ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
d9and10sports.com

Dec. 21, 2022 Small College Hoops: Allegheny, La Roche Men Nab Wins

• Andre Wilder and Isiah Portis had 21 points each to lead five Allegheny players in double figures. • D’Montez Owens had 26 points for Shenango. • Devon Darrell led four La Roche players in double figures with 14 points. Grove City High grad Michael Brooks had six points and five rebounds.
PITTSBURGH, PA
d9and10sports.com

Kelly Helps Moniteau Girls Explode in Fourth Quarter for Win over Karns City; Brockway Boys Get First Win Dec. 21

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – After spending three quarters struggling on offense, Moniteau exploded for 18 fourth-quarter points on its way to a 40-37 home win over rival Karns City. The Lady Warriors trailed by seven 29-22, going to the fourth quarter but Catherine Kelly hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the quarter to lead the comeback.
KARNS CITY, PA
d9and10sports.com

Babington’s Hot Outside Shooting Lifts Clarion Girls Past A-C Valley

CLARION, Pa. – Sophie Babington knocked down four 3-pointers, including three in the first half, to lift Clarion to a 46-22 win over visiting A-C Valley. “We were really passing the ball well,” Babington, who was named the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Player of the Game, said. “It was leading to open shots.”
CLARION, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: A-C Valley at Clarion Girls’ Basketball

CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as A-C Valley travels to Clarion in KSAC girls’ basketball action. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn will have the call of the game from Clarion High School. The game can be watched above or below or on all of the YDL Sports Network...
CLARION, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy