Rochester, MN

Rochester Man Sentenced to 10 Years For Austin Robberies

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to just over 10 years in prison for three armed robberies in Austin earlier this year. 26-year-old Adrick Mims previously entered guilty pleas to three counts of robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon. Under the plea agreement, four counts of second-degree assault and a charge of fleeing the police were dismissed.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rollover Crash Near Owatonna Injures Mantorville Man

Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Manorville man was hurt as the result of a rollover crash along Hwy. 14 in Steele County Tuesday morning. The state patrol incident report indicates 23-year-old Maddox Fritz was traveling west on Hwy. 14 when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled at 8:20 a.m. The crash occurred near the Lemon Rd. interchange, which is about four miles outside of Owatonna.
OWATONNA, MN
Woman Hurt After Crashing Vehicle Into Southern Minnesota Field

New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in rural Rice County sent a New Prague woman to a hospital over the weekend. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Michelle Thibodeau was traveling south on Lake Ave. about five miles east of New Prague when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a field. Troopers responded to the single-vehicle wreck around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
Fire Damages Faribault Garage

Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst wrote the following News Release detailing a garage fire his department was called to last night. At 11:14 pm on December 18, 2022, the Faribault Fire Department, Faribault Police Department and North Memorial Ambulance responded to a report of smoke coming from a garage at 965 2nd St. SW. Upon responders arrival smoke was showing from all side of the garage and flames were coming out the window on the back of the garage.
FARIBAULT, MN
City of Faribault Declares Snow Emergency

The City of Faribault has declared a Snow Emergency for Friday, December 23rd. No parking on city streets from 1:00 am to 8:00 am, or until plowed curb to curb, whichever occurs later. Unattended vehicles are subject to tagging and towing.
FARIBAULT, MN
Southern Minnesota School Announcements for Thursday 12/22

The following are southern Minnesota school announcements for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022. South Central College campuses in Faribault and North Mankato closed. A Child's Delight Child Care in Faribault is closed today. Buckham West will have no senior dining meals due to the weather. This includes curbside and congregate meals...
MINNESOTA STATE
Blizzard Warning Issued for SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Communities in southeast Minnesota, including Rochester, will be under a Blizzard Warning Thursday. The National Weather Service is predicting 3-7 inches of light powdery snow to fall on the region Wednesday night and taper off Thursday morning. Forecasters then expect wind speeds to increase Thursday afternoon which will cause the snow to blow and drift and create white-out conditions.
ROCHESTER, MN
RCHS Asks County Board for Permission to Grow

Susan Garwood, Rice County Historical Society Executive Director, went before the Rice County Board of Commissioners Tuesday requesting they be allowed to expand to the empty lot to the north of the Faribault museum. The Board was meeting as a Committee of the Whole where votes are not taken. The...
RICE COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota Weather Announcements for Friday 12/23

The following are southern Minnesota weather related announcements for Friday, December 23nd, 2022. A Child's Delight Too child care in Faribault is closed Friday 12/23. Buckham West coffee shop will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022. Buckham West will have no meals Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022 due to the Christmas holiday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Owatonna’s Announces New Outdoor Winter Skating Amenities

The City Owatonna announced in a recent press release that winter outdoor ice-skating options provided through Owatonna’s Parks, Recreation & Facilities Department are expanding this season! Two rinks in different parts of the city are expected to open later this month, weather permitting!. Skating at Buecksler Park – bring...
OWATONNA, MN
Faribault, MN
