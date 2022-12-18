ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southaven, MS

'Everybody that knew him has been short-changed' | Christian Saulsberry's former football coach speaks out after his murder Saturday morning

localmemphis.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
CBS 42

Family mourns after football player fatally shot in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County family is mourning the loss of a professional football player who was shot and killed in Walls, Mississippi over the weekend. On the gridiron is where Christian Saulsberry shined. It’s where his mother, Melissa Smith, saw a twinkle in his eyes at a young age. “I said Christian, if […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

GoFundMe created for murdered former Southaven football player

DeSoto County residents expressed grief and offered an outpouring of prayers to the family of slain Southaven football player Christian Saulsberry who was shot and killed Saturday in Walls. A GoFundMe has been created in his honor to cover his funeral and start the Christian Saulsberry Foundation. Saulsberry, who got...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Memphis Man Arrested For Shooting, Killing Southaven Football Player

According to WMC, a man is in custody for shooting and killing a former Southaven football player. 25-year-old Christian Saulsberry was shot to death on Saturday morning, on Church Road in Walls Mississippi, according to Desoto County Deputies. The shooting happened at 3:20 a.m. at a party that Christian Saulsberry...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
localmemphis.com

2 dead after shooting in Whitehaven, 1 in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Two people are dead and Memphis Police have one in custody after a double shooting in Whitehaven. Memphis Police said officers responded to the 2000 block of Blue Crane Lane around 6:20 p.m. to a shooting call. Two men were located and pronounced dead on the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

I-40 shooting in Memphis sends victim to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say one person is in critical condition Wednesday after a shooting on Interstate 40. Officers responded at 10:30 a.m. to a shooting victim at 1800 Covington Pike near Pleasant View, the location of Sunrise car dealership. Police said the shooting happened on I-40 east. The victim was taken to Regional One. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Police investigating fiery crash that left 1 dead in Southeast Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead Thursday morning after they were found inside a burning car in Southeast Shelby County, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said. According to the Sheriff's Office, at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a single, overturned car fire/accident that occurred at the 800 block of South Collierville Arlington Road in Southeast Shelby County.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Student charged in assault of Tipton County teacher that sent him to ER

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County student has been arrested following an assault on a teacher that sent him to the Emergency Room. Police say that on Dec. 16, around 2:15 p.m., Covington Police Department officers responded to the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center regarding an assault of a teacher by a student.
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Two dead after shooting in Airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a shooting on Thursday near the Airport area in southwest Memphis. Police arrived on the scene and found two shooting victims on the 2700 block of McMurray St. and they both were pronounced dead on the scene. MPD is actively investigating. There is no suspect information available […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 fatally shot while MPD investigates homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead following two shootings in North Memphis on Wednesday. Police say officers initially responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Wells Avenue just before noon. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. To Michael Hollowell’s surprise, more than two hours later tragedy struck again near his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Person dead after overturned car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office found a person dead on Thursday morning. SCSO says a single-car crash led to an overturned car fire at 12:30 a.m. on Collierville-Arlington Road. SCSO is investigating the crash.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Man killed after shooting in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Westwood that killed a man. According to MPD, a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Leacrest Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He did not survive the injuries and died at the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis native signs with Tigers on early signing day

MEMPHIS – Signed, sealed and delivered by way of Pure Academy, Memphis native Chris Morris returns home to play for the University of Memphis. Morris, a three-star offensive lineman signs with the Tigers from Hutchinson Community College. Tigers’ head coach Ryan Silverfield says his relationship with Morris goes back to his days in high school. […]
MEMPHIS, TN

