‘Red Table Talk’ Shares First Look Into Their ‘A Different World’ Reunion

By Mya Abraham
 4 days ago
Since Red Table Talk debuted in 2018, it’s been a back-of-mind thought among fans on whether Jada Pinkett Smith would host a reunion with her former castmates from A Different World . Now, as the hit series celebrates its 35th anniversary, Smith will be joined by the legendary ensemble cast including Jasmine Guy , Kadeem Hardison , Dawnn Lewis , Darryl M. Bell, Charnele Brown, Cree Summer , Glynn Turman, Ajai Sanders, Karen Malina White, and of course, the iconic Debbie Allen —who helmed the series from its second season through its sixth and final—for a special episode of Red Table Talk .

Together, the cast will share behind-the-scenes stories, hilarious and heartfelt memories while also reliving their favorite episodes. In an exclusive clip (below), Ajai Sanders, who portrayed Gina Deveaux in seasons 4-6, revealed that she was homeless prior to landing her recurring role.

“I was supposed to only be there for one episode and I remember thinking, ‘Well if I don’t get this, then I’m just gonna go back home and rethink this whole thing.’ The first person that I met was Jasmine [Guy] and she walked up to me and said, ‘Hi, my name is Jasmine and welcome to the show.’ I’ll never forget what that felt like,” recalled Sanders.

She continued, “so I just wanna thank y’all for giving me a life and a career. Debbie Allen, there are no words.” Sanders, who had never worked in TV prior, honed in on her craft and later appeared in several classic shows including Moesha , Martin , and The Jamie Foxx Show. For Smith, she even recalled that feeling of being “super starstruck.” A Different World became the first show the Set It Off actress starred in as a series regular.

Charnele Brown, whom we know as Kimberly Reese, later thanked Guy for teaching her lesson about camera placement and etiquette.

The not-to-be-missed episode will additionally highlight surprise messages from Marisa Tomei, who was on the series’ first season as Maggie Lauten and the one-and-only Patti LaBelle, who affectionately played Hardison’s mom, Adele Wayne.

Catch all this greatness on Monday, Dec. 19 via Facebook Watch.

