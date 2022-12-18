Read full article on original website
Kansas State senator resigns midway through term
TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
🎥State Finance Council approves $374 million in COVID relief funds
TOPEKA – Today the State Finance Council approved a total of $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds for broadband infrastructure and adoption, the modernization and improvement of government services, economic development, and health and education initiatives recommended by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Executive Committee. “The funding...
Kan. AG on Title 42 immigration policy as it remains in effect
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt admits that the Title 42 pandemic mechanism to control immigration isn't the preferred way to handle the issue. "The concept isn't hard," Schmidt said. "You want to have robust immigration into the country, we're a nation of immigrants. We need labor, especially in many parts of Kansas. We need people. But, you want to control who is coming in and make policy choices on how many people can come, when they can come, what purposes they can come, who can come, as opposed to flinging open the door and saying whoever gets across the border is allowed in."
Kan. delegation unveils measure nullifying lesser prairie-chicken listing
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Roger Marshall, Jerry Moran, James Inhofe (OK), and James Lankford (OK), along with U.S. Representatives Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner, Ron Estes, Markwayne Mullin (OK-02), Frank Lucas (OK-03), and Stephanie Bice (OK-05) officially introduced a Congressional Review Act (CRA) joint resolution of disapproval in their respective chambers to strike down the Biden Administration’s recent listing of the lesser prairie-chicken (LPC) under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). If the CRA resolution is enacted, the measure would prevent the listing from having any force or effect, according to a statement from Marshall's office.
Pro-life group responds to news of telemedicine abortions in Kansas
WICHITA —The abortion industry in Kansas announced Tuesday it has begun administering chemical abortions through telemedicine. “True to form, the abortion industry is once again putting its own profits and convenience ahead of safeguards for the health of women and girls,” said Danielle Underwood, KFL Director of Communications in a media release from the organization.
Planned Parenthood starts telemedicine abortions in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Planned Parenthood affiliate announced Tuesday that it has started teleconferences with off-site doctors for patients seeking medication abortions at one of its Kansas clinics, a small step toward potentially much broader access in a state that has become a destination for the procedure after an August vote affirming abortion rights.
INSIGHT: Representing all of agriculture
When I was elected president of Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) earlier this month, it was an incredible honor and a very humbling experience. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to adequately express my gratitude for those who supported my candidacy, but I’m excited to work with our members to advance KFB’s mission to strengthen agriculture through advocacy, education and service.
Moran votes to advance $1.7T budget bill; millions to lose Medicaid
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their coverage on April 1 if Congress passes the $1.7 trillion spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday. Thirteen GOP Senators including Kansas Senior Senator Jerry Moran voted Tuesday night to proceed with...
KDHE reports slight increase in COVID cases; 7 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,216 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21, for a total of 914, 407 cases. The state reported 4,153 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 7 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on...
K-State Salina students lead Giving Tree project, donate gifts to 4 families
Students, faculty, staff and administration at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus helped contribute gifts to local families in the campus's first student-led Giving Tree project. Students involved with K-State Salina's Student Governing Association helped create and lead the Giving Tree project, which raised more than $1,500 to...
Gov. orders state office buildings closed ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA – Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm projected for the state on Thursday, December 22 and dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, December 23, Governor Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state office buildings in Shawnee County to be closed on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, 2022, according to a statement her office.
Judge won't overturn convictions in Kansas murder case
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas judge on Wednesday declined to order a new trial for two men who claimed a disgraced police detective helped convict them for a 1997 murder they did not commit. Brian Betts, 46, and Celester McKinney, 52, alleged that former Kansas City, Kansas,...
Kansas City teacher fired after repeated use of racial slur
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City charter school with a largely minority student population has fired a white teacher who was recorded repeatedly using a racial slur in his classes, school administrators said. University Academy officials said in a letter to families that Johnny Wolfe, a history and...
Sheriff: Authorities work to ID body found in rural Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
Suspect captured in Missouri for man's murder in Kansas
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 9a.m. Dec. 9, emergency dispatch received a call regarding shots fired near the intersection of 10th and Pacific Avenue, according to Kansas City, Kansas Police. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a man later identified as 23-year-old Ali Alesani-Natvidad on a sidewalk just west of the intersection, dead from gunshot wounds.
Prosecutor: Woman lost $1.2 million in romance scam
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Texas man pleaded guilty Monday to participating in a romance scam that bilked a Missouri woman out of $1.2 million, federal prosecutors said. Rotimi Oladimeji, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.
KU's Zakiyah Franklin named Big 12 Player of the Week
IRVING, Texas – After matching her career-high with 26 points and leading the Kansas Jayhawks to a 10th-straight win to open the season, KU senior guard Zakiyah Franklin has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week. Franklin scored in double figures for the seventh-consecutive game as she...
KBCA boy's basketball rankings: Week three
On Tuesday, the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released their week three rankings for all seven classes of boys' basketball across the state of Kansas.
K-State's Johnson earns Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for 2nd time
MANHATTAN – Fifth-year senior Keyontae Johnson was honored for the second time this season as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday after his impressive performance in Kansas State’s 71-56 win over Nebraska in the Wildcat Classic. Johnson, who earned Newcomer of the Week accolades after...
Kansas felon caught transporting drugs, firearm
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations following a traffic sto. Just before 3a.m. Dec. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near NW Gordon Street and NW Jackson Street on a gray 2013 Audi A4 passenger car for a traffic violation, according to Deputy Abigail Christian During the investigation, a firearm and illegal narcotics were located.
