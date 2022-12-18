ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Brightline Train Station Opens In Boca Raton, No Deaths Yet

Roughly 60 Deaths Attributed To Brightline Since Service Started Five Years Ago. Astonishing Statistic For Company That Operates Just A Few Trains. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The brand new Brightline Train Station is now open in Boca Raton, and as of a few […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

2 dead, 1 injured during murder-suicide in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead, and one person is in the hospital after a murder-suicide Wednesday night in West Palm Beach. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Meadowbrook Drive. Authorities said an adult male shot a woman and another man before...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Dramatic Video: Lifeguards pull drowned swimmer out of the water in Juno Beach

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a swimmer was rescued in Juno Beach, the sheriff's office said he succumbed to his injuries. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, Ocean Rescue Lifeguards contacted the department for assistance after reports of one or more swimmers in distress between Juno Beach Park and Loggerhead Beach.
JUNO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Fire erupts at Boca Raton condominium building

A fire erupted inside a four-story condominium building Sunday in Boca Raton. The fire started on the second floor of the Boca View Condominium on Spanish River Road, according to Boca Raton Fire Rescue. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and extinguished the flames. A firefighter suffered a minor injury...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Fatal crash in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a fatal crash in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), in the early hours of Dec. 21, Elizabeth Owens, 25, was driving east on St. Andrews Road approaching the intersection with Nassau Road. The...
LAKE WORTH, FL
WPBF News 25

New Brightline station in Boca Raton set to open Wednesday

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Brightline celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning in Boca Raton at its newest station set to open on Wednesday. "Visitors from other South Florida cities and ultimately central Florida will have a new way to experience Boca with the introduction of Brightline," Patrick Goddard, Brightline president, said.
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Best restaurants, places to eat on Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach

Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach is evolving from its industrial roots to include high-end designers and antique dealers that are open to the public for shopping. While the changes to a more retail-oriented street are still in their infancy, there are a few places on Georgia Avenue to grab a bite to eat during a long day perusing estate sales at Kofski's and James & Jeffrey Antiques, choosing wallpaper at Meg Braff's new store and buying 18th Century European furnishings and garden planters at Authentic Provence.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Fatal shooting discovered from rollover crash in South Florida

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they are investigating a crash turned fatal shooting and need the public's help. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on Dec. 16, just after 4 p.m. Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the scene on West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 47th Terrace, that's when paramedics rush to the aid of 49-year-old Joseph Copeland. But, he was pronounced dead at the scene on 4:17 p.m.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut

A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
