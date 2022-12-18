ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspects for Robbery in the 19th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. The police are investigating a gunpoint robbery in West Philadelphia’s Parkside section. Just before 2:30 AM on December 20th, 2022, two vehicles pull up to the 52nd Street Gas Station located at 1501 N 52nd Street. Four males jump out and run into the convenience store. As one male points a gun at the store clerk, two others attempt to break into the ATM while the fourth man stands guard. The offenders flee the scene after failing to gain access to the ATM.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspect for Shooting Incident in the 6th District [VIDEO]

Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in the following video clip. On December 10, 2022, at approximately 4:02am, an unknown person fired numerous shots through the front window of an establishment in the Unit block of South 2nd Street. The establishment was closed at the time and there were no injuries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Kensington double shooting kills man, 24; injures 21-year-old woman

KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that killed a 24-year-old man and injured a 21-year-old woman in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. According to authorities, the two were sitting inside a car on the 3400 block of H Street Thursday, around 1:45 p.m. Four men approached the vehicle and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Police Investigate Two Double Shootings In Mayfair Area

The second incident happened at 2:07 AM today., Philadelphia Police responded to the 5200 block of Jackson Street for a shooting. Two victims were located inside a 2008 Dodge with gunshot wounds. A 22-year-old black male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left forearm. Victim #2: A 24-year-old black female suffered gunshot wound to the abdomen. PFD-Medic Unit transported both victims to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition. Scene held, no arrest, weapon recovered and vehicle towed by police. The investigation is active and ongoing with Shooting Investigation Group.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police looking for 4 suspects after assault, robbery in West Philadelphia laundromat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was beaten and robbed in a West Philadelphia laundromat and police are looking for four suspects.Police say a surveillance video shows four men following the victim inside the business at 51st and Market Streets.They allegedly assaulted him, and police say they took his wallet and prescription medication.The incident happened on Dec. 12 around noon.If you have any information about this crime, call Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

Abington police respond to morning burglary, arrest suspect

Keith Andrew Weisel from Horsham was arrested this morning by Abington Police. A witness called 9-1-1 around 11:00am and told police they had observed a male enter the backyard of home in the 1200 block of Highland Avenue, break a window, and enter the house. Officers surrounded the house and...
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Police believe attempted burglar shot 7 times in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was reportedly shot seven times just outside of a mini-market in Germantown. Police tell CBS3 they believe the victim was actually trying to burglarize the home above the store when someone inside shot him. It happened on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. The man is at Temple University Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Road Rage Leads to Shooting on Busy Montgomery County Highway

Road rage led to a shooting on a busy highway in Montgomery County on Tuesday night, police said. North Coventry Township police said a gunman in a dark-colored SUV fired two shots, both striking another car's driver side on Route 422 westbound around 11:15 p.m. The victim wasn't injured, police...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspect for Commercial Burglary in the 6th District [VIDEO]

On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 2:42 am, an unknown male used unknown object to pry open front door of Assessment and Treatment located at 1235 Vine St. Once inside the suspect took furniture, laptops, chargers and two sound machines then fled in an unknown direction. Although the suspects face cannot be seen clearly, he is wearing distinctive clothing that might help identify him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man, Woman Shot Inside Car in Philadelphia

A man and woman were shot in a car Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. Police said they found 16 bullet holes in the car. Investigators said the woman was driving when she and her passenger were shot near Jackson and Brill streets around 2 a.m. The victims, both in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Water Department worker hurt in double shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia Water Department worker and another person were shot Wednesday, police tell CBS Philadelphia.The shooting happened before 1 p.m. on Vista Street near Torresdale Avenue in the Holmesburg section of Northeast Philadelphia.The worker, a 25-year-old man, was shot in the leg. Police said he drove himself and the other victim, a 31-year-old man, to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.The 31-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest.Police were at the scene and had not found a weapon. There were no immediate arrests.Last month, a city sanitation worker was shot and killed while on the job in Mayfair. Police are still searching for two suspects in that shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar

WILMINGTON, DE – Police have made an arrest in an October shooting at a Wilmington bar that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Wilson Velez, 24, of Oxford, Pennsylvania, has been arrested for attempted murder and other related charges following a shooting that occurred at a bar in the Wilmington area in October. At approximately 12:12 a.m. on October 19, troopers responded to a shooting that had just occurred at Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square, Wilmington. In the course of an investigation, it was determined that a 26-year-old male victim from New The post Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Investigation Leads to Drugs and Weapons Arrest

Delaware State Police arrested 45-year-old Rafael Gonzalez of New Castle, DE on drugs and weapons charges following an investigation at a residence in the New Castle area. During the month of […] The post Investigation Leads to Drugs and Weapons Arrest appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
NEW CASTLE, DE

