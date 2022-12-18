ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

WNDU

1 hurt in shooting at Roseland Holiday Inn Express

ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) – One person was hurt in a shooting early Thursday morning at the Holiday Inn Express in Roseland. Officers from the Roseland Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department were called just before 3:20 a.m. to a disturbance at the hotel on N. Dixie Way. It was reported that someone was kicking in a door.
ROSELAND, IN
WNDU

10 pigs die in LaPorte County barn fire

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 10 pigs are dead after a barn caught on fire late Tuesday night in LaPorte County. Emergency crews were called just after 11:10 p.m. to the 6800 east block of County Road 300 North. According to Kankakee Twp. Fire Chief Chip Winters, the scene was cleared just before 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Traffic flowing again on U.S. 30 after crash

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A crash disrupted traffic on U.S. 30 in extreme eastern Whitley County near the Allen County line for several hours Thursday morning. Traffic. INDOT Northeast tweeted that the crash involving a semi and another took place between County Line Road and Butt Road in Allen County. No word on whether anyone was hurt.
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Man arrested after driving recklessly, causing 2 accidents during police pursuit

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was arrested after leading officers on a pursuit that resulted in multiple accidents and injuries. According to the Goshen Police Department, Donnie Kao-Mixay, 33, of Elkhart, was arrested after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East.
GOSHEN, IN
95.3 MNC

WNDU

First Look at the Weather – 4:00

South Bend Mayor James Mueller and city officials shared an update on Thursday morning on how they’re preparing for the incoming winter storm. 1 hurt in shooting at Roseland Holiday Inn Express. Updated: 4 hours ago. Officers from the Roseland Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department were...
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Chicago

Pickup truck slams into Hobart, Indiana Chuck E. Cheese

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police continue to investigate a crash where a truck went into a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Hobart, Indiana.According to the fire department, it happened Tuesday morning when a pickup truck went off the road and into the Chuck E. Cheese on Rt 30.Hobart firefighters made a heroic save, pulling out the unconscious driver who was having some kind of medical emergency.The pickup truck caught fire and the driver was taken to an area hospital. The restaurant wasn't open at the time but employees already there escaped unharmed.
HOBART, IN
95.3 MNC

Goshen police chase causes two crashes, ends in arrest

A police chase in Goshen ended with an arrest, but not before two separate crashes resulted in two people being injured. The pursuit began just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East when Goshen Police were called on the report of a reckless driver.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

‘The Grinch’ arrested by South Bend Police

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “The Grinch” tried, but ultimately couldn’t steal Christmas from South Bend!. The South Bend Police Department made the milestone arrest on Tuesday. According to officials, the department’s 2nd Detail Officers caught the green man and arrested him without incident!. So, your...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka fire crews battle blaze at home on Ewing Avenue

It was a busy Saturday for Mishawaka fire crews who were called, in the afternoon, to a blaze at a home in the 2500 block of West Ewing Avenue. Police in Mishawaka had to close Ewing between Ironwood Drive and South Russel Street for several hours to allow the fire department space to do their job.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

South Bend officials give update on winter storm preparedness

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Mayor James Mueller and other city officials shared an update on Thursday morning on the city’s winter storm preparedness. The update comes as Michiana braces for a winter storm that is expected to bring heavy snow, strong winds, and dangerously cold temperatures.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wfft.com

Kendallville man seriously injured in county line crash

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Kendallville man is hospitalized with serious head injuries after crashing a truck near the Noble and Dekalb County line. The Dekalb County Sheriff's Department says 23-year-old Marshall Davis was driving on County Road 28 crossing the county line just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. That's when...
KENDALLVILLE, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Community Middle Schools closed Wednesday due to bus driver shortage

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - All Elkhart Community Middle Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 21, due to a bus driver shortage. All middle schools are closed, including North Side, Pierre Moran, and West Side middle schools. Students will have an e-Learning day and should log on to Canvas for additional information and schedules.
ELKHART, IN

