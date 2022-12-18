Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
Power restored to South Bend I&M customers after transformer fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Power is back for customers in the River Park neighborhood after an I&M transformer caught on fire. St. Joseph County dispatch confirms to ABC57 News that fire crews were called to the 500 block of South 31st Street in South Bend, just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
WNDU
1 hurt in shooting at Roseland Holiday Inn Express
ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) – One person was hurt in a shooting early Thursday morning at the Holiday Inn Express in Roseland. Officers from the Roseland Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department were called just before 3:20 a.m. to a disturbance at the hotel on N. Dixie Way. It was reported that someone was kicking in a door.
WNDU
10 pigs die in LaPorte County barn fire
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 10 pigs are dead after a barn caught on fire late Tuesday night in LaPorte County. Emergency crews were called just after 11:10 p.m. to the 6800 east block of County Road 300 North. According to Kankakee Twp. Fire Chief Chip Winters, the scene was cleared just before 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.
‘Scary’: 1 dead, 4 injured in Bangor house fire
Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Bangor Tuesday morning.
WANE-TV
Traffic flowing again on U.S. 30 after crash
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A crash disrupted traffic on U.S. 30 in extreme eastern Whitley County near the Allen County line for several hours Thursday morning. Traffic. INDOT Northeast tweeted that the crash involving a semi and another took place between County Line Road and Butt Road in Allen County. No word on whether anyone was hurt.
95.3 MNC
Firefighters near Wakarusa challenged by explosives inside burning building
It appeared to be a standard call about a fire at a barn in Elkhart County on Monday night, Dec. 19, but it took on a whole new scope when firefighters discovered explosives inside the building. The barn is along County Road 36, near County Road 7, north of Wakarusa,...
WNDU
Man arrested after driving recklessly, causing 2 accidents during police pursuit
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was arrested after leading officers on a pursuit that resulted in multiple accidents and injuries. According to the Goshen Police Department, Donnie Kao-Mixay, 33, of Elkhart, was arrested after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East.
Woman killed in Bangor house fire identified
One person was killed and four others were taken to the hospital after in a house fire in Bangor Tuesday morning.
95.3 MNC
One person shot outside Holiday Inn Express on SR 933
One person was shot at the Holiday Inn Express along State Road 933 in South Bend. Police were called around 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, to the hotel. They were seen investigating around a car parked in the lot. So far, no word about the extent of the victim’s...
WNDU
First Look at the Weather – 4:00
South Bend Mayor James Mueller and city officials shared an update on Thursday morning on how they’re preparing for the incoming winter storm. 1 hurt in shooting at Roseland Holiday Inn Express. Updated: 4 hours ago. Officers from the Roseland Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department were...
Pickup truck slams into Hobart, Indiana Chuck E. Cheese
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police continue to investigate a crash where a truck went into a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Hobart, Indiana.According to the fire department, it happened Tuesday morning when a pickup truck went off the road and into the Chuck E. Cheese on Rt 30.Hobart firefighters made a heroic save, pulling out the unconscious driver who was having some kind of medical emergency.The pickup truck caught fire and the driver was taken to an area hospital. The restaurant wasn't open at the time but employees already there escaped unharmed.
95.3 MNC
Goshen police chase causes two crashes, ends in arrest
A police chase in Goshen ended with an arrest, but not before two separate crashes resulted in two people being injured. The pursuit began just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East when Goshen Police were called on the report of a reckless driver.
WNDU
‘The Grinch’ arrested by South Bend Police
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “The Grinch” tried, but ultimately couldn’t steal Christmas from South Bend!. The South Bend Police Department made the milestone arrest on Tuesday. According to officials, the department’s 2nd Detail Officers caught the green man and arrested him without incident!. So, your...
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka fire crews battle blaze at home on Ewing Avenue
It was a busy Saturday for Mishawaka fire crews who were called, in the afternoon, to a blaze at a home in the 2500 block of West Ewing Avenue. Police in Mishawaka had to close Ewing between Ironwood Drive and South Russel Street for several hours to allow the fire department space to do their job.
95.3 MNC
Holiday blizzard getting underway, most intense snow to fall late tonight
A Blizzard Warning for St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaPorte, Berrien, Cass and St. Joseph County in Michigan remains in effect until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. The rest of the 95.3 MNC listening area is under a Winter Storm Warning. The bomb cyclone, as it’s being called, promises 9″ to...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart County, St. Joseph County in Michigan added to Blizzard Warning list
The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaPorte, Berrien Cass, and St. Joseph County in Michigan and a Winter Storm Warning for the entire listening area. The warnings begin on Thursday afternoon and last through early Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will crash by late Thursday...
WNDU
South Bend officials give update on winter storm preparedness
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Mayor James Mueller and other city officials shared an update on Thursday morning on the city’s winter storm preparedness. The update comes as Michiana braces for a winter storm that is expected to bring heavy snow, strong winds, and dangerously cold temperatures.
wfft.com
Kendallville man seriously injured in county line crash
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Kendallville man is hospitalized with serious head injuries after crashing a truck near the Noble and Dekalb County line. The Dekalb County Sheriff's Department says 23-year-old Marshall Davis was driving on County Road 28 crossing the county line just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. That's when...
WNDU
Bremen woman arrested for OWI, possession of controlled substance after crashing mail carrier vehicle into tree
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bremen woman was taken into custody on Tuesday after police say she was found to be impaired and in possession of a controlled substance after she crashed a mail carrier vehicle into a tree. Police responded to the crash around 2:45 p.m. on Nutmeg Trail...
WNDU
Elkhart Community Middle Schools closed Wednesday due to bus driver shortage
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - All Elkhart Community Middle Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 21, due to a bus driver shortage. All middle schools are closed, including North Side, Pierre Moran, and West Side middle schools. Students will have an e-Learning day and should log on to Canvas for additional information and schedules.
Comments / 0