Oryend Fisher, EDGE, Georgetown (KY) Great Crossing. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8706-rating as the No. 77 edge rusher. Why he chose West Virginia: "I definitely feel that. It's that they're always on you. Like some other coaches ask you about just football stuff. They ask you other stuff other than football. So it seems like they want to get you to know you more as a person too like they're very interested in you.”

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO