1DGC
4d ago
Dallas lost due to a decision to throw on 3rd down and failed to complete the pass with under 2 minutes. Bad, bad call or QB decision. A run play would have forced Jaguars to burn their final timeout, with no timeout left the Jaguars could not have tied and ultimately win the game.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on replacing Vander Esch, getting Gallup involved, and more
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke about the team’s plans for replacing linebacker Leighton Vander Esch while he remains sidelined with a shoulder stinger, Michal Gallup’s lack of involvement in the passing game, and much more.
Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence could miss Thursday Night Football vs. Jets
The Jacksonville Jaguars might be hitting the field at MetLife Stadium Thursday without a key piece of their offense. The Jaguars announced Wednesday that quarterback Trevor Lawrence is limited again with a toe injury and is listed as questionable for the Thursday Night Football game against the New York Jets. It’s worth noting, however, that Lawrence has been playing through this toe injury for a few weeks.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeSean McCoy Calls Dak Prescott “Ass” On Live TV: Watch
LeSean McCoy was not very kind to Dak Prescott. LeSean McCoy had a solid NFL career, and now, he finds himself giving analysis on TV. Like many former NFL stars, McCoy has gone into broadcasting. If you have seen his work with Speak For Yourself on FS1, then you know that he has gone to the Skip Bayless School of Hot Takes.
Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update
After suffering a shoulder sprain during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Chicago Bears, Jalen Hurts is not expected to play in this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, even though the shoulder injury is not considered to be serious or long-term. But apparently, Hurts seems to think there’s still a chance he still plays. When Read more... The post Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Arch Manning Officially Signs With College Football Program
It's official, Arch Manning will be playing for the Texas Longhorns when the 2023 college football season kicks off. On Wednesday morning, the five-star quarterback recruit officially signed his letter of intent to attend the University of Texas and play for the football team. While this was the expected move, nothing in college football recruiting is set in stone until the ink on the paper is dry.
NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games
On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is out for the season. Following his brutal injury, some have wondered if the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is going to retire. Stafford addressed those thoughts this week. The Rams quarterback was asked by his wife on her podcast. He gave a straight up answer.
NFL World Reacts To What Obama Said About Steelers Legend
Legendary NFL running back Franco Harris passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 72. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend helped lead the organization to four Super Bowl titles during his illustrious career. After news of his passing broke, tributes started pouring in for the Hall of Fame back. Former...
Ravens Take Another Hit At Quarterback Position
It's not looking like Lamar Jackson is going to be back for this weekend's matchup with the Falcons, and now Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is also making an appearance on the injury report. Per the team, Huntley is dealing with a right shoulder injury and was listed as a...
'Big-Time' Quarterback Recruit Flipped His Commitment This Morning
Late Tuesday night football fans received news that a "big-time" quarterback would be flipping his commitment today. "Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow. Get some sleep, ladies and gentlemen, it's going to be a wild ride," Ari Wasserman of the Athletic said. Some...
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired Thursday
There's only three weeks left in the regular season, but Patriots fans are so tired of Matt Patricia they want him fired immediately. Patricia returned to the Patriots' coaching staff in 2021. He's listed as the team's senior football advisor and offensive line coach. Even though Patricia doesn't have the...
NFL World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Firing Prediction
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has never been afraid to call it like he sees it. That's why he's not going to shy away from saying his former colleague, Jeff Saturday, should be fired once this NFL season is over. During this Monday's episode of "First Take," Smith said the Colts...
Eagles Thank Doug Pederson, Jaguars With Cheesesteaks For Victory Over Cowboys
Doug Pederson is doing something special as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. And as a result of Pederson and the Jaguars' latest win, a 40-34 overtime thriller over the Dallas Cowboys, his old team is paying him back the best way they know can -- with a taste of Philly.
Franco Harris' Final Public Words Before Death Revealed
The passing of Franco Harris was so sudden and shocking that there truly aren't any obvious signs that he was in poor health in the final few interviews he did before his passing this week. The Hall of Fame running back did one final interview on Tuesday before his tragic...
Cowboys Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'Outstanding'; Odell Beckham Jr. 'Diminished'
The owner said Tuesday that his quarterback's play is good enough to win in the playoffs, but that the free-agent receiver's time is running out to be part of the Cowboys' postseason.
NFL Starting Quarterback Likely 'Done' For The Season
The Tennessee Titans were among the favorites to win the AFC just a few weeks ago. However, a recent losing streak has the Titans just fighting to keep a hold of the AFC South lead. Unfortunately, it sounds like Tennessee could be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for some time.
Look: Football World Is Furious With Jimbo Fisher's Admission
Jimbo Fisher took aim at NIL and the transfer portal this week, and fans are stunned. Not so much by Fisher's actual opinion, but by the fact he is expressing it considering how much the Aggies have made use of the transfer portal and a vast pool of NIL money under the one-time national champion head coach.
Look: Tom Brady Won't Like Peyton Manning's Comment
It's no secret that the NFC South is the new NFC East, at least for this season. Usually, it's been the NFC East being one of the worst divisions in football but that has changed in a big way. All four teams in the division are currently in a playoff spot, while there's only one NFC South team in a spot right now.
NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Locker Room Drama
The New England Patriots are decaying into dysfunction. After losing to the Las Vegas Raiders on a stunningly misguided last-play lateral, more drama is unfolding in Foxborough. On Monday, ESPN's Instagram account posted a quote from Bill Barnwell suggesting the Patriots must "at least call [Tom] Brady's people" to see...
Patrick Mahomes Says 1 NFL Quarterback Throws 'Perfect Spiral'
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is seen as the best quarterback in the league right now. He'll likely go down in history as one of the best to ever play the position. However, even he gets jealous of other quarterbacks from time to time. Earlier this week, Mahomes revealed...
