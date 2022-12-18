Lionel Messi’s eldest son, Thiago, writes emotional message to his father ahead of the World Cup final

Lionel Messi is about to make history with Argentina. The support from his fans and country is uncoditional, but the love from his family is a priceless. An example of this support is the letter that his eldest son Thiago (10), wrote to him ahead of the World Cup final.

Antonella Roccuzzo , the wife of the PSG striker and mother of his three children, shared on Instagram a picture from Thiago’s notebook with an emotional text that the little one wrote in his own handwriting. A few words that paraphrase the song ‘Muchachos’, an unofficial theme of encouragement for their team, that has become a viral hymn in recent weeks.

Messi

“I was born in Argentina, land of Diego and Lionel, of the kids from Malvinas, which I will never forget,” he began letter. “I can’t explain it to you, because you won’t understand, the finals we lost, how many years I cried for them.” He continues writing about the disappointments Argentina has experienced after being defeated in four World Cup finals, with the last in 2014 against Germany.

@antonelaroccuzzo

“But that’s over, because at the Maracana, the final against the Brazucas (Brazilians) was won again [reference to the last Copa America final won by Argentina],” he expressed with joy about the 2021 Copa América that was held at the mythical stadium in Rio de Janeiro. “Guys, now we’re excited again. I want to win the third; I want to be world champion. And we can see Diego, in heaven, with Don Diego and La Tota, encouraging Lionel,” concludes Thiago, remembering the song that moves all Argentine fans.

@antonelaroccuzzo

At 35, Messi is just one step away from winning a trophy that his team has not achieved for more than three decades and that would put the finishing touch to his incomparable career. The one, who for many continues to be the best player on the planet, will take to the pitch to play his last game in the 2022 World Cup, his fifth World Cup appearance. In the stands, his wife Antonela has been very attentive along with the couple’s three children, Thiago (10), Mateo (7) and Ciro (4), throughout the entire journey.