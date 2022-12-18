Read full article on original website
Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez Keeps Mocking French Star Kylian Mbappe
The Argentine goalkeeper trolled the French striker at Tuesday’s victory parade in Buenos Aires. Emiliano Martínez is flying high days after helping Argentina win the World Cup for the first time in 36 years. Martínez won the Golden Glove award as the top goalkeeper in this year’s tournament...
Messi, Teammates Nearly Knocked Off Bus During Celebration
Argentina’s celebrations nearly took a disastrous turn in the streets of Buenos Aires. A celebratory moment for Lionel Messi and the Argentina men’s national team nearly turned disastrous upon the group’s return home on Tuesday. While riding atop a bus through the streets of Buenos Aires to...
