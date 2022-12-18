An Alabama staff member has reportedly landed a coordinator position at another school. Drew Svoboda, the Crimson Tide’s senior special assistant to the head coach, has been hired as the associate head coach and special teams coordinator at North Texas by new Mean Green head coach Eric Morris, according to multiple reports. Svoboda will stay with Alabama for the Sugar Bowl, which is scheduled for Dec. 31, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO