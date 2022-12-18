Read full article on original website
Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says he erred in prosecuting Jaleel Stallings, a St. Paul man who fired back after a Minneapolis SWAT in an unmarked van hit him with a plastic bullet in the days after George Floyd’s police murder. The post Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
fox9.com
Minnesota Supreme Court upholds convictions in murder of Monique Baugh
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld the life sentences for two people convicted in the kidnapping and murder of a Minneapolis real estate agent Monique Baugh in 2019. Cedric Berry and Berry Davis were convicted to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being...
Lino Lakes man gets 24 years in prison for torturing, kidnapping victim
A Lino Lakes man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison after he kidnapped and tortured a man over drug debt. Jose Angel Chapa-Aguilera, 24, was sentenced to 289 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release in U.S. District Court Friday. In September, Chapa-Aguilera pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
mprnews.org
Prosecutor: Deadly force by MPD snipers justified in Tekle Sundberg shooting
No charges will be brought against the Minneapolis police snipers who killed 20-year-old Andrew Tekle Sundberg in July after he allegedly threatened to shoot officers following an hourslong standoff, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Wednesday. Given the circumstances, the use of deadly force was “legally authorized under Minnesota law,”...
fox9.com
Police search for robbers who tied up workers at Inver Grove Heights bank
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are searching for two people who robbed a bank in Inver Grove Heights, tying up two workers in the process, in the midst of the bitter cold Thursday morning. Inver Grove Heights police say they were called out shortly before 11 a.m....
Snipers who killed Tekle Sundberg in Minneapolis will not be charged
The police snipers who fatally shot 20-year-old Tekle Sundberg at a Minneapolis apartment building in July will not be charged, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. "Mr. Sundberg’s death was a tragedy," Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a prepared statement. "Our hearts go out to the family...
fox9.com
Minneapolis cell phone theft ring: Man to be sentenced Friday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 23-year-old man will be sentenced on Tuesday afternoon in connection to a cell phone theft ring in Minneapolis. He was the first to plead guilty in the racketeering case. Alfonze Stuckey pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering on Dec. 1. He will be sentenced...
Murder Investigation Underway After Fatal Minneapolis Afternoon Shooting
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Minneapolis are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Tuesday afternoon. A preliminary statement from police says officers responded to a shots fired call at the intersection of 24th St. East and Nicollet Ave. South around 12:45 p.m. The gunshot victim was found on a sidewalk and died of his wound at the scene despite life-saving efforts.
8 Guns, Body Armor, & Drugs Were All Seized Recently In N. Minneapolis
Recently Minnesota law enforcement took numerous guns, drugs, and body armor off the streets during an investigation in North Minneapolis. The most surprising element to the seizure was the sheer amount of drugs that were removed from the home. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office:. This week, as part...
Minneapolis police investigate bus stop homicide
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating after an apparent homicide that happened near a bus stop Wednesday afternoon.Police have not released many details, but say the incident happened near Nicollet Avenue South and 24th Street East around 12:45 p.m.When officers arrived at the intersection, they found a man on the sidewalk with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died of his injury.Police say the victim and the shooter had a conversation, and the shooter fled the scene shortly after. Police tracked the suspect with a K-9 officer and say they have video of the suspect. No one has been arrested.This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more details are available.
police1.com
Minn. court: Widow wrongly denied benefits after LEO husband died by suicide
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled on a lawsuit stemming from the death of Washington County Sheriff's deputy Jerome Lannon in 2018. The court found that Lannon's wife was wrongly denied death benefits after the he died by suicide due to a PTSD diagnosis.
Eagan Police provide update on search for Bryce Borca
Eagan Police Department has provided its first update since early November concerning the search for missing 23-year-old Bryce Borca. "Over the past seven weeks, the Eagan Police Department has continued an active investigation into the disappearance of Bryce Borca," The Eagan Police Department posted Thursday. "The investigation has included an...
knsiradio.com
Three People Recently Released from Prison Arrested in Thursday Drug Bust
(KNSI) — Three people under intense supervised release from prison were arrested in north Minneapolis for allegedly distributing methamphetamine in central and west central Minnesota. According to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, it worked in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Corrections to execute search warrants at...
Minnesota Man ID’D as Victim of Deadly Hit and Run
Fridley, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office has identified 51-year-old Calvin Garron as the victim of a fatal hit and run in Fridley Friday afternoon. A news release says investigators are still looking for the vehicle involved in the deadly incident. Investigators say the Fridley, MN man was wearing a dark colored jacket, blue jeans, black and white shoes, and carrying items in a plastic bag when he was fatally struck by the vehicle.
fox9.com
Overwhelming show of support for family of K-9 officer killed in house fire
NESSEL TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - For Chisago County Sheriff's deputy Nate Fisher, Kyro was a member of the family. Now Fisher is not only mourning the loss of his K9 partner, but the rest of his family's belongings as well. "He's doing as well as they can. For better...
KIMT
Crazy chase that ended in discovery of meth in Freeborn County sends man to prison
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs after a high-speed chase in Freeborn County results in prison time for a Minneapolis man. Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36, was sentenced Monday to nine years and 11 months behind bars. Ingram pleaded guilty in November to one count of first-degree controlled substance crime. Five other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
fox9.com
Family of Maplewood hit-and-run victim to plead for information
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - The family of Mark Koepke will join the Maplewood police department on Tuesday to plead for tips in the fatal hit-and-run case. Koepke was found lying in the street at McKnight Road, near Margaret Street, at around 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. Koepke was out for a walk when he was hit, police said.
Shakopee Fire Chief Rick Coleman to retire amid misconduct allegations
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – A suburban fire chief has quit amid misconduct allegations.The Shakopee City Council plans to accept Rick Coleman's retirement Tuesday night.He stepped down after the city launched a misconduct investigation earlier this month.The allegation against Coleman hasn't been made public yet.
fox9.com
Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Texas, returns to Minnesota for first court appearance
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis murder suspect on the run for months is now back in a local jail after authorities arrested her in Texas. Erica Roberts made her first court appearance in Hennepin County District Court Monday afternoon, accused in the deadly shooting of Tanasha Austin, a mother of two children under the age of 12, in March.
School bus carrying 22 children tips over in snowy Carver County
A Carver County school bus carrying 22 children tipped over in snowy conditions Wednesday afternoon. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 1:27 p.m. on 74th Street, east of County Road 32 in Camden Township. Authorities said everyone on board avoided injury. Snowy driving conditions may have...
