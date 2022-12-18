ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Lionel Messi’s eldest son, Thiago, writes emotional message to his father ahead of the World Cup final

By HOLA! USA
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IECv2_0jmr8U5000

Lionel Messi is about to make history with Argentina. The support from his fans and country is uncoditional, but the love from his family is a priceless. An example of this support is the letter that his eldest son Thiago (10), wrote to him ahead of the World Cup final.

Antonella Roccuzzo , the wife of the PSG striker and mother of his three children, shared on Instagram a picture from Thiago’s notebook with an emotional text that the little one wrote in his own handwriting. A few words that paraphrase the song ‘Muchachos’, an unofficial theme of encouragement for their team, that has become a viral hymn in recent weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Erkb_0jmr8U5000 Messi

“I was born in Argentina, land of Diego and Lionel, of the kids from Malvinas, which I will never forget,” he began letter. “I can’t explain it to you, because you won’t understand, the finals we lost, how many years I cried for them.” He continues writing about the disappointments Argentina has experienced after being defeated in four World Cup finals, with the last in 2014 against Germany.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gPeAs_0jmr8U5000 @antonelaroccuzzo

“But that’s over, because at the Maracana, the final against the Brazucas (Brazilians) was won again [reference to the last Copa America final won by Argentina],” he expressed with joy about the 2021 Copa América that was held at the mythical stadium in Rio de Janeiro. “Guys, now we’re excited again. I want to win the third; I want to be world champion. And we can see Diego, in heaven, with Don Diego and La Tota, encouraging Lionel,” concludes Thiago, remembering the song that moves all Argentine fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZnbY_0jmr8U5000 @antonelaroccuzzo

At 35, Messi is just one step away from winning a trophy that his team has not achieved for more than three decades and that would put the finishing touch to his incomparable career. The one, who for many continues to be the best player on the planet, will take to the pitch to play his last game in the 2022 World Cup, his fifth World Cup appearance. In the stands, his wife Antonela has been very attentive along with the couple’s three children, Thiago (10), Mateo (7) and Ciro (4), throughout the entire journey.


Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Lionel Messi and His Wife, Antonela, Make the Cutest Babies — Meet Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro!

Married for five years but together for over a decade, Argentinian soccer player Lionel "Leo" Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, have three adorable sons together, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. While playing soccer has always been his first love, in addition to his longtime partner, Antonela, of course, Leo opened up in an interview about how his kids have shaped his outlook on life: "You grow and you learn. You gather experience in all aspects of life, on and off the field. But, as a human being, having three children changed my perspective on life, my way of thinking, and it also helped me grow."
SB Nation

Salt Bae was pathetically thirsty to get World Cup selfies and pissed off Argentina in the process

Salt Bae is still a thing in 2022. I know it. I saw him. Hovering around the sidelines of the FIFA World Cup final like an influencer buzzard circling to find a carcass to take a selfie with. In the process he stepped way across the line by grabbing the cup itself from celebrating Argentinian players so he could get his Instagram moments, infuriating them in the process.
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to Lionel Messi news

Just a few days after Argentina won the 2022 World Cup over France, Argentina star Lionel Messi made a big decision on the future of his soccer career with his current club Paris Saint-Germain, better known as PSG. According to a report from Le Parisien Sport on Twitter, Messi and...
The Spun

Lionel Messi Reportedly Makes Big Contract Decision

Fresh off an historic World Cup victory, Lionel Messi now returns to club play and with his contract set to expire soon, he's made a decision on his club future. According to Le Parisien, Messi is signing a contract extension with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. Per the report the new deal takes him through the end of the 2023-24 season.
The Associated Press

Argentina’s government defends chaotic World Cup parade

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s government on Wednesday defended the mammoth parade held to welcome home the World Cup winners even though the event was abruptly cut short amid organizational chaos. After days of high-profile activity, team captain Lionel Messi and most of the other members of...
Mother Jones

It Wasn’t Easy Watching Argentina Win

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. I’ve lost count of how many times I was asked the same perfectly appropriate question as the final game of the 2022 World Cup approached: Who are you rooting for? After all, I am a big soccer—I call it football, for what it’s worth—fan and closely followed the tournament. But, in my case, I imagine the inquiry also came with the reasonable expectation that, as a Brazilian, I couldn’t possibly be on the side of our regional arch-rival Argentina over the current champion France. I myself vacillated in my support as the competition progressed and my national team got eliminated. Could I possibly wholeheartedly support the hermanos toward whom some degree of animosity was instilled in me since childhood?
Larry Brown Sports

Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina

The fans in Argentina are going nuts over the country’s World Cup win. Argentina on Sunday beat France on penalty kicks to win the country’s third World Cup and first since 1986. Lionel Messi scored twice in the match and also converted his penalty kick. The 35-year-old received the Golden Ball for best player in... The post Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy