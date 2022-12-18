ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kris Jenner Mean Business in Blooming Floral Suit and Sharp Heels

By Aaron Royce
 4 days ago
Kris Jenner was sharply suited for a family night out this weekend.

While in Los Angeles with daughters Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner on Saturday night, the “Kardashians” star stepped out in a classic black suit. The style emphasized her look’s timeless nature, including its staple sharp-lapeled blazer and matching trousers. However, giving the set a modern spin were 3D floral accents across its bodice and back, adding a whimsically dynamic finish to Jenner’s outfit.

Jenner finished her ensemble with black leather gloves and shiny square-shaped post earrings, as well as a mini black leather Hermés Kelly handbag with silver hardware.

For footwear, Jenner slipped on a set of sharp high heels. Appearing to feature a boot silhouette, the Jenner Communications founder’s black leather set included triangular toes and uppers crafted from smooth leather, as well as closed counters. Thin heels totaling 3-4 inches in height finished the style, giving her a walkable height boost throughout the evening while remaining streamlined and sleek.

When it comes to shoes, Jenner opts for styles that are sharp and modern. The former flight attendant often boosts her red carpet looks with heeled sandals and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from top labels including Tamara Mellon, Valentino and Tom Ford. Off-duty, her footwear continues to take a turn for the sleek from combat, platform and heeled boots by Pinko, Prada and Amina Muaddi. Her casual outfits regularly feature athletic sneakers from a range of brands, including Balenciaga, Hoka One One and Nike.

PHOTOS: Discover Kris Jenner’s sharpest style moments over the years in the gallery.

Footwear News

Footwear News

