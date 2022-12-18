ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Spun

Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is out for the season. Following his brutal injury, some have wondered if the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is going to retire. Stafford addressed those thoughts this week. The Rams quarterback was asked by his wife on her podcast. He gave a straight up answer.
The Spun

Look: Arch Manning Officially Signs With College Football Program

It's official, Arch Manning will be playing for the Texas Longhorns when the 2023 college football season kicks off. On Wednesday morning, the five-star quarterback recruit officially signed his letter of intent to attend the University of Texas and play for the football team. While this was the expected move, nothing in college football recruiting is set in stone until the ink on the paper is dry.
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping

Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Devin Brown Announces His Decision

Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown firmly put an end to any transfer speculation on Tuesday. Brown, a four-star freshman who has been the subject of rumors that he's looking to leave, announced that he's returning to OSU in amusing fashion. Brown posted the famous scene from Rounders featuring Matt Damon...
hotnewhiphop.com

LeSean McCoy Calls Dak Prescott “Ass” On Live TV: Watch

LeSean McCoy was not very kind to Dak Prescott. LeSean McCoy had a solid NFL career, and now, he finds himself giving analysis on TV. Like many former NFL stars, McCoy has gone into broadcasting. If you have seen his work with Speak For Yourself on FS1, then you know that he has gone to the Skip Bayless School of Hot Takes.
The Spun

Casey Thompson Reportedly Makes Decision On Nebraska Future

Even though Nebraska picked up a commitment from Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims, it sounds like starting quarterback Casey Thompson will return for the 2023 season. Charles Thompson, revealed his son's plans for next season. "Listen, his thinking is he left the season as a starter and he expects to...
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31

Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
The Spun

NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games

On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
The Spun

Texas Wide Receiver Is Reportedly No Longer With Team

Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall is no longer with the program, according to Inside Texas of On3. Hall transferred to Texas this season after spending one year at Alabama. In three games with the Longhorns, he had just one reception. Since Hall is reportedly no longer with Texas, he's expected...
The Spun

Gardner Minshew Has Been Excused From Eagles Practice Today

The Philadelphia Eagles excused quarterback Gardner Minshew from Tuesday's practice to mourn the loss of Mike Leach. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane said Minshew, who played for Leach at Washington State, will attend the head coach's funeral in Mississippi. Minshew finished fifth in the 2018 Heisman Trophy voting, amassing 4,779...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford's Decision

Matthew Stafford hasn't played a snap since suffering a neck injury in a Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints.  Now on injured reserve with a very slim chance of returning this season, whispers of a potential Stafford retirement have been growing with each passing week.  According to ...
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles are snubbed and disrespected again by the NFL

We all have probably made mention of this before, some of us more than others. In all honesty, the ‘(insert city name) versus everybody’ mindset has allowed many of us to grow very weary, but there may be something to this “We all we got… We all we need” thing. For the second time in as many weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles have been robbed.
The Spun

Colts Appear To Have Made Starting Quarterback Decision

Colts fans expecting changes at the quarterback position might want to look away. According to Colts radio host Kevin Bowen, offensive play-caller Parks Frazier says he is game-planning as if Matt Ryan will be the starting quarterback for Monday night's game against the Chargers. Ryan quarterbacked the team in Saturday's...
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

The Spun

