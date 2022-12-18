Read full article on original website
Police Investigating Two South Rochester Businesses Burglaries
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating burglaries reported at two Rochester businesses this week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the first burglary report around 7:15 a.m. Monday at Kreofsky Building supplies in the 3700 block of Enterprise Dr. Southwest. Employees who reported for work Monday morning noticed the office had been ransacked.
Rochester Man Sent to Prison for Attacking 3 Women With Machete
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man found guilty of attacking three women with a machete last year is heading to prison. An Olmsted County judge sentenced 25-year-old Omar Maani to 63 months in prison Monday. A jury found Maani guilty of three counts of second-degree assault in September and the sentence calls for a 21-month prison term for each count to be served consecutively.
Rochester Police ID Deputy Who Shot at Wanted Assault Suspect
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released the identity of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy who fired a gun shot at a suspect during an arrest attempt in the Planet Fitness parking lot last week. A news release identifies Sean Cooper as the deputy who shot...
Window Shattered During Burglary at Rochester Best Buy Store
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary reported at Best Buy over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to the big-box electronics store off 41st St. in northwest Rochester around 6:15 Sunday morning. Responding officers found someone had broken out the glass window of a garage door and entered the store’s garage area.
Multi Vehicle Injury Crash Snarls Traffic on Hwy. 52 in Rochester (Update)
Update: 12/20 12:25 p.m. Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has released the names of the two people involved in an injury crash on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday morning. The state crash report says a Toyota Sienna, driven by 54-year-old Tabitha Hanson of Rochester, and a Honda Civic,...
Rollover Crash Near Owatonna Injures Mantorville Man
Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Manorville man was hurt as the result of a rollover crash along Hwy. 14 in Steele County Tuesday morning. The state patrol incident report indicates 23-year-old Maddox Fritz was traveling west on Hwy. 14 when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled at 8:20 a.m. The crash occurred near the Lemon Rd. interchange, which is about four miles outside of Owatonna.
Proposal For Former Seneca Site in Rochester Appears Dead
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears it is back to "square one" for the Olmsted County Board concerning the future of the former Seneca Foods property in southeast Rochester. Back in August, the commissioners voted to authorize staff to begin negotiations on the potential development agreement with Rochester-based Titan...
Hilarious Video About Rochester’s Snow Day Fail (WATCH)
I think everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin were waiting for an epic storm to show up today. We've been told NOT to travel at all and we were told to change our plans if we were hoping to leave the area. People rushed to the store to get last-minute supplies before we all were stuck in our homes, businesses closed up for a few days, and schools let families know a "Snow Day" was happening on Thursday...including Rochester. But did it really need to be a snow day today? Hmmm...
Where to See the Amazing Winning House for Light Up Southeast Minnesota
We had so many amazing holiday light displays sent in for Light Up Southeast Minnesota! As the Christmas fanatic in the office, I thoroughly enjoyed looking through all of them. But there can only be one winner, and you'll definitely want to check out this house this week if you can.
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for 12/21-12/23
Nasty winter weather is expected to hit southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening and officials are already warning that travel will be very difficult, dangerous, and could be impossible over the next several days. If you are traveling you can stay up to date with weather information and real-time road conditions on our app.
Snow Moves Out, Blizzard Conditions Move into Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The snowfall is over but Rochester and the surrounding communities remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 6pm. Thursday. The National Weather Service is reporting 2.7 inches of snow at the Rochester International Airport overnight. A Blizzard Warning is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday and last until 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
City Of Rochester Services Go Virtual Ahead of Forecasted Winter Storm
Several schools and organizations in our area have already announced that they will be closed Thursday and Friday and now the City of Rochester has issued an update. "City office-based services will shift to virtual methods due to the dangerous weather conditions forecasted by the National Weather Service for Thursday, December 22 through Saturday, December 24." Read the latest weather-related announcements here, and check out how community services will shift over the next few days below.
Take a Festive Tour of Mayo Clinic’s Popular Holiday Lights in Minnesota
They've been a holiday tradition in Rochester, Minnesota for many years. They're the festive Christmas lights and decorations located in and around the Mayo Clinic campus downtown. The holiday season is full of traditions in Rochester, Minnesota. The holiday season is the time of year when we observe many different...
Rochester in Crosshairs of Major Winter Storm
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters are tracking a major winter storm that has its sights set on Rochester and the surrounding communities. A Winter Storm Watch begins in Rochester late Wednesday night and is scheduled to last through Saturday morning. The watch issued Monday afternoon says the storm is predicted to bring heavy snow accumulations and strong winds capable of creating blizzard or whiteout conditions.
Nasty Winter Storm Set to Arrive in Minnesota Wednesday Evening
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Officials are already advising that travel conditions could become very dangerous and even impossible over the next several days. The Rochester area is included in what is now a Winter Storm Warning from 6 PM on Wednesday through 6 AM on Saturday. The warning area covers much of the southern two-thirds of Minnesota, while a blizzard warning this posted for portions of south-central and western Minnesota.
2023 Olmsted County Budget and Property Tax Win Final Approval
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Board voted today to approve the county's 2023 budget and property tax levy. When combined with the County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, the overall spending plan totals nearly $335 million. The overall budget for the County is about $295 million, which includes $108 million for general fund expenses, almost $24 million for capital projects, and $12.7 million for debt service.
