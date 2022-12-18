Facing blackouts and Iranian-made drones, Ukrainian Jews urge Israel to help

Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Russia says the West must recognize its control over land its forces are losing before any Ukraine peace talks
"President Putin has been, is and remains open for contacts, for negotiations," a Kremlin spokesperson said.
US News and World Report
Russia's Putin Tells Germany's Scholz That Western Line on Ukraine Is 'Destructive' - Kremlin
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a phone call on Friday that the German and Western line on Ukraine was "destructive" and urged Berlin to rethink its approach, the Kremlin said. Its readout of the call served to highlight the gulf between Russia and...
Iranian drone advisers who were helping Russia bombard Ukraine were killed in Crimea, Kyiv official says
Ukraine's top security official confirmed Israeli reports that Iranian advisers helping Russians operate Shahed 'suicide' drones were killed in Crimea.
A Russian couple who opposed Putin and the Ukraine war sought asylum in the US. They were detained for six months.
The Russian couple, both vocal critics of the Ukraine war, told The New York Times they were kept in US immigration centers under harsh conditions
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]
Putin Finally Says the Quiet Part Out Loud
Russian President Vladimir Putin exposed the reality of the situation in Ukraine, something he's been avoiding for the past 10 months.
Ukraine's custom drone strikes showed Russia it can hit Moscow, doesn't fear more escalation
Ukraine is believed to have sent three, maybe four, modified Soviet-era Tupolev Tu-141 Strizh (Swift) drones deep into Russian territory on Sunday and Monday, targeting airbases being used to attack Ukrainian cities. Russia said one of drones killed three Russian military personnel at Dyagilevo military base, about 300 miles from the closest Ukrainian-held territory — and only 100 miles from Moscow. Jet-powered Tu-141 surveillance drones, made in the 1970s and 1980s, have a range of up to 620 miles. The ones used this week were modified by Ukraine, using Ukrainian technology, Politico reports. "The modifications showcase the ability of the Ukrainian...
UK says attacks on Russian bomber bases could be 'most strategically significant' force protection failure of the Ukraine war
The deadly drone attacks on the air bases housing strategic bombers occurred hundreds of miles into Russia territory, far from the front lines.
Full List of Republicans Who Sat During Zelensky's Speech
Seven House Republicans "repeatedly remained seated" during standing ovations for President Volodymyr Zelensky.
msn.com
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin warns anyone attacking Moscow will be ‘wiped out’
LIVE – Updated at 00:26. Vladimir Putin has warned that any country that attacks Russia would be “wiped off the face of the Earth”. The Russia president issued his latest threat to the West at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Mr Putin...
Washington Examiner
Russian troop movements prove John Mearsheimer wrong
Despite realist scholar John Mearsheimer’s efforts to justify Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, first in 2014 after Moscow’s seizure of Crimea and now with Moscow's current onslaught, by blaming the West and NATO, Putin’s shifting of Russian troops away from NATO’s borders and into Ukraine proves Russia hardly felt threatened.
Putin's war in Ukraine looks more and more like a failure. Past Russian leaders haven't survived similar mistakes.
For now, Putin's rule appears secure, but the experiences of past Russian leaders show how failure at the front can lead to downfall at home.
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish-Ukrainian soldier killed in battle against Russia
Jewish-Ukrainian soldier Vladislav Shain was killed in action against Russian forces, Israeli media reported on Thursday. “Vladislav gave his life in defense of his people. He fought heroically from the very beginning of the [Russian] invasion,” the reports cited Rabbi Moshe Azman, the chief rabbi of Ukraine, as saying.
Moscow retaliates on Ukraine after drones strike Russian military sites
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Drones struck inside Russia’s border with Ukraine Tuesday in the second day of attacks exposing the vulnerability of some of Moscow’s most important military sites, observers said. Ukrainian officials did not formally confirm carrying out drone strikes inside Russia, and they have maintained...
Putin dismisses nuclear weapons concerns, says 'we haven't gone mad,' denies another draft is coming: Ukraine updates
Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the disputed annexation of Ukrainian territories but rejected concerns over nuclear weapons. Updates.
Russia appears to have run out of the deadly Iranian-made drones it's been using to terrorize Ukraine, Western officials say
Most notable of the weapons has been the Shahed-136 used to terrorize Ukrainian cities through attacks against the country's civil infrastructure.
