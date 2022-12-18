ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Larry Brown Sports

Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina

The fans in Argentina are going nuts over the country’s World Cup win. Argentina on Sunday beat France on penalty kicks to win the country’s third World Cup and first since 1986. Lionel Messi scored twice in the match and also converted his penalty kick. The 35-year-old received the Golden Ball for best player in... The post Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports

Lionel Messi and Argentina's World Cup heroes helicopter away from victory parade due to enormous crowds

The World Cup champions had to cut the Buenos Aires celebration -- with five million fans -- short due to safety concerns. 2022 World Cup champions Argentina are back home to celebrate their third global triumph with a victory parade in the streets of Buenos Aires on Tuesday, but it did not go exactly as planned. An estimated five million fans took to the streets of the capital city to welcome in their national heroes on a day the federal government made a national holiday, but it was cut short due to security reasons.
NBC Sports

New FIFA rankings released after 2022 World Cup

The latest FIFA rankings have been released following the 2022 World Cup and there are some big changes as teams surge up and down the list. World Cup winners Argentina aren’t top of the FIFA rankings yet, but they did jump up to second with only South American rivals Brazil ahead of them as they cling on to top spot despite a disappointing World Cup.

