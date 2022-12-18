ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ladson, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Man injured following early morning shooting in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured shortly after midnight Thursday following a shooting in the Ladson area. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location off Garwood Drive in the Woodside Manor community after receiving reports of gunfire. “They found numerous shell casings and damage to a home,” said Andrew […]
LADSON, SC
CCSO investigating after man injured in Ladson-area shooting

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Woodside Manor which left one person injured Thursday morning. Gunfire was reported just after midnight on the 4400 block of Garwood Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found "numerous" shell casings and damaged sustained to a home.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Colleton County man injured after explosion in mobile home

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was seriously burned Tuesday evening after an explosion inside his Colleton County mobile home. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), a man said that he was transferring propane from a larger container into a smaller container when one of the containers exploded. Crews arrived to the home […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
1 dead, 1 arrested in Summerville apartment shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly early morning shooting at a Summerville apartment complex. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to the Villas of Summerville off Boone Hill Road just before 2:00 a.m. where they found a victim dead from several gunshot wounds in an outdoor stairwell. Police arrested Tyreike Mitchell […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Crash on Highway 78 slows traffic through Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic was slowed Tuesday morning on Highway 78 as emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision. The crash occurred near Heaton Drive before 5:30 a.m. Officials on scene said there were no major injuries. The road was reopen just before 6 a.m. Our Trooper...
LADSON, SC
Wrong-way driver charged after hitting 4 vehicles on Savannah Hwy: Report

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is facing multiple charges after striking four vehicles while traveling toward oncoming traffic on Savannah Highway, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Savannah Highway near Main Road for reports...
CHARLESTON, SC
Cause of the Palms Apartments fire remains undetermined: Report

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — The cause of the fire that destroyed the West Ashley Palms Apartments on February 7, 2022, remains undetermined. On Feb. 7 at 4:54 a.m., Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting an apartment fire at 220 Royal Boulevard, part of the Palms Apartments in West Ashley.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Boy, 10, injured in Ladson dog attack, deputies say

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities cited a woman after they said her dog broke free and attacked a 10-year-old boy who was walking in a Ladson neighborhood. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said the victim of a dog attack arrived at Trident Medical Center on Sunday afternoon. An investigation revealed the dog […]
LADSON, SC
Summerville police to enforce DUI checkpoints next 2 holiday weekends

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Police Department is cautioning the public to plan and have sober designated drivers if alcohol is consumed. SMPD will be out in full force, adding extra patrols and DUI checkpoints over the next two holiday weekends. The checkpoints begin at 6 p.m. at several...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Suspect charged with Park Circle bank robbery, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a suspect has been charged after allegedly robbing a bank in Park Circle using a note last month. David Lawrence Brown, 31, was charged with entering a bank with the intent to steal and bank robbery. Previous Coverage: Suspect at...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Man arrested in North Charleston bank robbery

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man is in custody after he allegedly robbed a bank. David Lawrence Brown, 31, was charged with entering a bank with the intent to steal, jail records show. Officers responded to the CPM Federal Credit Union on E....
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Airport Police say a woman is facing a charge after attacking her husband Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport. Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree. The Charleston County Aviation Authority responded to guest services for “an active domestic” at...
CHARLESTON, SC
Man sues MUSC for negligence, claiming wife died after fall at hospital

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is suing the Medical University of South Carolina with claims his wife experienced a fatal fall at its hospital last July. The lawsuit was filed by Julius W. McCullar Jr. in Charleston County court this Tuesday on behalf of his wife, Elizabeth Leona Burr McCullar. She died on July 27, 2021, according to the lawsuit.
CHARLESTON, SC

