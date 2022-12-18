ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ojai, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Posts Docent Classes

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM), at the Santa Barbara Harbor, is looking for people to join its next 11-week docent training program, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Jan. 14 through March 25. Docents have the opportunity to meet and talk with people from all over the world, and share their love...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Conception Victim Captured Video of Fatal Dive Boat Disaster

Cell phone video captured by one of the Conception dive boat victims confirms that people below deck were awake and trying to find an escape route from the fire before they died, according to victims’ families. On Sept. 2, 2019, 34 people were killed when the Santa Barbara-based dive...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Time to Submit Nominations for Regional Business Awards

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is now taking nominations for the Regional Business Awards that will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Membership Meeting & Regional Business Awards luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Hillside Holiday Display Shines Light on Abilities

The Hillside 6th Annual Shining Light on Abilities is open for community members to visit and view the festive display of holiday decorations and lights nightly through Dec. 31 at Hillside, 1235 Veronica Springs Road. Admission is free. Earlier this month, the Assistance League of Santa Barbara carolers led by...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 12.21.2022

[Editor’s note: Noozhawk’s weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Serena Guentz with the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Goleta Council Adopts 90-Minute Timed Parking in Old Town

The Goleta City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt 90-minute timed parking restrictions in Old Town in an attempt to improve parking turnover and availability. The parking restrictions — which are anticipated to be implemented in April, after the staff orders signs and a contractor installs them — would match those of existing public parking lots in the area with parking allowed for 90 minutes between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., except on Sundays and holidays.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Probation Department Checks Welfare, Brings Gifts to Supervised Youth and Families

Eleven deputy probation officers with the Santa Barbara County Probation Department on Dec. 20 conducted countywide wellness checks of youth on community supervision. A wellness check involves the assessment of the living environment and the needs of the youth and/or family members, in addition to providing information on probation and community resources.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Bishop High Students, Teachers Help Santa Make Deliveries

Students and faculty from Bishop Diego High School hopped on the Santa Barbara Trolley to deliver Christmas presents to families in need on Dec. 17. Dressed in festive attire, they gathered at Bishop Diego High School, loaded the trolley and cars with gifts, and spent the morning making deliveries across the greater Santa Barbara area.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

SBCC Foundation Awards More Than $1 Million in Scholarships

The SBCC Foundation awarded $1,037,775 in scholarships to more than 770 SBCC students for the 2022-23 academic year. “The success of every student is our goal, and scholarships play an important role in that effort. We are honored to support these scholars and grateful to the generous donors who continue to invest in our community’s college and its students,” said Geoff Green, CEO of the SBCC Foundation.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Blown Out by Oxnard in First-Place Battle

Oxnard’s aggressive, swarming, trapping defense was too much for the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team, as the Yellowjackets rolled to a 73-29 victory to claim sole possession of first place in the Channel League. Oxnard is 3-0 in league and 12-0 overall. Santa Barbara falls to 2-1 and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Gaviota Roadside Rest Areas on 101 Reopening Dec. 22

The Gaviota Safety Roadside Rest Areas in both directions of Highway 101 will reopen by 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. The reopening follows the recent installation of a new waterline between the northbound and southbound facilities to improve the water pressure. The wastewater system improvement project began in June 2021...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Ministry Group Spreads Holiday Joy at County Jails

The Sheriff’s Office Programs Unit, Chaplain program and Impact Ministry are working together to celebrate the holiday season with the joy of giving. Ministers and chaplains from faith-based organizations, as well as community members throughout the county donated gifts of snack chips, cookies, energy bars, chocolates, ramen, shampoo, and conditioner.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy