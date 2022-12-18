ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive.com

Dexter 4-star RB Cole Cabana never wavered on Michigan football commitment

DEXTER – Once Cole Cabana made up his mind to commit to play for the University of Michigan, his mind was made up. Though countless Power Five schools still sent offers his way after his commitment to the Wolverines back in February, the Dexter 4-star running back remained sold on donning the winged helmet in college.
The Grand Rapids Press

Signing day: Michigan scores commitment from 4-star receiver

Michigan’s football program has added a top-200 prospect to its 2023 recruiting class during Wednesday’s national signing day. Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star receiver Karmello English announced his commitment to the Wolverines in a live video on social media, choosing them over four other finalists: Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky and Jackson State.
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan football bolsters 2023 recruiting class with addition of four-star cornerback

Kankakee (Illi.) 2023 four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill called an audible at his college signing ceremony on Wednesday afternoon at his high school. The top-200 recruit had been trending toward Michigan in recent weeks, but he surprisingly left the Wolverines out of his top five schools that he announced Monday: Florida, Illinois, Purdue, Kentucky and Missouri.
247Sports

Michigan National Signing Day Capsule: WR Fredrick Moore

St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter wide receiver Fredrick Moore announced his commitment to Michigan on July 1st. Moore was the 8th commit in Michigan's 2023 class. He was down to a final group of Texas A&M, Illinois, Minnesota, Cincinnati and the Wolverines before making this commitment shortly after his official visit to Michigan.
The Ann Arbor News

Lions Pro Bowler Frank Ragnow having most fun of career amid challenging season

ALLEN PARK -- Frank Ragnow has been playing through a painful foot injury, balancing the most fun he’s had in the NFL, tasting his first run of meaningful December football. In the same press conference, Ragnow called 2021 one of the most challenging years of his football career while saying it’s also the most fun he’s had at this level. The Lions have finished in last place every year since taking Ragnow in 2018′s first round, so this stretch to get to .500 with three weeks last has been special.
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan Football poaches former 4-star quarterback

The Michigan football team has been landing players from the NCAA Transfer Portal like it is their job, and that continued on Tuesday afternoon, as they reportedly landed a former 4-star quarterback. According to Jack Tuttle, who spent the last four seasons at Indiana, he is transferring to Michigan. Prior to going to Indiana, Tuttle was rated as a 4-star quarterback, and according to 247Sports, he was the No. 167 overall player in the Class of 2018.
Michigan Daily

Mark Rosen fired after 24 years at Michigan

This story was updated Dec. 20 at 6:36 p.m. to include information about Mark Rosen’s leave of absence. After 24 years at the helm of the Michigan volleyball team, Mark Rosen’s tenure is over. Michigan Athletics announced Tuesday that it is firing Rosen, and he will not return...
The Ann Arbor News

Shepherd’s pie at Conor O’Neill’s is a perfect dish for Fiesta Bowl viewing or holiday meal

ANN ARBOR, MI - Conor O’Neill’s is the setting of one of my favorite sports-watching memories. Inside Ann Arbor’s Irish pub back in 2007, I watched the U.S. Naval Academy beat rival Notre Dame to break a 43-game losing streak in the series I served as a Navy officer for five years and have been a massive Navy football fan for about two decades.
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

