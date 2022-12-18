BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - According to AAA, this is expected to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since the organization began tracking it in 2000. TAAA estimates more than 112-million people will journey at least 50 miles or more away from home between December 23rd and January 2nd, an increase of more than 3-and-a-half percent over last year.

BANGOR, ME ・ 8 HOURS AGO