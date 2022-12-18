Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
LPD responding to shots fired in North East Lubbock, one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Lubbock Police Department are in the 2600 block of MLK Boulevard after receiving reports of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. LPD reports an injury but was unable to locate the victim after arrival. LPD then received a call from a Lubbock hospital regarding an individual arriving with a gunshot wound.
fox34.com
METRO Unit investigating homicide in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues to investigate after a man with a gunshot wound was discovered after crashing his vehicle into a home. Officers were originally called to the 3900 block of Salem Avenue at 3:08 a.m. for what was believed to be a...
fox34.com
8-year-old boy struck in West Lubbock seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An 8-year-old boy is seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle in West Lubbock Thursday morning. Officers responded to the crash at 8:41 a.m. near 43rd and Justice Ave. and found the child with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Police say he was struck...
fox34.com
UPDATED: SWAT called to aparment complex on E 4th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While information is sparse at this time, LPD was able to confirm that the SWAT callout has ended and a subject was taken into custody. LPD could not provide details on the subject or the charges that justified their arrest; however, LPD advised that the Anti-Gang Unit was initially investigating and requested SWAT to assist with taking the subject into custody.
fox34.com
Two vehicle crash at Frankford and West Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and West Loop 289 in front of Alliance Credit Union. LPD received the call at 2:46 p.m. Two minor injuries have been reported. It was initially reported that one of the occupants was trapped in their vehicle, though LPD confirms that the occupant has been extricated.
fox34.com
2 vehicle crash on 98th leaves 2 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a two-vehicle crash on 98th Street near Avenue P that left two people injured. LPD was dispatched at 8:58 p.m. Minor and moderate injuries are reported. It’s not known at this time if either or both of the injured parties...
fox34.com
Police investigating deadly shooting linked to SUV crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that caused a man to crash into a home in west Lubbock early Thursday morning. Officers responded to a burglary call just after 3:15 a.m. near 39th and Salem where they found an SUV had collided with a house. Investigators...
fox34.com
2 injured in major crash in Southeast Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash in Southeast Lubbock that left two people injured. Lubbock police say one person is seriously injured and another is moderately injured. Officers responded to the crash just before 1 p.m. at Southeast Loop 289 and Southeast Dr. The...
fox34.com
2 hospitalized after crash in south Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in south Lubbock County Tuesday afternoon. Lubbock Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash near 146th and Highway 87 just before 2 p.m. The cause of the crash is under investigation. The injuries of those...
fox34.com
5 injured in 4-vehicle crash at 19th and Milwaukee
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Responders are on the scene of a four-vehicle crash on 19th Street near Milwaukee Avenue that has left five people injured. LPD responded at 8:58 p.m. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes. According to LPD, the injuries are “non-incapacitating.”. The eastbound lanes on 19th...
fox34.com
Extreme and dangerous South Plains cold
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Extremely cold air, with dangerous wind chills, has arrived and will continue through Friday morning. No surprise as our forecast has covered this over the past week. Overall there is little change to our forecast. It is the coldest we’ve experienced in any December in more...
fox34.com
Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, Vet school in Amarillo closed due to winter weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, including the School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo, will be closed on Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 23, due to dangerously cold wind chills, which are forecasted to be as low as 15 degrees below zero. Only essential personnel...
fox34.com
Shallowater man killed in wrong-way crash near Reese Center
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Shallowater man was killed in a crash Wednesday night near Reese Center. Emergency responders were called to the crash around 7 p.m. on FM 2378 near CR 6500. 68-year-old Santiago Serbin Jr. died at the scene. According to DPS, Serbin was driving on the wrong...
fox34.com
Final night of Santa Land canceled due to weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inclement weather, Santa Land is canceled Thursday, December 22. The City apologizes for any inconvenience and wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season.
fox34.com
Open Door extending hours of service during freezing temperatures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bitterly cold temperatures moving through the South Plains are putting Lubbock’s homeless population in danger, forcing local non-profits to step in. Open Door’s Community Center near 13th and Avenue T opened its doors for extended hours starting Wednesday night. The non-profit extended its hours to offer shelter and warm meals to as many people as possible.
fox34.com
Texas: Lowest gas prices in the country
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you are traveling over the holiday weekend, expect to see some busy roads. More than 8.3 million Texans are expected to be hitting the roadways. The good news for those travelers is that gas prices across the state continue to drop for the 10th consecutive week.
fox34.com
Pedestrian killed in crash south of Woodrow
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday morning. The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. south of Woodrow near County Road 2300 and County Road 7700. Troopers are investigating the crash, according to DPS officials. LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit...
fox34.com
Winterize your home to keep your family safe and warm ahead of arctic blast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As extremely frigid temperatures hit the South Plains area, it’s important for homeowners to make sure their home is ready to take on the cold. A large part of that is making sure your pipes are insulated so they don’t freeze and bust, but there are several other cost-efficient ways you can winterize your home.
fox34.com
‘We’re in a much stronger position:’ State, local officials claim power grid is ready for arctic blast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nearly two years after hundreds of Texans died in a winter storm, state and Lubbock power officials claim the grid is ready for below-freezing temperatures later this week. Lubbock Power and Light spokesman Matt Rose says with major reforms implemented regarding reliability, leadership, and communication between state agencies, the ERCOT grid should withstand the storm without any systemic issues.
fox34.com
Lubbock Animal Shelter shares tips on pet safety ahead of cold front
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With temperatures across the South Plains dropping, the comfort and safety of outdoor pets is a growing concern. Steven Greene, Director of the Lubbock Animal Shelter, says animals are just like humans. If you are cold outside so are your pets. Greene says, “We need to...
Comments / 0