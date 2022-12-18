ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Names Three ‘Huge Opportunities’ in Crypto Right Now

Ethereum (ETH) founder Vitalik Buterin says there are currently three big opportunities in the crypto industry right now. Buterin joined an episode of the Bankless podcast to lay out what he sees as the three biggest opportunities currently existing in the crypto field. While acknowledging that there are less obvious...
Investopedia

Goldman Sachs To Spend Tens of Millions of Dollars On Crypto Firms

Following the collapse of the FTX, Goldman Sachs (GS) is planning to invest in crypto companies for tens of millions of dollars. Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions investing in crypto firms. The bank sees an increased need for trustworthy players in the industry and takes advantage of...
u.today

Peter Schiff Names Real Reason Why Michael Saylor Bought Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Reuters

Cryptocurrencies at crossroads after annus horribilis

SINGAPORE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - To borrow from Britain's Queen Elizabeth, 2022 is not a year on which the cryptocurrency world shall look back with undiluted pleasure. Crashes, contagion, collapses came in such quick succession that investors were, towards the end of the year, asking serious existential questions.
cryptoglobe.com

Dogecoin’s Largest Whale Move $280 Million in $DOGE, Fueling Speculation

The largest whale on the network of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin ($DOGE), has recently moved over $280 million in the cryptocurrency to a new address, that has since become the 5th largest one on the network. Dogecoin’s largest address, known for at one point holding 28% of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency’s...
u.today

Ex-Ripple Director Says XRP Ledger Smart Contracts in Development

Ripple's former director of developer relations, Matt Hamilton, has revealed some details about upcoming innovations to XRP Ledger. In particular, Hamilton said that the blockchain will soon feature smart contracts, which are currently in development. Otherwise, XRP Ledger has all the functionality the industry needs today, from NFT to decentralized...
TheDailyBeast

Billionaire Winklevoss Twins’ $900M Disaster Is No Shock

Marketing materials depicted a tantalizing opportunity. Users of Gemini—the cryptocurrency exchange founded by identical twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss—could hand over their digital assets to a product called Earn. The assets would then be loaned out, generating returns as high as 7.4 percent per year. Feeling nervous? Gemini promised investors they could redeem their crypto “at any time…plus the interest you’ve earned!” To some, this gave the impression that their money was safe.
u.today

SHIB Dev Provides Update About Shibarium Launch, But There's a Catch

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

