Jacksonville Jaguars win against the Dallas Cowboys 40-34

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott’s bobbled pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime Sunday.

Noah Brown failed to secure Prescott’s low throw, and Jenkins made a shoelace grab and went untouched the other way to end Jacksonville’s NFL-record 20-game skid against NFC teams.

The Cowboys (10-4) ended a five-game winning streak and failed to secure a playoff spot. Jacksonville (6-8), meanwhile, could gain ground on Tennessee in the topsy-turvy AFC South.

Jacksonville won the toss in overtime and had a chance to win it with Trevor Lawrence, who threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns. But the Jaguars went three-and-out, giving the Cowboys a chance to win after squandering a 27-10 lead. Prescott’s third-down pass proved to be a difference-maker.

Prescott completed 23 of 30 passes for 256 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Two of his TD passes went to Brown.

Prescott found Brown for a 13-yard score with 3:02 remaining. Lawrence fumbled while scrambling on the ensuing possession, but he got the ball back and drove his team into position for Riley Patterson’s 40-yard, game-tying field goal on the final play of regulation.

Lawrence threw three TD passes to Zay Jones. Travis Etienne ran for 103 yards.

Update 4:17 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN BY THE JAGUARS. SCORE 40-34 JAGUARS WIN.

Update 3:41 p.m.: FIELD GOAL BY THE JAGUARS. SCORE 34-34 THE GAME IS A TIE. OVERTIME WILL BE ADDED

Update 3:41 p.m.: Touchdown by the Cowboys. Score 34-31 Cowboys are in the lead.

Update 3:27 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN by the Jaguars. 27- 31 JAGUARS are in the lead.

Update 3:14 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN by the Jaguars. 27- 24 Cowboys are in the lead.

Update 3:09 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN by the Jaguars. 27- 17 Cowboys are in the lead.

Update 2:49 p.m.: Field goal by the Jaguars. 24- 10 Cowboys are in the lead.

Update 2:41 p.m.: Field goal by the Jaguars. 21- 10 Cowboys are in the lead.

Update 2:02 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN by the Cowboys. 21-7 Cowboys are in the lead.

Update 1:50 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN by the Jaguars. 14-7 Cowboys are in the lead.

Update 1:23 p.m.: Touchdown by the Cowboys. Score 10-0 Cowboys are in the lead.

Update 1:23 p.m.: Touchdown by the Cowboys. Score 7-0 Cowboys are in the lead.

Follow along below for live updates as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Dallas Cowboys at TIAA Bank Field on FOX30 at 1 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to square off at 1 p.m. on December 18 at TIAA Bank Field.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cowboys-4

SERIES RECORD: Cowboys lead 4-3

LAST MEETING: The cowboys beat the Jaguars 40-7 in October of 2018

LAST WEEK: Cowboys beat the Texans 27-23; Jaguars beat the Titans 36-22

COWBOWYS: AVERAGE (5.6), RUSH (4.7), PASS (7), TOTAL TOUCHDOWNS (40).

JAGUARS: AVERAGE (4.7), RUSH (4.7), PASS (6.9), TOTAL TOUCHDOWNS (33).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Cowboys 8; Jaguars 5.

COWBOYS PLAYER TO WATCH: CBS NFLK states that the Cowboys have averaged more than 37 points per game during that stretch, and they have scored the third-most points per game in the league this season. Running backs Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott have provided quarterback Dak Prescott with plenty of support, rushing for a combined 15 touchdowns in their last six games.

The Cowboys have been outstanding defensively as well, allowing the fifth-fewest yards per game—linebacker Micah Parsons ranks third in the NFL in sacks (12).

JAGUARS PLAYER TO WATCH: LB Travon Walker looks to add to his impressive NFL debut. The No. 1 overall pick had four tackles, including a sack, and an interception at Washington. He’s the first NFL player since 2018 to get a sack and an interception in his first game.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been largely responsible for the late-season surge, throwing for 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last five games.

