles' stout defensive line, this could present a great concern for the Bears. Without depth at multiple positions, the Chicago Bears' focus should be the health of their players. Any injuries should be taken with extreme caution and the protection of the franchise quarterback is the main concern.