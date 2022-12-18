If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Can a mic cover really make you sound better at karaoke? As far as your vocal skills, that’s something you’ll still need to continuously work on to get great. But for reducing background noise, culling the spread of germs and bad breath between singers, cutting down on “pops”, and adding some color and style to your mic, these get the job done. Hosting your own holiday party this year? Here are the best karaoke mic covers you’ll need.

2 DAYS AGO