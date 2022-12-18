Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
KCBX Ending FM Service on 89.5 FM KSBX, Serving Downtown Santa Barbara
KCBX has announced that after 39 years of bringing Santa Barbara residents a mix of news, entertainment and music, a change in atmospheric conditions due to climate change has created a frequency interference with another radio station. As a result, there is no avenue but to end the broadcast at...
Santa Barbara Symphony Presents Trains & Violins: The Journey of a Lifetime
The Santa Barbara Symphony’s 70th Anniversary season continues with Plains, Trains & Violins: The Journey of a Lifetime, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, preceded by a pre-concert, Conversation with Kabaretti, at 2 p.m. Conductor Nir Kabaretti has crafted a symphonic journey that speaks...
Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Posts Docent Classes
The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM), at the Santa Barbara Harbor, is looking for people to join its next 11-week docent training program, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Jan. 14 through March 25. Docents have the opportunity to meet and talk with people from all over the world, and share their love...
Captain’s Log: Go Out and Get Some Red Rockfish for the Holidays
Weights hit the bottom, 350 feet down, and rods bent deeply without hesitation. Shoulders and arms went to work cranking up heavy hauls. Up on the bridge, I watched the fishfinder and smiled broadly. I knew what was coming up and how many we had to look forward to catching.
New Group Finds Women Face Obstacles Obtaining Comprehensive Health Care in Santa Barbara County
Drawn by a shared interest in improving local women’s healthcare, more than 100 community members and leaders attended the inaugural Santa Barbara Women’s Health Coalition (SBWHC) meeting in October. Hosted by Dr. Katrina Mitchell, a local breast surgeon, lactation consultant, and perinatal mental health provider; and Kathy Kelley,...
Bob Walsmith: A Talk With Todd Shea, Santa Barbara Association of Realtors 2023 President
It is customary for the incoming president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) to write an article introducing himself/herself before the end of the year. Well, this year, we are going to be changing it up just a little bit. I sent Todd Shea, the 2023 SBAOR president,...
Conception Victim Captured Video of Fatal Dive Boat Disaster
Cell phone video captured by one of the Conception dive boat victims confirms that people below deck were awake and trying to find an escape route from the fire before they died, according to victims’ families. On Sept. 2, 2019, 34 people were killed when the Santa Barbara-based dive...
Time to Submit Nominations for Regional Business Awards
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is now taking nominations for the Regional Business Awards that will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Membership Meeting & Regional Business Awards luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.
Hillside Holiday Display Shines Light on Abilities
The Hillside 6th Annual Shining Light on Abilities is open for community members to visit and view the festive display of holiday decorations and lights nightly through Dec. 31 at Hillside, 1235 Veronica Springs Road. Admission is free. Earlier this month, the Assistance League of Santa Barbara carolers led by...
Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 12.21.2022
[Editor’s note: Noozhawk’s weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Serena Guentz with the...
Goleta Council Adopts 90-Minute Timed Parking in Old Town
The Goleta City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt 90-minute timed parking restrictions in Old Town in an attempt to improve parking turnover and availability. The parking restrictions — which are anticipated to be implemented in April, after the staff orders signs and a contractor installs them — would match those of existing public parking lots in the area with parking allowed for 90 minutes between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., except on Sundays and holidays.
Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce Recognizes ‘Goleta’s Finest’ at Gala Event
Longtime civic leader Jean Blois was honored with a lifetime achievement award by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce Saturday night during the Goleta’s Finest Community Awards Gala. In accepting her award, 95-year-old Blois said she was “so incredibly honored” by the recognition. Blois is...
Probation Department Checks Welfare, Brings Gifts to Supervised Youth and Families
Eleven deputy probation officers with the Santa Barbara County Probation Department on Dec. 20 conducted countywide wellness checks of youth on community supervision. A wellness check involves the assessment of the living environment and the needs of the youth and/or family members, in addition to providing information on probation and community resources.
TOC: San Marcos Girls Win Opener, Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara Defeated
Michelle Arellanes and Mia Martinez-Tomatis each scored 19 points, and the San Marcos defense turned in a solid effort in a 60-53 girls basketball win over San Marcos of the CIF San Diego Section in a Green Division first-round game of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions on Tuesday at the Thunderhut.
Bishop High Students, Teachers Help Santa Make Deliveries
Students and faculty from Bishop Diego High School hopped on the Santa Barbara Trolley to deliver Christmas presents to families in need on Dec. 17. Dressed in festive attire, they gathered at Bishop Diego High School, loaded the trolley and cars with gifts, and spent the morning making deliveries across the greater Santa Barbara area.
SBCC Foundation Awards More Than $1 Million in Scholarships
The SBCC Foundation awarded $1,037,775 in scholarships to more than 770 SBCC students for the 2022-23 academic year. “The success of every student is our goal, and scholarships play an important role in that effort. We are honored to support these scholars and grateful to the generous donors who continue to invest in our community’s college and its students,” said Geoff Green, CEO of the SBCC Foundation.
Santa Barbara Blown Out by Oxnard in First-Place Battle
Oxnard’s aggressive, swarming, trapping defense was too much for the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team, as the Yellowjackets rolled to a 73-29 victory to claim sole possession of first place in the Channel League. Oxnard is 3-0 in league and 12-0 overall. Santa Barbara falls to 2-1 and...
Gaviota Roadside Rest Areas on 101 Reopening Dec. 22
The Gaviota Safety Roadside Rest Areas in both directions of Highway 101 will reopen by 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. The reopening follows the recent installation of a new waterline between the northbound and southbound facilities to improve the water pressure. The wastewater system improvement project began in June 2021...
South County Citizen’s Academy Offers Inside Look at Law Enforcement
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the upcoming Citizen’s Academy, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement in Santa Barbara. The program is hosted by the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office. Participants will engage in topics including the history of law enforcement, criminal...
Ministry Group Spreads Holiday Joy at County Jails
The Sheriff’s Office Programs Unit, Chaplain program and Impact Ministry are working together to celebrate the holiday season with the joy of giving. Ministers and chaplains from faith-based organizations, as well as community members throughout the county donated gifts of snack chips, cookies, energy bars, chocolates, ramen, shampoo, and conditioner.
