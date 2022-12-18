New footage of Jorge Masvidal in custody following his alleged attack on Colby Covington has been released. In March, it was reported that Masvidal and Covington got into a scuffle at Miami Beach restaurant Papi Steak and police were called. According to the reports, Masvidal went to the restaurant with a surgical mask on and his hood up and sucker-punched Covington twice. Those punches allegedly broke Covington’s tooth and he had an abrasion on his wrist.

