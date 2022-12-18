Read full article on original website
Look: John Calipari Has A Message For Kentucky's Fan Base
Kentucky hasn't dominated the way John Calipari's teams often have over his coaching tenure. The Wildcats improved to 8-3 with a 88-68 win over Florida A&M on Wednesday night. Yet the Rattlers, who are 0-8 on the road this season, narrowed the deficit to as little as seven points at Rupp Arena during the second half.
247Sports
Lincoln Riley: NIL 'plays a big role' but will never 'be No. 1' on USC's priority list
Lincoln Riley is still learning about the place he now calls home. Nearly 13 months after becoming the head coach of the USC Trojans football program, Riley admitted he and his staff are still discovering new things about the program they now lead and its unique place in the college football world.
Jacob Sykes Talks Final College Game, Post-Bowl Game Plans
UCLA defensive tackle Jacob Sykes talks about his final college game and what his plans are for January and beyond.
Mark Stoops looking to add one more 'lightning bolt' to 2023 class
Head coach Mark Stoops has signed 10 straight top-40 recruiting classes at Kentucky. For a time, that streak appeared to be in danger, as up until recent weeks, the Wildcats' 2023 class ranked in the low 40s nationally. That was, until, UK finished with a flurry, adding four 3-star commitments...
SIGNED: Kentucky edge rusher inks with WVU Football
Oryend Fisher, EDGE, Georgetown (KY) Great Crossing. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8706-rating as the No. 77 edge rusher. Why he chose West Virginia: "I definitely feel that. It's that they're always on you. Like some other coaches ask you about just football stuff. They ask you other stuff other than football. So it seems like they want to get you to know you more as a person too like they're very interested in you.”
kentuckytoday.com
Stoops nabs highly sought transfer QB, adds 22 to roster on signing day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops and his staff reached into the transfer portal and grabbed its potential next starting quarterback. Devin Leary, regarded as one of the top transfers in the portal, will transfer to Kentucky from N.C. State and join five others, including former Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis, to jump to UK.
247Sports
Signing Day: Trojans wade into Washington for jumbo athlete Kade Eldridge
A 6-foot-4.5, 235-pound athlete lined up in the backfield at running back is a pretty rare sight. But that was the case for Lynden (Wash.) Christian School opponents this season as jumbo athlete Kade Eldridge was the primary running back for the Lynx. Eldridge also lined up as a tight end and a defensive end for his high school. He was willing to play wherever the coaching staff needed him and he dominated wherever he lined up.
SIGNED: Pierce Clarkson
BIO: Four-star Bellflower, Calif., St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson has been the MVP of the recruiting class. Clarkson was the second commitment in the class when he announced on Jan. 28 and has since been very active in attracting others to join him in the Louisville recruiting class. As a junior, Clarkson split time at QB with Michigan State freshman Katin Houser for a 10-2 team that lost in the state playoffs to Anaheim, Calif., Servite. As a senior, Clarkson led St. John Bosco to the CIF Open Championship and eventually a national championship, according to MaxPreps.
247Sports
Signing Day: USC adds offensive tackle Tobias Raymond
USC's offensive line is in line for a complete overhaul this offseason. The Trojans lose three starters, including a pair of sixth-year seniors in Andrew Vorhees and Brett Neilon that were named All-Americans by various publications. A fourth starter, Justin Dedich, is a fifth-year junior that could depart but is expected to return. Some transfer portal turnover among the reserves is expected after the season officially comes to a close.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky currently has a top-5 transfer recruiting class
The Kentucky Wildcats football program may be coming off a lackluster season, but they’ve flipped the momentum switch with some excellent recruiting this offseason. With the transfer portal now part of the everyday life of college football, not many programs have utilized talent better than the Cats over the last several seasons, and it’s starting to show with the current transfer haul.
247Sports
Second USC defensive lineman enters NCAA transfer portal
USC defensive lineman Colin Mobley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources tell USCfootball.com. Mobley spent two uneventful years with the Trojans, playing 15 total snaps in three career appearances. He enters the transfer portal following his redshirt freshman season. He has three years of eligibility remaining. USC used former...
247Sports
Oklahoma State linebacker transfer Mason Cobb commits to USC Trojans
The USC Trojans defense added another key pickup in the transfer portal Monday night as former Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb announced his commitment to the Trojans. Cobb recorded a team-high 96 total tackles for the Cowboys in the 2022 season, including 58 solo tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. He is ranked the No. 2 transfer linebacker in the nation by 247Sports.
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football offers JUCO wide receiver Marquis Montgomery
USC football made an eye-catching offer on Tuesday to 2023 Snow College wide receiver Marquis Montgomery. The JUCO prospect has added offers from the likes of USC, Oklahoma, Washington State, Houston, Utah and West Virginia recently. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Montgomery is a three-star prospect, rated the No. 26 JUCO recruit...
kentuckytoday.com
Calipari to tweak lineup, Tshiebwe says Cats staying positive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky likely will see a lineup change when the Wildcats take on Florida A&M Wednesday night. “(Monday) was a day that I made it clear what roles are,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said Monday night. “Probably going to change the starting lineup and have a couple of guys — We’re gonna have a couple of things different.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky basketball unveils slick all-black uniforms
Let’s face it, it’s bee a slightly underwhelming season so far for Kentucky basketball. The Wildcats’ record is not bad at face value. Kentucky is 7-3 with a win over Michigan, but can’t seem to score the big one; a win against a top 15 opponent. Kentucky has played in 2 such games and been blown out or borderline blown out in both. They also dropped a game to Michigan State in a neutral site earlier this season. Offensively, the Wildcats are just not where they need to be.
fox56news.com
How 'Kentucky Tenants' feel about right to counsel
Not only will the state's $15.8 million help fund eviction relief in Lexington, but it will also pay for free counsel to tenants in court, a right that Kentucky Tenants said has been needed. How ‘Kentucky Tenants’ feel about right to counsel. Not only will the state's $15.8...
wymt.com
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
The Publix Supermarket Chain Must Like Kentucky Because We’re Getting Two More
In the 39 years that my dad and I shared space on the planet, I only ever heard him mention three places he liked to shop. Yep, just three. He wasn't much of a shopper, but these places got high marks. Two of them were in Owensboro--Wyndall's Western Wear, or...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold looks brutal at the end of the week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This looks like one of the roughest stretches of cold that we have seen in a while. The lead-up to it might make you let your guard down but don’t let that happen!. As this plows into the region, you will see plain old rain...
WTVQ
‘Mad cow ‘ blood donor ban lifted by FDA, Kentucky Blood Center follows suit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Blood Center has reinstated eligibility for donors who were previously deferred from blood donation due to travel or residence in the United Kingdom, France or Ireland after new guidance from the FDA. The deferral was related to a “theoretical risk” of transmitting mad...
247Sports
