KTSA
SAPD: Road rage caused big rig to crash into house
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department think an angry driver caused a big rig to crash into a house on the southeast side. Investigators say the driver of the big rig tried to swerve to miss the angry driver who cut him off. The trailer on the rig started to sway and the driver fell out of the cab when the driver’s side door opened.
One dead, two hospitalized after crash on west side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said one person was killed and two others taken to the hospital after a crash on the west side. Officers responded to a scene along the 100 block of North General McMullen around 7 p.m. Thursday. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said two vehicles were involved, adding that intoxication may have been a factor in the crash.
KSAT 12
Driver killed in Loop 410 crash overnight was not wearing seatbelt, police say
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A 25-year-old woman who was killed in a rollover crash on a West side highway early Wednesday morning was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, San Antonio police said. Officers found the woman, identified as Sabrina Lynn Gracia, outside the wreckage of her car...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for driver who hit 16-year-old girl at crosswalk on East Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the driver who struck a 16-year-old girl last month and left her on the side of the road. A Crime Stoppers report states that the girl was walking along South Walters Street on Nov. 14 and was crossing Martin Luther King Drive when she was hit by a black SUV.
Loop 410 opens back up to traffic on west side as police clear area
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say they have cleared Loop 410 near Highway 90 in both directions, opening the lanes back up to west-San Antonio traffic after a police situation caused backup all morning. San Antonio Police Department officials provided the update at 4 p.m., saying traffic is cleared to...
KSAT 12
Families mourn loss of two teens in deadly hit-and-run crash
SAN ANTONIO – The families of two teenage boys killed in a hit-and-run crash on the East Side are asking anyone with information to come forward. Jordan Canedo, 15, and James Solis, 17, were hit in the 2700 block of Rigsby Ave. on Friday. The driver who struck them has not been caught.
KSAT 12
Driver killed in rollover crash on West Side highway ramp
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was killed and a passenger was injured during a rollover crash on the West Side on Wednesday morning. San Antonio police said the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. at Loop 410 West near the Highway 151 exit ramp. Details about what caused the...
foxsanantonio.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Loop 410 opening back up
SAN ANTONIO - Traffic has come to a stop at the intersection of U.S Hwy 90 and SW Loop 410 and Marbach. Officials are advising to stay away from the area. Delays are expected.
KTSA
Fatal crash closes Westbound Loop 410 in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fatal crash that closed down a major highway Wednesday morning. It was around 2:30 A.M. when police were called to Loop 410 West at the Highway 151 exit ramp. That’s where a woman in her 20’s was ejected...
KSAT 12
Woman grazed by bullet in back of head after leaving Northeast Side bar; police searching for shooter
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a motorcyclist who opened fire on a vehicle on Tuesday night, striking the driver in the head. The shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. after a 24-year-old woman and her two friends left the Two Rivers Tavern in the 13500 block of O’Connor Road, near Fountainwood.
KTSA
Woman in critical condition after she is shot while leaving Northeast San Antonio bar
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman survived being shot as she left a Northeast side bar. KSAT-12 reports the victim was in her car with some friends. They had just left Two Rivers Tavern on O’Connor Road just before midnight when someone on a motorcycle rolled up and started shooting.
KSAT 12
Family briefly stuck in backyard during fire at North Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a North Side home briefly kept a family trapped in their backyard overnight. San Antonio firefighters said the overhang of the front porch at a home in the 1500 block of Lee Hall caught on fire at 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The fire had...
KENS 5
Disabled veteran, wife living in a tent after RV fire
An arctic blast is heading to San Antonio. Neighbors are coming together to get the couple out of the cold.
KSAT 12
Man assaults employee during robbery of Dollar Tree store on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in the Dec. 5 robbery of a store on the West Side. According to San Antonio police, an employee of a Dollar Tree in the 1100 block of Culebra Road noticed a man concealing store items. The employee, a 29-year-old man, confronted the suspect, who then physically assaulted the store employee, causing bodily injury. The suspect fled the location on foot with the stolen items.
KSAT 12
Heating lamp for chickens causes house fire on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A heating lamp that was being used for chickens caused a fire at a Northeast Side home overnight, according to San Antonio firefighters. The fire started just before 11:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Briarcrest, near Bulverde Road. The owner of the home was...
Home destroyed after heat lamp for chicken coop starts fire on northeast side
SAN ANTONIO — Just three days before Christmas, a family loses everything they have in a fire on the northeast side of town that started from a heat lamp for their chicken coop. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 4000 block of Briarcrest Street off of...
Police Release New Footage of Missing Girl Lina Sardar Khil on the Year Anniversary of Disappearance
Lina Sardar Khil was last seen on a neighborhood playground in San Antonio on December 20, 2021 Lina Sardar Khil's family and the San Antonio Police Department are asking the public to not stop looking for the 4-year-old one year after her disappearance. On Tuesday, the San Antonio Police Department released additional surveillance footage of the day the then three-year-old went missing on social media. The new video also featured commentary from two detectives working the case in addition to the new footage. The surveillance footage, which was from...
KTSA
Fire breaks out in chicken coop, destroys home on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters say a light used to keep chickens warm is the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on San Antonio’s Northeast side. The fire was reported at around 11:30 P.M. Wednesday from the 4000 block of Briarcrest. The flames had already...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
SAPD task force on car burglaries arrests 30 suspects in 3 weeks as cases rise
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police department launched their "Burglary Motor Vehicle Task Force" on November 30th in an initiative to crack down on thieves during the holidays. The city had already seen an increase in vehicle burglaries throughout the year. KENS 5 checked in with SAPD Wednesday...
CBS Austin
San Antonio man accused of hitting aunt in face with shovel during argument
SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his aunt and striking her with a shovel, according to records. On July 5, 2022, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 15100 block of Pioneer Meadow for an assault in progress. Deputies say Jesse Maldonado...
