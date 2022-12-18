'Everybody that knew him has been short-changed' | Christian Saulsberry's former football coach speaks out after his murder Saturday morning

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandmother Transferred From Hospital To Homeless Shelter. No One Told Her Family. Then She Vanished.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Tennessee Grandmother Still Missing After Stranger Drops Her Off In Heavily Wooded AreaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To RelocateC. HeslopTennessee State
Related
Family mourns after football player fatally shot in Mississippi
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County family is mourning the loss of a professional football player who was shot and killed in Walls, Mississippi over the weekend. On the gridiron is where Christian Saulsberry shined. It’s where his mother, Melissa Smith, saw a twinkle in his eyes at a young age. “I said Christian, if […]
DeSoto Times Today
GoFundMe created for murdered former Southaven football player
DeSoto County residents expressed grief and offered an outpouring of prayers to the family of slain Southaven football player Christian Saulsberry who was shot and killed Saturday in Walls. A GoFundMe has been created in his honor to cover his funeral and start the Christian Saulsberry Foundation. Saulsberry, who got...
localmemphis.com
How Former Ole Miss defensive tackle Herbert Moore is training young Mid-South players
Through 901 Trenchwork, Moore doesn't just coach high school linemen. He trains pros, like Cowboys defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna, college athletes, and more.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Memphis Man Arrested For Shooting, Killing Southaven Football Player
According to WMC, a man is in custody for shooting and killing a former Southaven football player. 25-year-old Christian Saulsberry was shot to death on Saturday morning, on Church Road in Walls Mississippi, according to Desoto County Deputies. The shooting happened at 3:20 a.m. at a party that Christian Saulsberry...
localmemphis.com
2 dead after shooting in Whitehaven, 1 in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Two people are dead and Memphis Police have one in custody after a double shooting in Whitehaven. Memphis Police said officers responded to the 2000 block of Blue Crane Lane around 6:20 p.m. to a shooting call. Two men were located and pronounced dead on the...
actionnews5.com
‘I have no feeling in my heart’: Memphis mom mourns teen daughter slain in shooting near Kirby High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just two days after her daughter’s untimely death, a Memphis mother is speaking out about the violence our city faces. “I ain’t never felt this, but honestly, my mind knows it happened, but honestly, I have no feeling in my heart,” Irene Douglas said. “It’s like I’m numb.”
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares new Bluff City restaurants coming in 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about 11 new restaurants opening up in the Bluff City in 2023. Watch their full interview now in the video player above or...
actionnews5.com
‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot, killed by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As police were wrapping up a homicide scene in the New Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, another man was shot and killed by a person in the onlooking crowd. Police were working on the scene of a fatal shooting on Wells Avenue just a few yards away.
actionnews5.com
‘When you lose your Downtown, you’ve lost your city’: Memphis struggles to keep investors due to crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city leaders are sharing their concerns over crime in the Bluff City. It comes after a violent weekend with multiple deadly shootings. City leaders say it’s critical that crime is addressed, especially Downtown. Not only is it impacting the people who call Memphis home,...
tri-statedefender.com
It’s ‘official’ – Whitehaven’s Rodney Saulsberry is ‘More Than A Coach’
Whitehaven High School head football coach Rodney Saulsberry now is “More Than A Coach” – officially. He is the inaugural winner of an award, created by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., bearing that motto. Some people get a coaching job just for the extra money; others only...
I-40 shooting in Memphis sends victim to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say one person is in critical condition Wednesday after a shooting on Interstate 40. Officers responded at 10:30 a.m. to a shooting victim at 1800 Covington Pike near Pleasant View, the location of Sunrise car dealership. Police said the shooting happened on I-40 east. The victim was taken to Regional One. […]
KNOE TV8
Family shares disturbing details of boy found dead under home, sister’s injuries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A mother in Arkansas and her boyfriend were arrested after a 5-year-old boy’s body was found in the boyfriend’s home. The boy’s 6-year-old sister is reportedly being treated for injuries in Memphis. Ashley Rolland, the mother of the children, was charged with...
WATN Local Memphis
Police investigating fiery crash that left 1 dead in Southeast Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead Thursday morning after they were found inside a burning car in Southeast Shelby County, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said. According to the Sheriff's Office, at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a single, overturned car fire/accident that occurred at the 800 block of South Collierville Arlington Road in Southeast Shelby County.
actionnews5.com
Student charged in assault of Tipton County teacher that sent him to ER
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County student has been arrested following an assault on a teacher that sent him to the Emergency Room. Police say that on Dec. 16, around 2:15 p.m., Covington Police Department officers responded to the Tipton County Alternative Learning Center regarding an assault of a teacher by a student.
Two dead after shooting in Airport area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a shooting on Thursday near the Airport area in southwest Memphis. Police arrived on the scene and found two shooting victims on the 2700 block of McMurray St. and they both were pronounced dead on the scene. MPD is actively investigating. There is no suspect information available […]
actionnews5.com
City Watch canceled for missing adult
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department canceled a City Watch for 22-year-old Carter Gammil.
1 fatally shot while MPD investigates homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead following two shootings in North Memphis on Wednesday. Police say officers initially responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Wells Avenue just before noon. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. To Michael Hollowell’s surprise, more than two hours later tragedy struck again near his […]
actionnews5.com
Person dead after overturned car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office found a person dead on Thursday morning. SCSO says a single-car crash led to an overturned car fire at 12:30 a.m. on Collierville-Arlington Road. SCSO is investigating the crash.
actionnews5.com
Man killed after shooting in Westwood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Westwood that killed a man. According to MPD, a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Leacrest Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He did not survive the injuries and died at the...
Memphis native signs with Tigers on early signing day
MEMPHIS – Signed, sealed and delivered by way of Pure Academy, Memphis native Chris Morris returns home to play for the University of Memphis. Morris, a three-star offensive lineman signs with the Tigers from Hutchinson Community College. Tigers’ head coach Ryan Silverfield says his relationship with Morris goes back to his days in high school. […]
Comments / 2