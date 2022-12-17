ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State Berks engineering course partners with Berks LaunchBox

WYOMISSING, Pa. — They say it’s best to build bridges, and that’s exactly what Associate Teaching Professor of Engineering Marietta Scanlon and her class have done this semester. In the Engineering Design and Analysis with CAD course, Scanlon’s students, comprised of seniors majoring in mechanical engineering and...
READING, PA
Undergraduate student discovered entrepreneurial spirit by helping others

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — While she was an undergraduate student, Jaclyn Navarro, a 2022 Penn State graduate with a degree in human development and family studies, became the co-creator of Wholesome, LLC, a Philadelphia-based business designed to inspire, uplift, enlighten and empower people to live authentically and embrace their pure and wholesome selves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Berks Benefitting THON to host 'Inspire the Night' dinner fundraiser

WYOMISSING, Pa. — Penn State Berks Benefitting THON will host its sixth annual "Inspire the Night" Benefit Dinner from 6 to 10 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reading. This event will provide an evening of fun, inspiration, and much more, and it is open to students, faculty, staff, and community members. Tickets can be purchased directly through the Berks Benefitting THON website. Individual tickets cost $65.
WYOMISSING, PA

