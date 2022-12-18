ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman forced to perform sex act on stranger at Bronx construction site, suspect sought

By Emily Nadal
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD is searching for a man wanted for forcing a woman to perform a sex act at a Bronx construction site earlier this month.

The 57-year-old victim was forced to perform the sex act on Dec. 10 around 10 p.m. at 4519 White Plains Road in Wakefield, police said.

After attacking the woman, the man fled on foot. The woman was not physically injured as a result, officials said.

Cops said the man they are looking for is described as having a light complexion and a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black du-rag, a green camouflage jacket, gray sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

