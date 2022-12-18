Browns PFF Grades: Who were the top 10 offensive performers vs. Ravens?

The Cleveland Browns got solid contributions across the board as they played complementary football for the first time all season against the Baltimore Ravens. Winning by a score of 13-3 on the day to advance to 6-8 on the season, head coach Kevin Stefanski also became the winningest head coach in franchise history since their return to the league in 1999. Here we look at which offensive players stood out in this game according to Browns PFF grades.

Who were the top 10 graded players for the Cleveland offense in this win against the Ravens with a minimum of 10 snaps played? We take a look at those ten players here.

List

TE David Njoku

Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 59.5

TE Harrison Bryant

Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 59.5

LT Jedrick Wills

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. Brownssteelers 28

Grade: 67.8

RT Jack Conklin

Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) celebrates after a touchdown by wide receiver Amari Cooper (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelersat FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 69.7

QB Deshaun Watson

Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Grade:70.1

RB Kareem Hunt

Dec 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) leaps with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 76.2

WR Amari Cooper

Oct 23, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) runs as Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone (26) attempts to tackle during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 76.8

RG Wyatt Teller

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Grade: 77.3

LG Joel Bitonio

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) plays against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Grade: 79.7

WR Daylen Baldwin

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (17) makes a catch in warmups during warmups of an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Cleveland, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Grade: 83.3