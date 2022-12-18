Read full article on original website
Big Alabama running back signs with Tennessee
A Tennessee running back room that needed more size is about to get more size. Khalifa Keith, a 5-foot-9, 235-pound battering ram from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, signed with Tennessee on Wednesday and was officially announced as a member of the Vols’ 2023 recruiting class — a class that’s currently ranked in the top 10 nationally in 247Sports’ Team Recruiting Rankings.
Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Anderson announced Tuesday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, Texas, which is where the TCU campus is located. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to commit to the Horned Frogs, joining JoJo Earle.
Ohio State's running back decision will impact Buckeyes going forward
Ohio State went into the 2022 preseason believing the team had plenty of depth in the running back room. By the end of the regular season, the Buckeyes had to scramble a bit, including moving a linebacker over from defense to play at the position in the biggest game of the year.
College football's top 25 recruiting classes as Day 1 of the 2022 Early Signing Period wraps up
The early signing period is underway as college football's top programs begin to officially welcome recruits and transfers for the 2023 cycle. Wednesday makes the start of the early signing period and the nation's top 25 recruiting classes provide an early look at which programs could be in for big seasons in the coming years thanks to a talent infusion. There's still numerous best available transfers who are uncommitted that will affect these rankings along with a couple premiere five-star recruits who are waiting to make their announcements in the new year.
247Sports
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher: 'Utterly ridiculous' amount of tampering occurring in NCAA Transfer Portal
Tampering concerns are rampant in college football as teams continue to navigate the era of name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation for players. Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher didn't mince words Wednesday, claiming an "utterly ridiculous" amount of NIL-influenced tampering is occurring with offenders facing virtually zero ramifications.
Signing Day: Deion Sanders, Colorado contact Cormani McClain as Miami 5-star CB commit doesn't sign early
Signing Day is underway, with Deion Sanders and Colorado in the thick of a surprising development by contacting Cormani McClain, according to Steve Wiltfong. The Lakeland (Fla.) five-star recruit and No. 1 cornerback in the Class of 2023, who committed Oct. 27 to Miami, is not signing with the Hurricanes Wednesday, according to his mother.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kansas loses quarterback commit Kasen Weisman on National Signing Day
Kansas football quarterback commit Kasen Weisman has decommitted from the program on National Signing Day. The class of 2023 recruit announced his decision on social media Wednesday morning. The decision comes after Weisman elected to take an official visit to Colorado this past weekend, the final weekend for visits in the 2022 calendar year. For more on where KU football could turn after Weisman's decommitment, click here.
247Sports
College football transfer portal: 'Smoke around Louisville' for ex-Kentucky OL, five-star Kiyaunta Goodwin
Louisville has emerged as a potential transfer portal destination for former Kentucky offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin, according to 247Sports' Josh Pate. Goodwin, a former five-star recruit and top-40 prospect, entered the portal Dec. 16 after just one season with the Wildcats. Coming out of high school, Kentucky landed the 6-foot-8, 351-pound offensive tackle over a long list of suitors that included Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, Texas A&M and several others.
247Sports
Second USC defensive lineman enters NCAA transfer portal
USC defensive lineman Colin Mobley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources tell USCfootball.com. Mobley spent two uneventful years with the Trojans, playing 15 total snaps in three career appearances. He enters the transfer portal following his redshirt freshman season. He has three years of eligibility remaining. USC used former...
Juwan Howard's sideline tirade during Michigan's UNC loss goes viral, evokes college basketball media reaction
Howard received a five-game suspension and fine last season after he hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face after a loss to the Badgers. He apologized for his actions in the aftermath. Michigan played multiple close games but has not finished the job against Virginia, Kentucky and now...
Nebraska can't finish flip of local athlete Beni Ngoyi
Lincoln High wide receiver Beni Ngoyi took it to National Signing Day, but stuck with the school that won his original commitment, as he signed with Iowa State on Wednesday morning. Nebraska and new coach Matt Rhule made a big push late, but came up short. Iowa State announced Ngoyi’s...
Signing Day 2022 Winners and Losers
There's never any such thing as putting a bow on Signing Day. As we exit Day 1 of the Early Signing Period, there are still signatures to sweat over, announcements in store and surprises surely on the horizon. All that said, we'll still do our best — as we do...
247Sports
BREAKING: Four-star RB John Randle II announces his commitment to Utah
On Wednesday, Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football program picked up another highly valuable prospect to the class as Heights (Wichita, KS) running back John Randle II announced his commitment to the Utes!. This is yet another nice recruiting win for Utah and running back coach Quinton Ganther....
247Sports
Signing Day 2022: Five-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei, brother of ex-Clemson QB, down to USC, Oregon, Ohio State
The 2022 Early Signing Period opens Wednesday, and there are still some top high school recruits searching for their future homes. One of the most notable names remaining on the board is five-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, the younger brother of former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. According to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, who hopped on CBS Sports HQ Tuesday, USC, Oregon and Ohio State are the three teams battling for Uiagalelei’s signature.
247Sports
D.J. Uiagalelei transfer: Hawaii has 'legitimate smoke' among ex-Clemson football QB's portal options
D.J. Uiagalelei's transfer took a notable turn this week when Warrior Sports Network's Jackson Moore entered a 247Sports Crystal Ball for the former Clemson quarterback to sign with Hawaii. There is "legitimate smoke" for the Rainbow Warriors, 247Sports' Chris Hummer explained Wednesday on the network's Signing Day show. "Yeah, I...
Marcus Henderson enters transfer portal
Arkansas redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Marcus Henderson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Henderson is the 21st scholarship player at Arkansas to enter or announce for the portal since August. As a recruit in the Class of 2020, Henderson was listed as a four-star prospect and the No. 337 overall recruit in the nation.
Jermaine O'Neal Jr. is making a name for himself on the recruiting scene
High school basketball is at its peak when it comes to NBA bloodlines. The sons of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Gilbert Arenas, Peja Stojakavic and other athletes are all thriving on the national scene. Jermaine O'Neal Jr. is another son of a longtime NBA great to keep tabs on moving forward.
Rhule 'not bought in to narrative' about Nebraska offensive line
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule didn’t dig deep into much of his current roster during Wednesday’s Signing Day press conference, but there was one area where Rhule went into with more depth: the offensive line. Rhule said Wednesday he sees Nebraska’s offensive line as a potential group to...
BREAKING: S Reggie Pearson transferring to Oklahoma
Texas Tech safety transfer Reggie Pearson has announced he is going to Oklahoma. A graduate, Pearson will have one year of eligibility. Pearson is a native of River Rouge (Mich.), signed with Wisconsin out of high school, and played one full season for the Badgers, had 13 starts that season, sat out the 2020 season then spent two seasons as a starter for the Red Raiders.
247Sports
