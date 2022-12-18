Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Arctic cold front arrives this afternoon, hard freeze, dangerous wind chills expected
AUSTIN, Texas - The Arctic Blast is coming today! The very strong cold front will arrive right before noon. Temperatures will tumble behind it and the winds will increase to 25 to 35 mph. We will start the day in the 40s and 50s and will end up in the...
News Channel 25
WIND CHILL WARNING/HARD FREEZE WARNING
25 WEATHER — The arctic front is on the move and will arrive Thursday morning here in Central Texas! It should warm slightly before 9-10am Thursday into the mid to upper 40s. The arctic front will blast into Central Texas around 8am across the northwestern counties, be in the...
KCEN
The City of Killeen wants you to be prepared for freezing temperatures
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is telling residents to prepare for the artic cold front coming in on Thursday, Dec. 22. Although roads are not expected to be affected by frozen precipitation, it's important to make sure everything is ready for the freeze that will likely last until Saturday.
How does this week’s freeze compare to Austin’s past freezes?
This week's freeze will be significant but will likely fall short of records set by historic freezes of Austin's past.
fox7austin.com
How to prepare for the freezing weather
The Austin area is expected to have a hard freeze this week and now is the time to get prepared. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has more on what the experts suggest.
Are you prepared? What to know as freezing temperatures move into Central Texas
Temperatures are dropping in Central Texas, and that means it's time to make sure your home is ready for freezing temperatures.
Tips on how to prepare for the Arctic freeze later this week
With Arctic air forecasted to arrive Thursday afternoon, here are some tips to prepare ahead of time.
fox7austin.com
City of Austin to open warming centers Friday and Saturday
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin plans to open several Warming Centers on Friday and Saturday to ensure cold weather resources are available for the city's most vulnerable populations. A Warming Center is a safe place where anyone in the community can come inside to get temporary relief from...
fox7austin.com
Experts: Prepare now for this week's freeze
Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning, and Electrical says they're already seeing an uptick in calls. They say it's good to be proactive so you won't need repairs. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi joins us with more.
fox7austin.com
Holiday Travel: ABIA seeing large lines, some flight delays and cancellations
AUSTIN, Texas - Some call it the most wonderful time of the year, but maybe not for travelers. Treacherous weather conditions just days before Christmas could delay flights for millions of Americans. The TSA expects today to be the busiest day for air travel this holiday season. Austin Bergstrom International...
mocomotive.com
Winter Advisories issued ahead of Thursday’s arctic blast
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) – The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze watch as well as a wind chill watch for the majority of the Brazos Valley ahead of arctic air arriving Thursday. Both advisories include Lee, Burleson, Brazos, Madison, Houston, Washington, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, Austin, Waller, Montgomery, and San Jacinto counties.
fox7austin.com
Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
fox7austin.com
Austin animal shelters looking for people to foster during freeze
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Pets Alive! and the Austin Animal Center are looking for people who can foster dogs during the dangerous cold weather. APA! says it has 50 dogs in need of temporary care because their enclosures are outdoors. The nonprofit is asking potential foster families and adopters to...
KXAN
First Warning: Single-digit wind chill temperatures expected Friday morning
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The First Warning Weather team is tracking the strongest Arctic cold front of the season thus far, forecast to send temperatures tumbling just before Christmas weekend. While temperatures are currently chillier than normal across Texas and will remain so through the middle of next week, the...
fox7austin.com
Austin Transportation's 'mommy killing Santa Claus' driving safety tweet raise concerns
AUSTIN, Texas - A graphic poem about Santa Claus is causing a stir at Austin City Hall. Austin's Transportation Department tweeted a parody poem on Dec. 21 with the title "I saw mommy killing Santa Claus." It describes a mother driving distracted and warns people to drive safe during the...
fox7austin.com
Firefighters rescue 'adventurous' dog from Austin garbage truck
AUSTIN, Texas - An "adventurous" dog named Reba went for the ride of her life on board an Austin Recycles garbage truck. According to a Facebook post by the Austin Fire Department, the truck's driver, Kenneth Perkins, was emptying a trash cart when he saw a tail go past his camera.
fox7austin.com
South Austin house fire likely caused by lightning, AFD says
AUSTIN, Texas - A lightning strike is likely to blame for a fire at a 2-story home in South Austin, according to the Austin Fire Department. AFD responded to the fire in the attic of a home in the 8300 block of Mauai Drive as heavy rain moved through the Austin area.
fox7austin.com
The Life Academy in Round Rock gives away thousands of toys to families
ROUND ROCK, Texas - For the second year, The Life Academy in Round Rock hosted a Christmas toy giveaway with thousands of toys going to families free of charge. The two women who made it happen met when they were both vacationing in Mexico. Alyson Pirotina and Dr. Lawonne Proctor decided to stay friends, and eventually, start something meaningful together, rooted in a shared passion for children.
fox7austin.com
New rooftop restaurant in Austin offers delicious meals with an amazing view
AUSTIN, Texas - A new rooftop restaurant called Nido opened to the public in late October, offering internationally-inspired cuisine with incredible city views. Nido offers breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner at its location at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake on Riverside Dr. The seasonal menu includes dishes such as...
fox7austin.com
Diagon Alley ATX brings holiday magic to spectators, local charities
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a Harry Potter themed house in Southwest Austin that is making the holidays magic for spectators and local charities. Diagon Alley ATX is a home in Circle C displaying features from several buildings in the Hogwarts castle complex, including the widely recognized Great Hall, Marble Staircase Tower, and The Astronomy Tower.
