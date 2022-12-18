Read full article on original website
Man injured following early morning shooting in Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured shortly after midnight Thursday following a shooting in the Ladson area. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location off Garwood Drive in the Woodside Manor community after receiving reports of gunfire. “They found numerous shell casings and damage to a home,” said Andrew […]
abcnews4.com
CCSO investigating after man injured in Ladson-area shooting
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Woodside Manor which left one person injured Thursday morning. Gunfire was reported just after midnight on the 4400 block of Garwood Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found "numerous" shell casings and damaged sustained to a home.
Colleton County man injured after explosion in mobile home
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was seriously burned Tuesday evening after an explosion inside his Colleton County mobile home. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), a man said that he was transferring propane from a larger container into a smaller container when one of the containers exploded. Crews arrived to the home […]
abcnews4.com
14-year-old injured after crashing vehicle into tree in Summerville Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A 14-year-old was injured after crashing a vehicle into a tree last Friday night, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials confirmed. SCHP confirmed the young driver crashed at the end of Bacons Bridge Road, crashing into a tree and almost landing on a home. The teen...
abcnews4.com
Victim identified after 19-year-old charged with murder at Summerville apartments: Coroner
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Police say a suspect has been arrested after an early morning homicide at a Boone Hill Road apartment complex Thursday. Tyreike Mitchell, 19, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Officers were dispatched to the...
1 dead, 1 arrested in Summerville apartment shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly early morning shooting at a Summerville apartment complex. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to the Villas of Summerville off Boone Hill Road just before 2:00 a.m. where they found a victim dead from several gunshot wounds in an outdoor stairwell. Police arrested Tyreike Mitchell […]
abcnews4.com
Crash on Highway 78 slows traffic through Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic was slowed Tuesday morning on Highway 78 as emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision. The crash occurred near Heaton Drive before 5:30 a.m. Officials on scene said there were no major injuries. The road was reopen just before 6 a.m. Our Trooper...
abcnews4.com
Elderly SC woman killed after 22-year-old goes on deadly crime spree, investigators say
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 72-year-old woman was killed and a 22-year-old is facing murder charges as a result of a multi-county crime spree, according to Sumter and Clarendon County investigators. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office and the Clarendon County Sheriff's office announced the arrest of Jason Tyrell...
abcnews4.com
Wrong-way driver charged after hitting 4 vehicles on Savannah Hwy: Report
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is facing multiple charges after striking four vehicles while traveling toward oncoming traffic on Savannah Highway, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Savannah Highway near Main Road for reports...
wach.com
Sumter County woman killed in West Avenue South car accident identified
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a single car crash in Pinewood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials say 77-year-old Earnesteene Moore of Pinewood was the victim of a single car crash on West Avenue South near Conrad Lane just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
abcnews4.com
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash near Berkeley Elementary, SCHP says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say one person is dead and another injured after a head-on collision on SC 6 early Sunday morning. The crash occurred on SC 6- in the area of Cooper Store Road and Berkeley Elementary School- around 3:25 a.m. on Dec. 18.
abcnews4.com
Cause of the Palms Apartments fire remains undetermined: Report
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — The cause of the fire that destroyed the West Ashley Palms Apartments on February 7, 2022, remains undetermined. On Feb. 7 at 4:54 a.m., Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting an apartment fire at 220 Royal Boulevard, part of the Palms Apartments in West Ashley.
Boy, 10, injured in Ladson dog attack, deputies say
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities cited a woman after they said her dog broke free and attacked a 10-year-old boy who was walking in a Ladson neighborhood. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said the victim of a dog attack arrived at Trident Medical Center on Sunday afternoon. An investigation revealed the dog […]
abcnews4.com
Summerville police to enforce DUI checkpoints next 2 holiday weekends
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Police Department is cautioning the public to plan and have sober designated drivers if alcohol is consumed. SMPD will be out in full force, adding extra patrols and DUI checkpoints over the next two holiday weekends. The checkpoints begin at 6 p.m. at several...
abcnews4.com
Suspect charged with Park Circle bank robbery, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a suspect has been charged after allegedly robbing a bank in Park Circle using a note last month. David Lawrence Brown, 31, was charged with entering a bank with the intent to steal and bank robbery. Previous Coverage: Suspect at...
live5news.com
Man arrested in North Charleston bank robbery
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man is in custody after he allegedly robbed a bank. David Lawrence Brown, 31, was charged with entering a bank with the intent to steal, jail records show. Officers responded to the CPM Federal Credit Union on E....
abcnews4.com
Williamsburg coroner identifies 67-year-old victim of head-on crash with tractor trailer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Williamsburg County Coroner has identified the victim of a head-on collision between a car and tractor trailer Friday as a 67-year-old from Goose Creek. Michael Anthony Brunson died on scene, the coroner said. "Please keep the Brunson family in your thoughts and prayers,"...
live5news.com
Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Airport Police say a woman is facing a charge after attacking her husband Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport. Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree. The Charleston County Aviation Authority responded to guest services for “an active domestic” at...
abcnews4.com
Man sues MUSC for negligence, claiming wife died after fall at hospital
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is suing the Medical University of South Carolina with claims his wife experienced a fatal fall at its hospital last July. The lawsuit was filed by Julius W. McCullar Jr. in Charleston County court this Tuesday on behalf of his wife, Elizabeth Leona Burr McCullar. She died on July 27, 2021, according to the lawsuit.
abcnews4.com
Multiple vehicles, boat on fire at Mount Pleasant Mini Storage, fire officials report
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant emergency crews responded to a fire at Mount Pleasant Mini Storage Sunday night. Fire officials tweeted about the active fire just before 10 p.m. The storage facility is off of Von Kolnitz Road, near East Cooper Medical Center. Fire officials said multiple...
