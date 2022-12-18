Read full article on original website
Coats of Kindness
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penquis has teamed up with Gold Star Cleaners to collect winter coats for those in need. “Gently worn” coats of all sizes can be dropped off at Gold Star Cleaners locations in Penobscot County where the coats will be cleaned for free and given to Penquis for distribution.
Maine Children’s Home in Waterville received a $100,000 donation for its Christmas Program
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Maine Children’s Home in Waterville received a $100,000 donation today for its Christmas program from Jake Marden of Marden’s Surplus and Salvage. The donation is through Marden’s Red Stocking Program where customers are asked to round up their purchase during checkout at Marden’s stores....
Bangor community hosts candlelight vigil for homeless
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor community lit up the night with the most darkness with a candlelight vigil honoring those lost in the past year. The annual event outside the Hope House draws attention to the homelessness crisis in Bangor as the nights grow longer and colder. Bruce Hews...
Winterport boy has Christmas wish fulfilled with hospital toy delivery, successful surgery
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - One young boy from Winterport is proving to be a Christmas miracle in more ways than one. We first told you about Grayson Witham earlier this week. The five-year-old suffers from a rare genetic disease and recently learned he’d need both kidneys removed. When Grayson...
Loaves & Fishes initiates campaign to feed kids over February vacation
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - For many people, the holiday season is a joyful time with holiday parties and family time that includes good food and gifts. But for many others, food insecurity can hit especially hard, not just around the holidays, but well after. After a successful campaign to help...
My Maine Gardens: my Maine miracle
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Deb Neuman of My Maine Gardens was in a car accident 26 years ago. Now she is looking for the person who helped here that day.
Waterville Area Soup Kitchen serves 700 meals per week
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville area soup kitchen serves 700 meals each week. It starts with a light breakfast at 8 am but most of the patrons stay for lunch that starts at 11:30 am. For some, it is their only hot meal for the day. “I see hungry...
Belfast Soup Kitchen offering free Christmas trees
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - In theory, the holidays are supposed to be a joyful time of year. But the reality for some Mainers is much more stressful. In an effort to relieve some of the financial burden, the Belfast Soup Kitchen is offering free Christmas trees. The trees come from...
Man wanted for Sabattus standoff, 3 others arrested in Waterville home
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The search has ended for a man who escaped during a standoff with police at a home in Sabattus last month. Police say 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts has been arrested after being found by investigators hiding in an attic space at a house in Waterville.
Caroling with the Viola Rand School in Bradley
BRADLEY, Maine (WABI) - The Viola Rand School In Bradley is spreading the holiday cheer. Photojournalist Mark Rediker takes us along while they were caroling.
RV Park opens Trenton’s first “Drive Through Christmas Light Show”
TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - We’ve taken you along many holiday light displays this month, but how about one that you have to *drive* through to enjoy?. The Acadia Holiday Light Show at Timberland Acres is in its inaugural season as the only drive-through light show in the Acadia National Park area.
Dollar General opens in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular chain store has come to Bangor. Dollar General has opened at the former Walgreens location on Oak Street. The store opened its doors Monday, and they say they are ready to serve the people of Bangor. For more information on the store, you can...
Longtime Downtown Bangor businesses close while others open
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The new year will bring a new look to Downtown Bangor. Another long-time tenant has decided to close its doors next month. But, as some stores shut down, others are just getting started. TV5 headed downtown to learn what’s behind these recent trends. After 12...
Waterville Fire Department gives safety tips ahead of storm
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Fire Department has some safety reminders as Mainers prepare for Friday’s rain and wind storm. Deputy Fire Chief Jason Frost says the big concern is power outages during the storm, so you should make sure your phone is charged. He says now is...
Body found near Airport Mall in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police were called to an area near the Airport Mall on Union Street Thursday afternoon after the discovery of a body in a field. Police say they have been able to identify the man, and next of kin has been notified. The Medical Examiner’s Office...
Maine emergency management agencies prepare for pre-Christmas storm
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With severe weather expected Friday, Mainers are preparing. It’s not the typical winter storm we’re used to. This event should bring significant rain, snow, freezing rain, and high winds. With losing power being a big concern, emergency management agencies in various counties are doing...
State of Maine Offices closed Friday due to storm
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With the impending storm, Gov. Janet Mills has announced all State of Maine Offices will be closed Friday. Mills says she wants to ensure Maine people are safe heading into the holiday. Mills asks folks to prepare for the storm, take precautions, and check in on...
AAA expecting record travel numbers this Christmas
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - According to AAA, this is expected to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since the organization began tracking it in 2000. TAAA estimates more than 112-million people will journey at least 50 miles or more away from home between December 23rd and January 2nd, an increase of more than 3-and-a-half percent over last year.
Stockton Springs mother sentenced for killing toddler son
BELFAST, Maine (WMTW) - A Stockton Springs woman will spend 47 years in prison for killing her 3-year-old son. In October, a jury found Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen, guilty of depraved indifference murder in the death of her son, Maddox Williams. Trefethen was sentenced Tuesday morning in Waldo County...
Machias house fire under investigation
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - No one was hurt in a house fire in Machias early Wednesday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to the vacant home on Court Street just after midnight. No one was hurt. Officials say they were on scene for about seven hours battling the fire. No word yet...
