'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says crypto reserve reviews like Binance's are 'essentially meaningless'
Michael Burry commented on news that the accountant that produced Binance's proof-of-reserves report would halt all work for crypto firms. The legendary "Big Short" investor described proof of reserves, which has been popularized since FTX's implosion, as "essentially meaningless." Burry was one of the first investors who predicted the subprime...
Crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried will go to jail ‘if the facts turn out the way I expect them to’
“The problem was, he took our money. And so he needs to get prosecuted,” says Novogratz, whose Galaxy Digital disclosed $76.8 million exposure to FTX.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Black Americans saw crypto as a path to building wealth. Now they're bearing the brunt of its decline.
Black investors are more likely to own cryptocurrency than white ones. It's left them more exposed to the tanking crypto market.
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Names Three ‘Huge Opportunities’ in Crypto Right Now
Ethereum (ETH) founder Vitalik Buterin says there are currently three big opportunities in the crypto industry right now. Buterin joined an episode of the Bankless podcast to lay out what he sees as the three biggest opportunities currently existing in the crypto field. While acknowledging that there are less obvious...
Tesla stock is stuck in its worst sell-off since the company went public in 2010
Shares of Tesla are down 62% since their peak in November 2021, marking the company's largest drawdown since it went public in 2010. That sell-off is worse than the 60.6% plunge Tesla saw in February to March 2020, per data compiled by Yahoo. Elon Musk has drawn ire for his...
Crypto broker Genesis owes Gemini's customers $900 million - FT
Dec 3 (Reuters) - Crypto broker Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) owe customers of the Winklevoss twins' crypto exchange Gemini $900 million, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
Investopedia
Goldman Sachs To Spend Tens of Millions of Dollars On Crypto Firms
Following the collapse of the FTX, Goldman Sachs (GS) is planning to invest in crypto companies for tens of millions of dollars. Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions investing in crypto firms. The bank sees an increased need for trustworthy players in the industry and takes advantage of...
u.today
Peter Schiff Names Real Reason Why Michael Saylor Bought Bitcoin
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Elon Musk has a bigger problem than Twitter
Tesla is slashing prices on its most popular models, and analysts worry it's a sign of more trouble to come for the EV-maker.
Business Insider
Mark Cuban says last year's crypto boom was '99% noise' – and Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest could pop the bubble
Mark Cuban said there's still some underlying value in crypto despite the ongoing sell-off. "99% of it was noise but there's real value there," he told 'The Problem with Jon Stewart' Monday. Cuban added that Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest on fraud charges will force crypto to "get its act together". Last...
Cryptocurrencies at crossroads after annus horribilis
SINGAPORE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - To borrow from Britain's Queen Elizabeth, 2022 is not a year on which the cryptocurrency world shall look back with undiluted pleasure. Crashes, contagion, collapses came in such quick succession that investors were, towards the end of the year, asking serious existential questions.
cryptoglobe.com
Dogecoin’s Largest Whale Move $280 Million in $DOGE, Fueling Speculation
The largest whale on the network of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin ($DOGE), has recently moved over $280 million in the cryptocurrency to a new address, that has since become the 5th largest one on the network. Dogecoin’s largest address, known for at one point holding 28% of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency’s...
u.today
Ex-Ripple Director Says XRP Ledger Smart Contracts in Development
Ripple's former director of developer relations, Matt Hamilton, has revealed some details about upcoming innovations to XRP Ledger. In particular, Hamilton said that the blockchain will soon feature smart contracts, which are currently in development. Otherwise, XRP Ledger has all the functionality the industry needs today, from NFT to decentralized...
Billionaire Winklevoss Twins’ $900M Disaster Is No Shock
Marketing materials depicted a tantalizing opportunity. Users of Gemini—the cryptocurrency exchange founded by identical twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss—could hand over their digital assets to a product called Earn. The assets would then be loaned out, generating returns as high as 7.4 percent per year. Feeling nervous? Gemini promised investors they could redeem their crypto “at any time…plus the interest you’ve earned!” To some, this gave the impression that their money was safe.
CNBC
Bitcoin could plunge 70% to $5,000, Standard Chartered predicts, in possible 2023 'surprise'
Bitcoin could drop to $5,000 next year in a market surprise that investors are under-pricing, according to Standard Chartered, marking a 70% plunge from the current level of around $17,000. In a note entitled "The financial-market surprises of 2023," Standard Chartered outlined a number of possible scenarios that "we feel...
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman is walking back on comments seemingly defending SBF — says 'nothing could be further from the truth'
Ackman tweeted he thought Sam Bankman-Fried was "telling the truth," in response to SBF's media interview with the NYT where he admitted to making mistakes but said he "did not ever try to commit fraud on anyone."
Billionaire investors Dan Loeb and Cliff Asness tear into Cathie Wood after the Ark chief defends her valuation methods
Loeb and Asness pounced after Wood suggested some investors who prize profits may be too focused on the short term.
u.today
SHIB Dev Provides Update About Shibarium Launch, But There's a Catch
