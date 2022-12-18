Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Thursday's NFL: Injured Eagles QB Hurts expected to be sidelined at Dallas
Philadelphia — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not expected to play Saturday because of a sprained right shoulder, putting Gardner Minshew in line to start against the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts was injured on a hard tackle during Sunday's win at Chicago. The Eagles have the best record in...
Detroit News
Lions' Alex Anzalone running through past adversity, ball carriers on way to career season
Allen Park — A scar on Alex Anzalone's right shoulder tells a story of the adversity he's faced playing the game he loves, while his contributions to the Detroit Lions' turnaround tells the story of his ability push through it. From the end of his college career at Florida...
Detroit News
'We've done a good job': Lions defense improves as missed tackles fade
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions missed more tackles than any team in the NFL a season ago. This year, they rank fifth — as in, only four teams have less missed tackles through Week 15. Amongst a bevy of inflection points and game-changers, this statistic is a...
Detroit News
Lions' best bet to extend winning streak is continuing to shut down the run
Allen Park — For the Detroit Lions to stay on track with the team's pursuit of a playoff spot, they just need to keep doing what they've been doing. More specific to this weekend's matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Lions need to continue shutting down the run. Outside...
Detroit News
Lions' Melifonwu set to play against Panthers, reintroduce fans to what he can do
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have been blessed with good health in recent weeks, getting more players back from injury than losing guys to issues. But the team faces a dilemma this week, with veteran safety DeShon Elliott slated to miss his first game of the year, due to a shoulder injury he suffered last week against the New York Jets.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Detroit News
'It's a great recruiting class': Michigan's Jim Harbaugh looking for continuity
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, in evaluating the 2023 freshman class that included 23 players on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, said the goal in recruiting is to always strive to find a potential starter at every position. Harbaugh shared his thoughts on the Wolverines’ recruiting class,...
