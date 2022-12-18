Signs, risk factors, and diagnostics for when faced with this potentially fatal condition. An animal’s pancreas was created to protect itself from inflammation with built-in safeguards. When there is damage, it even tries to localize the inflammation, however, according to Christopher G. Byers, DVM, DACVECC, DACVIM(SAIM), CVJ, sometimes the local safeguards become overwhelmed, which causes pancreatitis and systemic inflammation that can lead to secondary opportunistic bacterial infections, multiple organ dysfunction, and potentially death.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO