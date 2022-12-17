WYOMISSING, Pa. — Penn State Berks Benefitting THON will host its sixth annual "Inspire the Night" Benefit Dinner from 6 to 10 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reading. This event will provide an evening of fun, inspiration, and much more, and it is open to students, faculty, staff, and community members. Tickets can be purchased directly through the Berks Benefitting THON website. Individual tickets cost $65.

WYOMISSING, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO