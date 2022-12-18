ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 12

1DGC
4d ago

Dallas lost due to a decision to throw on 3rd down and failed to complete the pass with under 2 minutes. Bad, bad call or QB decision. A run play would have forced Jaguars to burn their final timeout, with no timeout left the Jaguars could not have tied and ultimately win the game.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence could miss Thursday Night Football vs. Jets

The Jacksonville Jaguars might be hitting the field at MetLife Stadium Thursday without a key piece of their offense. The Jaguars announced Wednesday that quarterback Trevor Lawrence is limited again with a toe injury and is listed as questionable for the Thursday Night Football game against the New York Jets. It’s worth noting, however, that Lawrence has been playing through this toe injury for a few weeks.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

LeSean McCoy Calls Dak Prescott “Ass” On Live TV: Watch

LeSean McCoy was not very kind to Dak Prescott. LeSean McCoy had a solid NFL career, and now, he finds himself giving analysis on TV. Like many former NFL stars, McCoy has gone into broadcasting. If you have seen his work with Speak For Yourself on FS1, then you know that he has gone to the Skip Bayless School of Hot Takes.
The Comeback

Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update

After suffering a shoulder sprain during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Chicago Bears, Jalen Hurts is not expected to play in this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, even though the shoulder injury is not considered to be serious or long-term. But apparently, Hurts seems to think there’s still a chance he still plays. When Read more... The post Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, PA
The Spun

Look: Arch Manning Officially Signs With College Football Program

It's official, Arch Manning will be playing for the Texas Longhorns when the 2023 college football season kicks off. On Wednesday morning, the five-star quarterback recruit officially signed his letter of intent to attend the University of Texas and play for the football team. While this was the expected move, nothing in college football recruiting is set in stone until the ink on the paper is dry.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games

On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
The Spun

Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is out for the season. Following his brutal injury, some have wondered if the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is going to retire. Stafford addressed those thoughts this week. The Rams quarterback was asked by his wife on her podcast. He gave a straight up answer.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Obama Said About Steelers Legend

Legendary NFL running back Franco Harris passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 72. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend helped lead the organization to four Super Bowl titles during his illustrious career. After news of his passing broke, tributes started pouring in for the Hall of Fame back. Former...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Ravens Take Another Hit At Quarterback Position

It's not looking like Lamar Jackson is going to be back for this weekend's matchup with the Falcons, and now Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is also making an appearance on the injury report. Per the team, Huntley is dealing with a right shoulder injury and was listed as a...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired Thursday

There's only three weeks left in the regular season, but Patriots fans are so tired of Matt Patricia they want him fired immediately. Patricia returned to the Patriots' coaching staff in 2021. He's listed as the team's senior football advisor and offensive line coach. Even though Patricia doesn't have the...
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Likely 'Done' For The Season

The Tennessee Titans were among the favorites to win the AFC just a few weeks ago. However, a recent losing streak has the Titans just fighting to keep a hold of the AFC South lead. Unfortunately, it sounds like Tennessee could be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for some time.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Won't Like Peyton Manning's Comment

It's no secret that the NFC South is the new NFC East, at least for this season. Usually, it's been the NFC East being one of the worst divisions in football but that has changed in a big way. All four teams in the division are currently in a playoff spot, while there's only one NFC South team in a spot right now.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Locker Room Drama

The New England Patriots are decaying into dysfunction. After losing to the Las Vegas Raiders on a stunningly misguided last-play lateral, more drama is unfolding in Foxborough. On Monday, ESPN's Instagram account posted a quote from Bill Barnwell suggesting the Patriots must "at least call [Tom] Brady's people" to see...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
692K+
Followers
88K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy