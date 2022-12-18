Read full article on original website
Dec. 21, 2022 Small College Hoops: Allegheny, La Roche Men Nab Wins
• Andre Wilder and Isiah Portis had 21 points each to lead five Allegheny players in double figures. • D’Montez Owens had 26 points for Shenango. • Devon Darrell led four La Roche players in double figures with 14 points. Grove City High grad Michael Brooks had six points and five rebounds.
Kelly Helps Moniteau Girls Explode in Fourth Quarter for Win over Karns City; Brockway Boys Get First Win Dec. 21
WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – After spending three quarters struggling on offense, Moniteau exploded for 18 fourth-quarter points on its way to a 40-37 home win over rival Karns City. The Lady Warriors trailed by seven 29-22, going to the fourth quarter but Catherine Kelly hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the quarter to lead the comeback.
Dec. 21, 2022 D10 Hoops: Ike Girls Roll; Greenville Girls Stay Unbeaten; Prep, Farrell Boys Still Perfect
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. – Freshman Clara Steinberg scored 15 of her 24 points in the first half as Eisenhower earned a 56-27 win over Rocky Grove. Steinberg knocked down a pair of 3’s for Eisenhower, while Bella Marino tallied 11 points and Laney Font and Mackenzie Dunn added eight points each.
What a Night in D9 Boys Hoops: OT Winners, Buzzer Beaters, Late Steals, Big Runs Highlight Dec. 20 Action
KARNS CITY, Pa. – Taite Beighley scored 31 points to lead Karns City to a 68-62 double-overtime victory over rival and visiting Moniteau. Also: Babington Leads Clarion Girls to victory • D9 Girls Recaps. Beighley was at his best in the fourth quarter and the two overtimes scoring...
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Warren/Ike Wrestling, Clarion/A-C Valley Girls’ Hoops Tuesday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting both wrestling and girls’ basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Wrestling has Eisenhower traveling to Warren, while A-C Valley is at Clarion in girls’ basketball. Wrestling is slated to begin at approximately 7 p.m., with airtime approximately 15...
Babington’s Hot Outside Shooting Lifts Clarion Girls Past A-C Valley
CLARION, Pa. – Sophie Babington knocked down four 3-pointers, including three in the first half, to lift Clarion to a 46-22 win over visiting A-C Valley. “We were really passing the ball well,” Babington, who was named the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Player of the Game, said. “It was leading to open shots.”
Watch Live: A-C Valley at Clarion Girls’ Basketball
CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as A-C Valley travels to Clarion in KSAC girls’ basketball action. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn will have the call of the game from Clarion High School. The game can be watched above or below or on all of the YDL Sports Network...
Dec. 20, 2022 D10 Hoops: Hickory, Farrell Boys Get Impressive Wins; Eisenhower, Titusville Offenses Erupt
HERMITAGE, Pa. – Hickory built a 9-point halftime lead on its way to a 54-42 win over Meadville. Tyson Djakovich had a big game for Hickory, scoring 17 of his 22 points in the second half and knockng down six 3’s. Rylan Dye added 15 points for Hickory...
