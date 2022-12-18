ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver, passenger pronounced dead after shooting led them to crash into tree

By Nancy Harty
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Two people who were shot Friday afternoon on the Near West Side have been pronounced dead.

Chicago police said a 36-year-old man was driving near Jackson Boulevard and Damen Avenue, not far from Malcolm X College, Friday a little before 2 p.m. when he and his 29-year-old passenger were shot. Their car hit a tree.

Police said both died of their injuries at the hospital.

The medical examiner’s office said the passenger is a woman from Dallas, Texas, and the man is from the West Side.

Police have not offered more details about the shooting and no one is in custody.

Comments / 38

Franklin Wilson
4d ago

It seems that most streets that has the name Malcolm X or Martin Luther King, usually nothing good is happening in those areas

Reply(8)
23
saltyhonky
4d ago

2pm no good time to be out in chicago anymore, the saying use to be nothing good happens after 10pm, now it's nothing good ever happens

Reply
6
Joyce Shaw
4d ago

Praying for their familes. I hope it wasn't random. People are so evil!

Reply
6
 

