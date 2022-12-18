Read full article on original website
Related
Tony Ferguson removed from the UFC lightweight rankings for the first time in over a decade
Tony Ferguson, the former interim lightweight champion, has been removed from the UFC lightweight rankings for the first time in over a decade. The UFC recently updated its official rankings following the UFC Vegas 66 fight card last Saturday night, December 17th, 2022. The new rankings show no Tony Ferguson...
Bryce Mitchell was contemplating retirement in the immediate aftermath of his loss at UFC 282 (Video)
Bryce Mitchell contemplated retirement right after his UFC 282 loss to Ilia Toupria. Mitchell opened up the UFC 282 pay-per-view against Topuria in a crucial fight for the featherweight division. The winner would be in the mix to likely get a top-10 or even a top-five opponent next time out.
Robert Whittaker reacts after losing out on Paulo Costa fight at UFC 284: “This is very upsetting”
Robert Whittaker is reacting after losing out on the Paulo Costa fight at UFC 284. It was to be Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA) vs Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout at UFC 284 on February 12, 2023, at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Plans have changed – the...
Brendan Schaub shares his thoughts on the recent altercation between Jake Shields and Mike Jackson: “This is assault, brother”
Brendan Schaub is sharing his thoughts on the recent altercation between Jake Shields and Mike Jackson. It was UFC welterweight Mike Jackson who recently got into an ‘incident’ with former middleweight champion Jake Shields while they were both at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada. Shields...
Chael Sonnen rejects plea deal, will take battery charge to trial
MMA analyst and former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has rejected a plea deal and will take his battery charge to trial. Back in December 2021, Chael Sonnen was accused of attacking several individuals at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas. A couple, Julie and Christopher Stellpflug, said that Sonnen had struck them both and initiated a fight. They suggested he was intoxicated, as he went on to attack a string of other security guards.
UFC star Conor McGregor takes aim at Irish comedian PJ Gallagher: “You little sad pox of a thing”
Conor McGregor has taken aim at Irish comedian PJ Gallagher following an exchange between the two on social media. Whenever Conor McGregor pops up on social media, controversy usually isn’t far behind. ‘Notorious’ is his nickname and more often than not, he lives up to that expectation.
Daniel Cormier questions why USADA is “randomly” testing Jiri Prochazka more than Jon Jones: “Where are his damn tests?”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier isn’t exactly thrilled with who USADA is choosing to test. The anti-doping organization has taken a lot of heat over the last few months. Conor McGregor, who’s been out of action with a broken leg, was seemingly allowed to exit the testing pool to possibly use banned substances. In the past, USADA has stated that one has to retire, or be released, to not be tested.
Daniel Cormier praises the “mentality” and “Fight IQ” of longtime rival Jon Jones: “If he’s beatable, why hasn’t anybody beaten him?”
Daniel Cormier is praising the ‘mentality’ and Fight ‘IQ’ of longtime rival Jon Jones. It is true that the former light heavyweight champ, Jon Jones (26-1 MMA), plans to make his heavyweight debut in 2023. The 35 year old has not fought in the Octagon since February of 2020 where he defeated Dominick Reyes (12-4 MMA) by unanimous decision at UFC 247.
Dillon Danis lifts lid on Brendan Schaub role in Jake Paul attack
Dillon Danis says that Brendan Schaub ‘kind of’ gave him a heads up ahead of the infamous drive by balloon attack on him during his last appearance on Food Truck Diaries in 2020. The Bellator star appeared on the MMA Hour ahead of his boxing fight with KSI...
Drew Dober explains why Dustin Poirier could be a problem for Islam Makhachev
Drew Dober is on an impressive run of form. The American has won his last three on the bounce with all of those victories coming via stoppage. In fact, his last six wins have all been finishes. Dober’s last loss came against Brad Ridell last year as he dropped a...
Sean O’Malley reveals that he’s doing nothing but grappling in preparation for UFC title shot: “I know I need to improve”
UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has been hitting the mats lately. ‘Sugar’ is fresh off his outing with Petr Yan at UFC 280 in October. Despite ‘No Mercy’ coming in as a substantial favorite, O’Malley brought the fight to him. The bout was back and forth and saw the former champion lose by a split decision.
Renato Moicano attempts to lure Paddy Pimblett into accepting a fight at UFC 286 in London
Renato Moicano has attempted to lure Paddy Pimblett into accepting a fight against him at UFC 286 in London. While he may not always be consistent, Renato Moicano is one of the most entertaining lightweights in the world. In addition to his eccentric personality, the Brazilian also has a fantastic fight style.
Matt Brown explains why he sides with Jake Shields over Mike Jackson following recent altercation: “If you’re a UFC fighter, you’re opening yourself to those consequences”
Matt Brown is explaining why he sides with Jakes Shields over Mike Jackson following their recent altercation. Brown (23-19 MMA) has taken a side after the physical altercation occurred between Shields and Jackson at the UFC PI in Las Vegas. It was Jackson who took to social media calling Shields...
Laura Sanko believes Paddy Pimblett’s post-fight antics at UFC 282 did him bit of a disservice
MMA analyst and commentator Laura Sanko has questioned the actions of Paddy Pimblett after his UFC 282 victory. Back at UFC 282 earlier this month, Paddy Pimblet defeated Jared Gordon via unanimous decision. ‘The Baddy’ edged it out on all three judges’ scorecards. However, many felt as if Gordon had done enough to get the job done.
“They’re not silly”: Alex Volkanovski ready for ‘calculated striking’ from Islam Makhachev
Alex Volkanovski knows he’s dealing with a formidable team ahead of his UFC Lightweight title clash with Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 in Perth. Just like his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Dagestani is famed for his wrestling. The AKA fighter’s overwhelming top pressure has seen him rack up a remarkable 11-fight winning streak with five straight finishes in his last five fights.
Conor McGregor praises Leon Edwards for knockout of Kamaru Usman: “This is EVERYTHING of the year!”
Conor McGregor has once again heaped praise on Leon Edwards for his UFC 278 knockout win over Kamaru Usman. If there’s one thing Conor McGregor understands in this world, it’s mixed martial arts. The Irishman is a former two-weight UFC champion and in addition to that, he’s the biggest star the sport has ever seen.
Jared Cannonier offers to rematch Robert Whittaker at UFC 284 in Australia: “I’d love to go there and fight him again”
UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier is ready for a rematch with Robert Whittaker. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ is fresh off his return last Saturday night at UFC Vegas 66. The bout was an important one for the middleweight, as it was his first since losing to Israel Adesanya. In his first title shot in July at UFC 276, Cannonier came up short by unanimous decision.
Video | New footage released of Jorge Masvidal in custody after alleged Colby Covington incident
New footage of Jorge Masvidal in custody following his alleged attack on Colby Covington has been released. In March, it was reported that Masvidal and Covington got into a scuffle at Miami Beach restaurant Papi Steak and police were called. According to the reports, Masvidal went to the restaurant with a surgical mask on and his hood up and sucker-punched Covington twice. Those punches allegedly broke Covington’s tooth and he had an abrasion on his wrist.
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk agree to fight each other next for the undisputed heavyweight world title
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to fight each other next for the undisputed heavyweight world title. Tyson Fury, 34, has a 33-0 record in the boxing ring, 24 of those by knockout. Oleksandr Usyk, 35, has a 22-0 record in the ring, 13 by knockout. The match-up will...
Mike Goldberg discusses moment of closure with Dana White after UFC release in 2016: “Thank you for everything”
Former UFC commentator Mike Goldberg has revealed that he did eventually get closure with Dana White. The play-by-play commentator was a vital figure in the early days of the mixed-martial-arts promotion. In 1997, made his debut on UFC Japan: Ultimate Japan, and was the man behind the mic as Kazushi Sakuraba fought his way through the heavyweight tournament.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0