WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – After spending three quarters struggling on offense, Moniteau exploded for 18 fourth-quarter points on its way to a 40-37 home win over rival Karns City. The Lady Warriors trailed by seven 29-22, going to the fourth quarter but Catherine Kelly hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the quarter to lead the comeback.

KARNS CITY, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO