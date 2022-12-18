Read full article on original website
You’ll Never Believe Who the Vikings Signed at QB
To start your Tuesday, you’ll never believe who the Vikings signed at QB. It’s the young journeyman Josh Rosen, from 2018 NFL Draft fame. The man now plays for the Vikings, presumably as the team’s QB3. Rosen has bounced around the NFL since 2018 and will now try Minnesota on for size.
Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is out for the season. Following his brutal injury, some have wondered if the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is going to retire. Stafford addressed those thoughts this week. The Rams quarterback was asked by his wife on her podcast. He gave a straight up answer.
Steelers Legend Franco Harris Dies Days Before Immaculate Reception Anniversary
The Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer was set to have his number retired this weekend.
Look: Arch Manning Officially Signs With College Football Program
It's official, Arch Manning will be playing for the Texas Longhorns when the 2023 college football season kicks off. On Wednesday morning, the five-star quarterback recruit officially signed his letter of intent to attend the University of Texas and play for the football team. While this was the expected move, nothing in college football recruiting is set in stone until the ink on the paper is dry.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on replacing Vander Esch, getting Gallup involved, and more
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke about the team’s plans for replacing linebacker Leighton Vander Esch while he remains sidelined with a shoulder stinger, Michal Gallup’s lack of involvement in the passing game, and much more.
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ohio State Quarterback Devin Brown Announces His Decision
Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown firmly put an end to any transfer speculation on Tuesday. Brown, a four-star freshman who has been the subject of rumors that he's looking to leave, announced that he's returning to OSU in amusing fashion. Brown posted the famous scene from Rounders featuring Matt Damon...
hotnewhiphop.com
LeSean McCoy Calls Dak Prescott “Ass” On Live TV: Watch
LeSean McCoy was not very kind to Dak Prescott. LeSean McCoy had a solid NFL career, and now, he finds himself giving analysis on TV. Like many former NFL stars, McCoy has gone into broadcasting. If you have seen his work with Speak For Yourself on FS1, then you know that he has gone to the Skip Bayless School of Hot Takes.
Casey Thompson Reportedly Makes Decision On Nebraska Future
Even though Nebraska picked up a commitment from Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims, it sounds like starting quarterback Casey Thompson will return for the 2023 season. Charles Thompson, revealed his son's plans for next season. "Listen, his thinking is he left the season as a starter and he expects to...
Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31
Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games
On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
Texas Wide Receiver Is Reportedly No Longer With Team
Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall is no longer with the program, according to Inside Texas of On3. Hall transferred to Texas this season after spending one year at Alabama. In three games with the Longhorns, he had just one reception. Since Hall is reportedly no longer with Texas, he's expected...
Gardner Minshew Has Been Excused From Eagles Practice Today
The Philadelphia Eagles excused quarterback Gardner Minshew from Tuesday's practice to mourn the loss of Mike Leach. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane said Minshew, who played for Leach at Washington State, will attend the head coach's funeral in Mississippi. Minshew finished fifth in the 2018 Heisman Trophy voting, amassing 4,779...
NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford's Decision
Matthew Stafford hasn't played a snap since suffering a neck injury in a Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Now on injured reserve with a very slim chance of returning this season, whispers of a potential Stafford retirement have been growing with each passing week. According to ...
There's 1 College Football Bowl Game Today - Here's The Schedule
Bowl season chugs along on Wednesday with a matchup from the Big Easy. There's only one game on the docket today--the R+L Carries New Orleans Bowl between Western Kentucky and South Alabama. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from the Caesars Superdome. ESPN will broadcast the action. Western Kentucky...
Philadelphia Eagles are snubbed and disrespected again by the NFL
We all have probably made mention of this before, some of us more than others. In all honesty, the ‘(insert city name) versus everybody’ mindset has allowed many of us to grow very weary, but there may be something to this “We all we got… We all we need” thing. For the second time in as many weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles have been robbed.
Colts Appear To Have Made Starting Quarterback Decision
Colts fans expecting changes at the quarterback position might want to look away. According to Colts radio host Kevin Bowen, offensive play-caller Parks Frazier says he is game-planning as if Matt Ryan will be the starting quarterback for Monday night's game against the Chargers. Ryan quarterbacked the team in Saturday's...
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Matt Rhule Attempting To Hire Prominent Texas High School Football Coach
As is the case for any prominent D1 hiring, the pressure will be on Matt Rhule to reimagine the Nebraska Cornhuskers' culture. If Tuesday's report from Zach Barnett of Football Scoop is any indication, Rhule won't be afraid to make hires from unorthodox sources as he settles in at Nebraska. ...
Watch: Franco Harris Interview After Immaculate Reception
Watch the iconic interview after one of the Pittsburgh Steelers' greatest moments.
