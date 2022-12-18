ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black and Gold Fan Segment Week 15

By Michael Fenner, Brett Balicki, Jay Puskar
 4 days ago

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — What began as a subtle photo opportunity has transformed into an incredible hobby for one teacher from Rochester, New York. As the number of his selfies continues to grow, it’s all about the personal connections made in every photograph. Also, we catch a special tailgate moment with a couple from Erie County before the Ravens vs. Steeler game last Sunday.

Fan Sound Off Segment: Dee Chambers asks the fans: Do you think the Steelers have a chance to make the playoffs? Melissa Holman, Ben Jamin, Beau Brisbin, Nathan Bailey, Dane Hicks and Josh Chamberlain share their thoughts !

Fan(s) of the week: Brittany Miller & Steven Lavadie from Erie and Edinboro, Pennsylvania

Catch “Tailgate with Jess,” and watch her make “Beer Cheese Dip”

Finally, compare our team’s predictions against yours for the Steelers vs. Panthers game on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 1 p.m.

