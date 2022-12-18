ALLEN PARK -- Frank Ragnow has been playing through a painful foot injury, balancing the most fun he’s had in the NFL, tasting his first run of meaningful December football. In the same press conference, Ragnow called 2021 one of the most challenging years of his football career while saying it’s also the most fun he’s had at this level. The Lions have finished in last place every year since taking Ragnow in 2018′s first round, so this stretch to get to .500 with three weeks last has been special.

DETROIT, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO