Read full article on original website
Related
republic-online.com
Kansas lawmakers embrace framework for allocation of $374 million in federal relief aid
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and House Speaker Ron Ryckman, a Republican, both supported a motion to adopt a framework for allocating $374 million in American Rescue Plan aid among Kansas organizations, cities and agencies. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)
republic-online.com
Planned Parenthood pivots to telehealth consultations to widen access to medication abortion
Planned Parenthood Great Plains began offering patients the option of telemedicine consultation with a physician after a Kansas judge blocked a ban on use of telehealth services for medication abortions. That step also followed the landslide rejection of a Kansas constitutional amendment jeopardizing abortion rights in the state. In this image, Lawrence residents rally against the amendment. (Lily O'Shea Becker/Lawrence Journal-World)
republic-online.com
KBI investigation of alleged Catholic clergy abuse in Kansas approaches four-year milestone
Kansas Bureau of Investigation director Kirk Thompson, center, said the ongoing inquiry into alleged abuse by Catholic clergy in Kansas prompted opening of 74 cases in 33 counties since initiated in February 2019. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
republic-online.com
Drone no-fly zone issued over Keystone oil spill site in Kansas
Oil covers parts of Bill Pannbacker's pasture following a rupture on the Keystone oil pipeline. Keystone's owner, TC Energy, issued a drone no-fly zone. (Courtesy of Chris Pannbacker)
Comments / 0