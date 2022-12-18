ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Five-star CB Desmond Ricks commits to Alabama

Alabama wanted to add another cornerback in 2023, and Nick Saban did just that by landing five-star prospect Desmond Ricks over LSU and Florida on the second day of the Early Signing Period. The Virginia native, finishing his prep career at IMG Academy, is commitment No. 28 for Alabama, and the seventh five-star recruit in the class.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
National analyst breaks down what Desmond Ricks brings to Alabama

Alabama added its seventh five-star of the 2023 recruiting cycle in cornerback Desmond Ricks on Thursday evening, the second day of the Early Signing Period. The IMG Academy standout -- by way of Virginia -- joins a loaded defensive backs class heading to Tuscaloosa. 247Sports' director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong shared his thoughts on what Ricks brings to the table.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama staffer Drew Svoboda lands coordinator job at North Texas, per reports

An Alabama staff member has reportedly landed a coordinator position at another school. Drew Svoboda, the Crimson Tide’s senior special assistant to the head coach, has been hired as the associate head coach and special teams coordinator at North Texas by new Mean Green head coach Eric Morris, according to multiple reports. Svoboda will stay with Alabama for the Sugar Bowl, which is scheduled for Dec. 31, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer announces transfer destination

Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Anderson announced Tuesday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, Texas, which is where the TCU campus is located. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to commit to the Horned Frogs, joining JoJo Earle.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Big Alabama running back signs with Tennessee

A Tennessee running back room that needed more size is about to get more size. Khalifa Keith, a 5-foot-9, 235-pound battering ram from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, signed with Tennessee on Wednesday and was officially announced as a member of the Vols’ 2023 recruiting class — a class that’s currently ranked in the top 10 nationally in 247Sports’ Team Recruiting Rankings.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Former Alabama 5-Star Recruit Announces Transfer Decision

Former Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Brockermeyer, a five-star recruit and No. 6 overall prospect in the class of 2021, committed to TCU on Tuesday afternoon. A native of Fort Worth, Brockermeyer entered the transfer portal earlier this month. "I'm coming home," he wrote on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Birmingham man shot, killed over the weekend identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man who was shot and killed over the weekend has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Charles Anthony Smith, 33, was shot Sunday night while in the 1500 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue Southwest. Smith was found around 7:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Former bank teller arrested for allegedly stealing money from the bank

Rickey Winn Jr. of Tuscaloosa was recently arrested and charged with 12 counts of theft. Mangers from the Regions Bank in Northport contacted police in November after an internal investigation revealed Winn made several illegal transactions between April and May totaling more than $60,000. Assistant Chief of Northport Police Keith...
NORTHPORT, AL
