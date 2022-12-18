ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KTSA

SAPD: Road rage caused big rig to crash into house

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department think an angry driver caused a big rig to crash into a house on the southeast side. Investigators say the driver of the big rig tried to swerve to miss the angry driver who cut him off. The trailer on the rig started to sway and the driver fell out of the cab when the driver’s side door opened.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

One dead, two hospitalized after crash on west side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said one person was killed and two others taken to the hospital after a crash on the west side. Officers responded to a scene along the 100 block of North General McMullen around 7 p.m. Thursday. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said two vehicles were involved, adding that intoxication may have been a factor in the crash.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for driver who hit 16-year-old girl at crosswalk on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the driver who struck a 16-year-old girl last month and left her on the side of the road. A Crime Stoppers report states that the girl was walking along South Walters Street on Nov. 14 and was crossing Martin Luther King Drive when she was hit by a black SUV.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Families mourn loss of two teens in deadly hit-and-run crash

SAN ANTONIO – The families of two teenage boys killed in a hit-and-run crash on the East Side are asking anyone with information to come forward. Jordan Canedo, 15, and James Solis, 17, were hit in the 2700 block of Rigsby Ave. on Friday. The driver who struck them has not been caught.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Driver killed in rollover crash on West Side highway ramp

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was killed and a passenger was injured during a rollover crash on the West Side on Wednesday morning. San Antonio police said the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. at Loop 410 West near the Highway 151 exit ramp. Details about what caused the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Loop 410 opening back up

SAN ANTONIO - Traffic has come to a stop at the intersection of U.S Hwy 90 and SW Loop 410 and Marbach. Officials are advising to stay away from the area. Delays are expected.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Fatal crash closes Westbound Loop 410 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fatal crash that closed down a major highway Wednesday morning. It was around 2:30 A.M. when police were called to Loop 410 West at the Highway 151 exit ramp. That’s where a woman in her 20’s was ejected...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man assaults employee during robbery of Dollar Tree store on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in the Dec. 5 robbery of a store on the West Side. According to San Antonio police, an employee of a Dollar Tree in the 1100 block of Culebra Road noticed a man concealing store items. The employee, a 29-year-old man, confronted the suspect, who then physically assaulted the store employee, causing bodily injury. The suspect fled the location on foot with the stolen items.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Heating lamp for chickens causes house fire on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A heating lamp that was being used for chickens caused a fire at a Northeast Side home overnight, according to San Antonio firefighters. The fire started just before 11:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Briarcrest, near Bulverde Road. The owner of the home was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
People

Police Release New Footage of Missing Girl Lina Sardar Khil on the Year Anniversary of Disappearance

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen on a neighborhood playground in San Antonio on December 20, 2021 Lina Sardar Khil's family and the San Antonio Police Department are asking the public to not stop looking for the 4-year-old one year after her disappearance.  On Tuesday, the San Antonio Police Department released additional surveillance footage of the day the then three-year-old went missing on social media. The new video also featured commentary from two detectives working the case in addition to the new footage. The surveillance footage, which was from...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

