WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out at apartment unit in Deerfield Beach; 8 residents displaced
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people were burned out of her home. Flames swept through through the home the home near Southwest Second Street and Fourth Avenue, Wednesday morning. Smoke rose from the roof, which caused extensive damage to the apartment. A neighbor is grateful no one was injured,...
Brightline Train Station Opens In Boca Raton, No Deaths Yet
Roughly 60 Deaths Attributed To Brightline Since Service Started Five Years Ago. Astonishing Statistic For Company That Operates Just A Few Trains. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The brand new Brightline Train Station is now open in Boca Raton, and as of a few […]
WPBF News 25
2 dead, 1 injured during murder-suicide in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead, and one person is in the hospital after a murder-suicide Wednesday night in West Palm Beach. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Meadowbrook Drive. Authorities said an adult male shot a woman and another man before...
cw34.com
Dramatic Video: Lifeguards pull drowned swimmer out of the water in Juno Beach
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a swimmer was rescued in Juno Beach, the sheriff's office said he succumbed to his injuries. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, Ocean Rescue Lifeguards contacted the department for assistance after reports of one or more swimmers in distress between Juno Beach Park and Loggerhead Beach.
wflx.com
Fire erupts at Boca Raton condominium building
A fire erupted inside a four-story condominium building Sunday in Boca Raton. The fire started on the second floor of the Boca View Condominium on Spanish River Road, according to Boca Raton Fire Rescue. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and extinguished the flames. A firefighter suffered a minor injury...
Man found floating in ocean off Juno Beach, later dies at hospital
The death of a man who was found floating face down in the ocean off Juno Beach on Tuesday is under investigation, deputies said.
cw34.com
Fatal crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a fatal crash in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), in the early hours of Dec. 21, Elizabeth Owens, 25, was driving east on St. Andrews Road approaching the intersection with Nassau Road. The...
Boat sinks after catching fire on Intracoastal Waterway
One person is recovering after a boat caught fire in Boca Raton Monday morning. Smoke billowed from the boat before it sank into the Intracoastal.
Detectives investigating murder-suicide near West Palm Beach
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it's investigating a murder-suicide near West Palm Beach that left two people dead.
Frank Cerabino: Getting high in downtown West Palm Beach is not about marijuana
I find it strange that some business leaders in West Palm Beach are calling for a moratorium on medical marijuana dispensaries in the downtown area. I will admit that the marijuana dispensaries seem to be clustering around Clematis Street, but I don’t think it’s gummy-ing up the works, or out of character for the city.
Opening at Restaurant Row: Shabibi
The concept’s name combines Shalom (Hebrew for “peace”) and Habibi (Arabic for “darling”)
LAWSUIT CLAIM: Vase Falls On Woman At TJ Maxx Delray Beach, Critically Injured
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County woman shopping at T.J. Maxx at 1700 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach says she was critically injured when a vase fell from a shelf and shattered — lacerating skin all over her body. Jacques Moncur […]
WPBF News 25
New Brightline station in Boca Raton set to open Wednesday
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Brightline celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning in Boca Raton at its newest station set to open on Wednesday. "Visitors from other South Florida cities and ultimately central Florida will have a new way to experience Boca with the introduction of Brightline," Patrick Goddard, Brightline president, said.
Holiday Dining in Northern Palm Beach County
Celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve with festive, gourmet fare at these North County hot spots The post Holiday Dining in Northern Palm Beach County appeared first on Jupiter Magazine.
WPBF News 25
Body of missing 17-year-old found in Loxahatchee, prompting homicide investigation
LANTANA, Fla. — The body of missing 17-year-old Manny Castaneda was found Wednesday afternoon in Loxahatchee. Palm Beach County deputies said detectives with the violent crimes division were investigating when his body was found near 120th Avenue and 75th Lane North. The investigation is now being treated as a...
Car Crashes Into Valencia Falls Gate, Alleged Driver Jailed For DUI
POLICE: Hits Gate System In Middle Of Night, Drives To House. PBSO Finds Car, Driver… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is facing a DUI charge and a hit-and-run charge after allegedly smashing into a gate at Valencia Falls, then continuing […]
Best restaurants, places to eat on Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach
Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach is evolving from its industrial roots to include high-end designers and antique dealers that are open to the public for shopping. While the changes to a more retail-oriented street are still in their infancy, there are a few places on Georgia Avenue to grab a bite to eat during a long day perusing estate sales at Kofski's and James & Jeffrey Antiques, choosing wallpaper at Meg Braff's new store and buying 18th Century European furnishings and garden planters at Authentic Provence.
Fatal crash with golf cart on Blue Heron bridge leads to homicide charge for man, 57
RIVIERA BEACH ― A 57-year-old Riviera Beach man is facing vehicular homicide and other charges following a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred in August on the Blue Heron Boulevard bridge. Riviera Beach police investigators allege that Willie Joe Shannon Jr. crashed his Mercedes-Benz into the rear of an electric...
cw34.com
Fatal shooting discovered from rollover crash in South Florida
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they are investigating a crash turned fatal shooting and need the public's help. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on Dec. 16, just after 4 p.m. Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the scene on West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 47th Terrace, that's when paramedics rush to the aid of 49-year-old Joseph Copeland. But, he was pronounced dead at the scene on 4:17 p.m.
Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut
A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
