Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Three Michigan Men Sentenced After Conspiring to Kidnap The GovernorOlive BarkerMichigan State
Meet Michigan football’s 2023 early signing class
For a second straight year, Michigan’s football program added some key pieces to its 2023 recruiting class on national signing day. No, there weren’t as many fireworks as last year when the Wolverines landed five players during the early signing window, including three top-150 prospects nationally.
Michigan State basketball notes: A first-half benching, potential football player additions
EAST LANSING – Michigan State kept losing players to injury and foul trouble yet Tom Izzo still wasn’t calling on the healthy sharpshooting sophomore guard sitting in the middle of his bench. As Joey Hauser left Michigan State’s game against Oakland after getting hit in the face and...
Dexter 4-star RB Cole Cabana never wavered on Michigan football commitment
DEXTER – Once Cole Cabana made up his mind to commit to play for the University of Michigan, his mind was made up. Though countless Power Five schools still sent offers his way after his commitment to the Wolverines back in February, the Dexter 4-star running back remained sold on donning the winged helmet in college.
Wolverine Confidential: Why signing day was best-case scenario for Michigan
Michigan’s football doesn’t have a top-15 recruiting class for the first time since 2018, but national signing day was still a success for the Wolverines given where they stood entering Wednesday. They held onto all 21 one of their commits and then made two more additions Wednesday with...
Michigan’s Top Commit, Rumored To Be Looking Elsewhere, Signs With Michigan
Enow Etta, the four-star defensive lineman out of Texas who had Miami, TCU and others in hot pursuit, is signing with the Wolverines:
Signing day: Michigan scores commitment from 4-star receiver
Michigan’s football program has added a top-200 prospect to its 2023 recruiting class during Wednesday’s national signing day. Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star receiver Karmello English announced his commitment to the Wolverines in a live video on social media, choosing them over four other finalists: Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky and Jackson State.
Michigan football bolsters 2023 recruiting class with addition of four-star cornerback
Kankakee (Illi.) 2023 four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill called an audible at his college signing ceremony on Wednesday afternoon at his high school. The top-200 recruit had been trending toward Michigan in recent weeks, but he surprisingly left the Wolverines out of his top five schools that he announced Monday: Florida, Illinois, Purdue, Kentucky and Missouri.
Michigan National Signing Day Capsule: WR Fredrick Moore
St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter wide receiver Fredrick Moore announced his commitment to Michigan on July 1st. Moore was the 8th commit in Michigan's 2023 class. He was down to a final group of Texas A&M, Illinois, Minnesota, Cincinnati and the Wolverines before making this commitment shortly after his official visit to Michigan.
Michigan’s Will Johnson, 5-star recruit to rising star at corner in one year
ANN ARBOR -- Tim Brandon still likes to talk about the interception Will Johnson made in his second varsity game. He was a freshman starter then too, a first at cornerback in Brandon’s dozen years leading the Grosse Pointe South football program. Back in 2018, Johnson was in man...
Lions Pro Bowler Frank Ragnow having most fun of career amid challenging season
ALLEN PARK -- Frank Ragnow has been playing through a painful foot injury, balancing the most fun he’s had in the NFL, tasting his first run of meaningful December football. In the same press conference, Ragnow called 2021 one of the most challenging years of his football career while saying it’s also the most fun he’s had at this level. The Lions have finished in last place every year since taking Ragnow in 2018′s first round, so this stretch to get to .500 with three weeks last has been special.
Michigan Football poaches former 4-star quarterback
The Michigan football team has been landing players from the NCAA Transfer Portal like it is their job, and that continued on Tuesday afternoon, as they reportedly landed a former 4-star quarterback. According to Jack Tuttle, who spent the last four seasons at Indiana, he is transferring to Michigan. Prior to going to Indiana, Tuttle was rated as a 4-star quarterback, and according to 247Sports, he was the No. 167 overall player in the Class of 2018.
Chelsea AD, Hall of Fame football coach Brad Bush accepts position with MHSAA
After long stints as the head football coach and athletic director at Chelsea, Brad Bush is off to tackle his next endeavor. Chelsea announced Wednesday morning via Twitter that Bush had accepted an assistant director position with the Michigan High School Athletic Association, effective at the end of January.
Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers: Fantasy guide and key matchups for Week 16
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (7-7) are on the road for the holidays, with a chance to strengthen their playoff hopes against the Carolina Panthers (5-9) in Week 16. This post will serve as a fantasy guide while running through matchups to watch, team stats and the series history between the Lions and Panthers:
New Orleans Saints place former Michigan first-round pick on IR
Former Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz will miss the rest of the season for the New Orleans Saints. The team placed the No. 24 overall pick in the 2020 draft on injured reserve Tuesday, meaning it will be without its starting right guard for the last three games. Ruiz’s loss...
Even before the Jumpman Invitational, is Michigan men's basketball season over?
Close observers might already believe the large cracks showing in the Wolverines' season, and ESPN Analytics' BPI gives the team a measly 0.6% chance to make the NCAA tournament.
Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring Within Conference
Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle will be playing in the Big Ten next season, but it won't be for the Hoosiers. On Tuesday, the senior QB announced that he has committed to Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan. "Excited for the future," Tuttle tweeted. "#GoBlue." This is the second...
Mark Rosen fired after 24 years at Michigan
This story was updated Dec. 20 at 6:36 p.m. to include information about Mark Rosen’s leave of absence. After 24 years at the helm of the Michigan volleyball team, Mark Rosen’s tenure is over. Michigan Athletics announced Tuesday that it is firing Rosen, and he will not return...
Okemos freshman K.J. Torbert beats buzzer with half-court shot
With K.J.'s shot, the Wolves had a 52-49 victory against Howell.
Shepherd’s pie at Conor O’Neill’s is a perfect dish for Fiesta Bowl viewing or holiday meal
ANN ARBOR, MI - Conor O’Neill’s is the setting of one of my favorite sports-watching memories. Inside Ann Arbor’s Irish pub back in 2007, I watched the U.S. Naval Academy beat rival Notre Dame to break a 43-game losing streak in the series I served as a Navy officer for five years and have been a massive Navy football fan for about two decades.
Former Ann Arbor McDonald’s to be replaced by Mexican restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A former Ann Arbor=area McDonald’s is on its way to becoming a Mexican restaurant. A combined preliminary and final site plan for Don Juan, a Mexican restaurant chain in Michigan and Ohio, was approved by the Pittsfield Township Planning Commission on Thursday, Dec. 15.
