Breaking down acute canine pancreatitis
Signs, risk factors, and diagnostics for when faced with this potentially fatal condition. An animal’s pancreas was created to protect itself from inflammation with built-in safeguards. When there is damage, it even tries to localize the inflammation, however, according to Christopher G. Byers, DVM, DACVECC, DACVIM(SAIM), CVJ, sometimes the local safeguards become overwhelmed, which causes pancreatitis and systemic inflammation that can lead to secondary opportunistic bacterial infections, multiple organ dysfunction, and potentially death.
Accurately diagnose canine food allergies once and for all
The Derm Vet Dr Ashley Bourgeois describes the most effective diagnostic measures, plus covers more must-know insights on veterinary dermatology. Subscribe to The Vet Blast Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Diagnosing food allergies is no easy feat, according to Ashley Bourgeois, DVM, DACVD—also known...
Veterinary Anesthesia Nerds cover common drug myths
The group highlights misconceptions surrounding certain anesthesia drugs at the latest 2022 Fetch dvm360® Conference. The Anesthesia Nerds—including Mike Barletta, DVM, MS, PhD, DACVAA; Bryce Dooley, DVM, MS, DACVAA; Darci L. Palmer, BS, LVT, VTS (Anesthesia); Stephen Niño Cital, RVT, SRA, RLAT, CVPP, VTS; and Tasha McNerney, BS, CVT, CVPP, VTS—tackled common anesthesia drug myths during their presentation at the 2022 Fetch dvm360® Conference in San Diego, California.1.
First injectable pentosan for equine osteoarthritis is approved by FDA
Appropriate management can help control the clinical signs and improve equine quality of life. Officials with the FDA have approved pentosan polysulfate sodium injection (Zycosan; Anzac Animal Health) for the control of clinical signs associated with osteoarthritis (OA) in horses. This therapy is a heparin-like compound and is the first injectable pentosan product to receive FDA approval.1.
