As the Zach Wilson era added yet another dark chapter Thursday night, New York Jets fans mercilessly booed their quarterback. They cheered when Wilson got benched in favor of little-known backup Chris Streveler, who immediately brought the offense to life. Fans have been down on Wilson all year, from his immature reaction to a loss

NEW YORK STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO