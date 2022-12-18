Read full article on original website
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Robbery in the 19th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. The police are investigating a gunpoint robbery in West Philadelphia’s Parkside section. Just before 2:30 AM on December 20th, 2022, two vehicles pull up to the 52nd Street Gas Station located at 1501 N 52nd Street. Four males jump out and run into the convenience store. As one male points a gun at the store clerk, two others attempt to break into the ATM while the fourth man stands guard. The offenders flee the scene after failing to gain access to the ATM.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspect for Shooting Incident in the 6th District [VIDEO]
Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in the following video clip. On December 10, 2022, at approximately 4:02am, an unknown person fired numerous shots through the front window of an establishment in the Unit block of South 2nd Street. The establishment was closed at the time and there were no injuries.
fox29.com
Kensington double shooting kills man, 24; injures 21-year-old woman
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that killed a 24-year-old man and injured a 21-year-old woman in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. According to authorities, the two were sitting inside a car on the 3400 block of H Street Thursday, around 1:45 p.m. Four men approached the vehicle and...
North Philly Resident Shoots Robber Climbing Through Window, Cops Say
A north Philadelphia store resident sent a would-be thief to the hospital early on Thursday, Dec. 22, police say.The suspect climbed into a window of a building on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue at around 4:30 a.m., authorities told Daily Voice. Once inside, the resident shot him. Th…
delawarevalleynews.com
Police Investigate Two Double Shootings In Mayfair Area
The second incident happened at 2:07 AM today., Philadelphia Police responded to the 5200 block of Jackson Street for a shooting. Two victims were located inside a 2008 Dodge with gunshot wounds. A 22-year-old black male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left forearm. Victim #2: A 24-year-old black female suffered gunshot wound to the abdomen. PFD-Medic Unit transported both victims to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition. Scene held, no arrest, weapon recovered and vehicle towed by police. The investigation is active and ongoing with Shooting Investigation Group.
Police looking for 4 suspects after assault, robbery in West Philadelphia laundromat
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was beaten and robbed in a West Philadelphia laundromat and police are looking for four suspects.Police say a surveillance video shows four men following the victim inside the business at 51st and Market Streets.They allegedly assaulted him, and police say they took his wallet and prescription medication.The incident happened on Dec. 12 around noon.If you have any information about this crime, call Philadelphia police.
glensidelocal.com
Abington police respond to morning burglary, arrest suspect
Keith Andrew Weisel from Horsham was arrested this morning by Abington Police. A witness called 9-1-1 around 11:00am and told police they had observed a male enter the backyard of home in the 1200 block of Highland Avenue, break a window, and enter the house. Officers surrounded the house and...
Police believe attempted burglar shot 7 times in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was reportedly shot seven times just outside of a mini-market in Germantown. Police tell CBS3 they believe the victim was actually trying to burglarize the home above the store when someone inside shot him. It happened on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. The man is at Temple University Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
fox29.com
Victims drove themselves to hospital after double shooting in Holmesburg, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two men were able to get themselves to a nearby hospital after police say they were shot in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood Wednesday. The shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Police say a 25-year-old man was shot once in the left leg and a 31-year-old man was...
NBC Philadelphia
Road Rage Leads to Shooting on Busy Montgomery County Highway
Road rage led to a shooting on a busy highway in Montgomery County on Tuesday night, police said. North Coventry Township police said a gunman in a dark-colored SUV fired two shots, both striking another car's driver side on Route 422 westbound around 11:15 p.m. The victim wasn't injured, police...
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspect for Commercial Burglary in the 6th District [VIDEO]
On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 2:42 am, an unknown male used unknown object to pry open front door of Assessment and Treatment located at 1235 Vine St. Once inside the suspect took furniture, laptops, chargers and two sound machines then fled in an unknown direction. Although the suspects face cannot be seen clearly, he is wearing distinctive clothing that might help identify him.
NBC Philadelphia
Man, Woman Shot Inside Car in Philadelphia
A man and woman were shot in a car Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. Police said they found 16 bullet holes in the car. Investigators said the woman was driving when she and her passenger were shot near Jackson and Brill streets around 2 a.m. The victims, both in...
NBC Philadelphia
$40K in Jewelry Stolen From Center City Store in Caught-on-Cam Burglary
Philadelphia police said a man was caught on video taking nearly $40,000 in jewelry during a burglary in Center City. The heist happened early Sunday morning at the Jade & Art Jewelry Store at 9th and Arch streets. Police said the burglar used a rock to break the front window...
fox29.com
Man, 35, dies after patrol officers rush him to hospital following Philadelphia shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after being rushed to the hospital by patrol officers, police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on Tuesday night around 9:18 p.m. Officers who were on patrol in the area of N 27th Street and W Montgomery Avenue were approached by a 35-year-old...
Philadelphia Water Department worker hurt in double shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia Water Department worker and another person were shot Wednesday, police tell CBS Philadelphia.The shooting happened before 1 p.m. on Vista Street near Torresdale Avenue in the Holmesburg section of Northeast Philadelphia.The worker, a 25-year-old man, was shot in the leg. Police said he drove himself and the other victim, a 31-year-old man, to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.The 31-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest.Police were at the scene and had not found a weapon. There were no immediate arrests.Last month, a city sanitation worker was shot and killed while on the job in Mayfair. Police are still searching for two suspects in that shooting.
Northeast Philadelphia shooting leaves 2 including water department worker injured
A Philadelphia Water Department worker and another man were shot in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday. Police say the shootings happened around 12:45 p.m. near Torresdale and Cottman avenues.
Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar
WILMINGTON, DE – Police have made an arrest in an October shooting at a Wilmington bar that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Wilson Velez, 24, of Oxford, Pennsylvania, has been arrested for attempted murder and other related charges following a shooting that occurred at a bar in the Wilmington area in October. At approximately 12:12 a.m. on October 19, troopers responded to a shooting that had just occurred at Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square, Wilmington. In the course of an investigation, it was determined that a 26-year-old male victim from New The post Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Police investigating 2 double shootings in Philadelphia that happened less than an hour apart
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia are investigating a pair of double shooting on Monday night that happened less than an hour apart. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7700 block of Limekiln Pike just before 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 33-year-old...
Investigation Leads to Drugs and Weapons Arrest
Delaware State Police arrested 45-year-old Rafael Gonzalez of New Castle, DE on drugs and weapons charges following an investigation at a residence in the New Castle area. During the month of […] The post Investigation Leads to Drugs and Weapons Arrest appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
phillypolice.com
Missing Juvenile – Princess Benjamin – From the 35th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile Princess Benjamin. She was last seen on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 3:30 PM, on the 15xx block of Kinsdale St. Princess is 14 years-of-age, 5’5’’, 125 lbs., thin build, brown hair, brown eyes and was last...
