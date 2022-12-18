Read full article on original website
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Jets legend: Zach Wilson has lost New York fans’ trust
As the Zach Wilson era added yet another dark chapter Thursday night, New York Jets fans mercilessly booed their quarterback. They cheered when Wilson got benched in favor of little-known backup Chris Streveler, who immediately brought the offense to life. Fans have been down on Wilson all year, from his immature reaction to a loss Read more... The post Jets legend: Zach Wilson has lost New York fans’ trust appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Trevor Lawrence and Jaguars dominate dismal Jets to keep playoff hopes alive
Trevor Lawrence leaped for a touchdown and the Jacksonville Jaguars continued their push toward the playoffs with their third straight victory, 19-3 over an embarrassed Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on a rainy, windy Thursday night. The second matchup between last year’s first two draft picks – Lawrence...
