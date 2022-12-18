Read full article on original website
Rochester Man Sentenced to 10 Years For Austin Robberies
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to just over 10 years in prison for three armed robberies in Austin earlier this year. 26-year-old Adrick Mims previously entered guilty pleas to three counts of robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon. Under the plea agreement, four counts of second-degree assault and a charge of fleeing the police were dismissed.
Rochester Man Sent to Prison for Attacking 3 Women With Machete
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man found guilty of attacking three women with a machete last year is heading to prison. An Olmsted County judge sentenced 25-year-old Omar Maani to 63 months in prison Monday. A jury found Maani guilty of three counts of second-degree assault in September and the sentence calls for a 21-month prison term for each count to be served consecutively.
Multi Vehicle Injury Crash Snarls Traffic on Hwy. 52 in Rochester (Update)
Update: 12/20 12:25 p.m. Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has released the names of the two people involved in an injury crash on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday morning. The state crash report says a Toyota Sienna, driven by 54-year-old Tabitha Hanson of Rochester, and a Honda Civic,...
Rollover Crash Near Owatonna Injures Mantorville Man
Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Manorville man was hurt as the result of a rollover crash along Hwy. 14 in Steele County Tuesday morning. The state patrol incident report indicates 23-year-old Maddox Fritz was traveling west on Hwy. 14 when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled at 8:20 a.m. The crash occurred near the Lemon Rd. interchange, which is about four miles outside of Owatonna.
Proposal For Former Seneca Site in Rochester Appears Dead
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears it is back to "square one" for the Olmsted County Board concerning the future of the former Seneca Foods property in southeast Rochester. Back in August, the commissioners voted to authorize staff to begin negotiations on the potential development agreement with Rochester-based Titan...
Traffic Detoured in Spring Grove For Downtown Fire
Spring Grove, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation says a detour has been put in place to direct traffic off Highway 44 in Spring Grove because of a structure fire. Highway 44 is Main Street in Spring Grove and MnDOT spokesman Mike Dougherty says the highway closure...
Popular Store in Minnesota Has Obnoxious Gifts for Christmas
When you are walking around a store to grab a gallon of milk, you don't expect to see obnoxious Christmas gifts talking to you. Well, it happened to me at a store in Rochester, Minnesota and also reminded me a bit of where I grew up in Iowa. Where in...
Hilarious Video About Rochester’s Snow Day Fail (WATCH)
I think everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin were waiting for an epic storm to show up today. We've been told NOT to travel at all and we were told to change our plans if we were hoping to leave the area. People rushed to the store to get last-minute supplies before we all were stuck in our homes, businesses closed up for a few days, and schools let families know a "Snow Day" was happening on Thursday...including Rochester. But did it really need to be a snow day today? Hmmm...
Life-Threatening Conditions Close I-90 West of Albert Lea
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The blizzard conditions blanketing southern Minnesota have led to the closure of I-90 west of I-35 in Albert Lea. A MnDOT news release says the closure is due to poor visibility being caused by blowing snow. Most of the state highways in south central and southwest Minnesota have also been closed.
Where to See the Amazing Winning House for Light Up Southeast Minnesota
We had so many amazing holiday light displays sent in for Light Up Southeast Minnesota! As the Christmas fanatic in the office, I thoroughly enjoyed looking through all of them. But there can only be one winner, and you'll definitely want to check out this house this week if you can.
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
City Of Rochester Services Go Virtual Ahead of Forecasted Winter Storm
Several schools and organizations in our area have already announced that they will be closed Thursday and Friday and now the City of Rochester has issued an update. "City office-based services will shift to virtual methods due to the dangerous weather conditions forecasted by the National Weather Service for Thursday, December 22 through Saturday, December 24." Read the latest weather-related announcements here, and check out how community services will shift over the next few days below.
Rochester in Crosshairs of Major Winter Storm
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters are tracking a major winter storm that has its sights set on Rochester and the surrounding communities. A Winter Storm Watch begins in Rochester late Wednesday night and is scheduled to last through Saturday morning. The watch issued Monday afternoon says the storm is predicted to bring heavy snow accumulations and strong winds capable of creating blizzard or whiteout conditions.
Nasty Winter Storm Set to Arrive in Minnesota Wednesday Evening
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Officials are already advising that travel conditions could become very dangerous and even impossible over the next several days. The Rochester area is included in what is now a Winter Storm Warning from 6 PM on Wednesday through 6 AM on Saturday. The warning area covers much of the southern two-thirds of Minnesota, while a blizzard warning this posted for portions of south-central and western Minnesota.
2023 Olmsted County Budget and Property Tax Win Final Approval
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Board voted today to approve the county's 2023 budget and property tax levy. When combined with the County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, the overall spending plan totals nearly $335 million. The overall budget for the County is about $295 million, which includes $108 million for general fund expenses, almost $24 million for capital projects, and $12.7 million for debt service.
