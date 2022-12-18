ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An immediate fix to the pilot shortage is being ignored

By Jay Ratliff, Opinion Contributor
 4 days ago

As the airline industry has emerged from the pandemic, the struggle to find qualified pilots continues. A lack of pilots prevents airlines from providing the necessary air service to hundreds of markets. For these smaller, and often underserved communities, a lack of commercial air service has reached a crisis point.

On July 25, 2022, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) announced the “Let Experienced Pilots Fly Act,” which would help to alleviate some of the pilot shortage by raising the mandatory commercial pilot retirement age from 65 to 67.

Yet, some six months later, no progress has been made to move this proposed legislation along. This lack of urgency on such a critical matter is difficult to understand given the stakes.

Fewer pilots means fewer flights at a time of increased demand, meaning higher fares. This Christmas holiday season, the average air fare is at a five-year high and just after an incredible 43 percent increase in October airfares as compared to one year ago.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), as many, if not more , people are flying today as in 2019 (before the start of the pandemic). This is placing a greater strain on airports, airlines, airline employees and the TSA as each group deals with more people flying.

There are also fewer flights now than in 2019, meaning more people are being crammed onto fewer flights. It also means that during times of irregular operation, such as a winter storm, agents have fewer available seats to accommodate stranded travelers. It’s a continuing operational challenge and having more pilots would certainly help.

A lack of action has also forced regional airlines to resort to desperate measures as Envoy Air, Piedmont Airlines and PSA Airlines have offered a $100,000 signing bonus to qualified pilots. These and other regional carriers have hundreds of parked aircraft they are unable to return to service because of the lack of experienced pilots.

Mesa Airlines, another regional airline, has purchased 29 Cessna twin seat aircraft that they can use in their pilot development program. This fast-paced accelerated program will help pilots accumulate the necessary 1,500 flight hours to serve as a commercial pilot, while sitting in a Cessna.

Wouldn’t it be better to raise the forced retirement age from 65 to 67 to keep qualified individuals on the flight deck?

Life expectancy continues to increase, and by 2030 studies suggest life expectancy will reach 80 years as the emphasis on health continues to increase. The average pilot at age 65 today is in far better health than one from the 1950s or 1960s, which is a further reason for the mandatory pilot retirement age to be extended.

The lack of action at a time of crisis has resulted in higher air fares and less experience in the cockpit. If it is true that safety is our number one priority in aviation, it seems clear this legislation should proceed as quickly as possible. It will not fix the problem of a pilot shortage entirely, but it will provide needed relief to the traveling public and communities who depend on commercial air service.

Plus, having more experience in the front seats is always a good thing.

Jay Ratliff spent over 20 years in management with Northwest/Republic Airlines, including as aviation general manager. He is an iHeart aviation analyst.

Comments / 7

Golani
4d ago

On my side of the fence, one can stay as long as they hold a medical and can pass a check ride and the companies are paying pilots to not retire.

