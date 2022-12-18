ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bjpenndotcom

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen rejects plea deal, will take battery charge to trial

MMA analyst and former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has rejected a plea deal and will take his battery charge to trial. Back in December 2021, Chael Sonnen was accused of attacking several individuals at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas. A couple, Julie and Christopher Stellpflug, said that Sonnen had struck them both and initiated a fight. They suggested he was intoxicated, as he went on to attack a string of other security guards.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier questions why USADA is “randomly” testing Jiri Prochazka more than Jon Jones: “Where are his damn tests?”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier isn’t exactly thrilled with who USADA is choosing to test. The anti-doping organization has taken a lot of heat over the last few months. Conor McGregor, who’s been out of action with a broken leg, was seemingly allowed to exit the testing pool to possibly use banned substances. In the past, USADA has stated that one has to retire, or be released, to not be tested.
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier praises the “mentality” and “Fight IQ” of longtime rival Jon Jones: “If he’s beatable, why hasn’t anybody beaten him?”

Daniel Cormier is praising the ‘mentality’ and Fight ‘IQ’ of longtime rival Jon Jones. It is true that the former light heavyweight champ, Jon Jones (26-1 MMA), plans to make his heavyweight debut in 2023. The 35 year old has not fought in the Octagon since February of 2020 where he defeated Dominick Reyes (12-4 MMA) by unanimous decision at UFC 247.
bjpenndotcom

Matt Brown explains why he sides with Jake Shields over Mike Jackson following recent altercation: “If you’re a UFC fighter, you’re opening yourself to those consequences”

Matt Brown is explaining why he sides with Jakes Shields over Mike Jackson following their recent altercation. Brown (23-19 MMA) has taken a side after the physical altercation occurred between Shields and Jackson at the UFC PI in Las Vegas. It was Jackson who took to social media calling Shields...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

“They’re not silly”: Alex Volkanovski ready for ‘calculated striking’ from Islam Makhachev

Alex Volkanovski knows he’s dealing with a formidable team ahead of his UFC Lightweight title clash with Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 in Perth. Just like his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Dagestani is famed for his wrestling. The AKA fighter’s overwhelming top pressure has seen him rack up a remarkable 11-fight winning streak with five straight finishes in his last five fights.
bjpenndotcom

Jared Cannonier offers to rematch Robert Whittaker at UFC 284 in Australia: “I’d love to go there and fight him again”

UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier is ready for a rematch with Robert Whittaker. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ is fresh off his return last Saturday night at UFC Vegas 66. The bout was an important one for the middleweight, as it was his first since losing to Israel Adesanya. In his first title shot in July at UFC 276, Cannonier came up short by unanimous decision.
bjpenndotcom

Video | New footage released of Jorge Masvidal in custody after alleged Colby Covington incident

New footage of Jorge Masvidal in custody following his alleged attack on Colby Covington has been released. In March, it was reported that Masvidal and Covington got into a scuffle at Miami Beach restaurant Papi Steak and police were called. According to the reports, Masvidal went to the restaurant with a surgical mask on and his hood up and sucker-punched Covington twice. Those punches allegedly broke Covington’s tooth and he had an abrasion on his wrist.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
bjpenndotcom

Mike Goldberg discusses moment of closure with Dana White after UFC release in 2016: “Thank you for everything”

Former UFC commentator Mike Goldberg has revealed that he did eventually get closure with Dana White. The play-by-play commentator was a vital figure in the early days of the mixed-martial-arts promotion. In 1997, made his debut on UFC Japan: Ultimate Japan, and was the man behind the mic as Kazushi Sakuraba fought his way through the heavyweight tournament.
OHIO STATE
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy