Uvalde Committee Recommends Penalty For Straw Purchases
The Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans released their report about the Robb Elementary School massacre this week. It included a recommendation to make straw purchases a state felony. Created by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, the committee heard testimony from a dozen experts and the public on matters of...
After appeal dropped in court, 18- to 20-year-olds not banned from carrying handguns
The Texas state law barring 18 to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns is no more as of Wednesday.
In Only Texas and 1 Other State, Mutual Combat is Legal
Many individuals might be surprised to know that mutual combat is legal in Texas. But it’s true. Penal Code 22.06 says that if two people agree to engage in a physical altercation then they may engage in physical contact. In a current episode of the “Advice Not Taken” podcast,...
Texas Audit Found "Phantom Voters," but No Widespread Fraud in 2020 General Election
The state’s audit of the 2020 general election found no evidence of widespread fraud in Dallas County – no proof of the "big lie" that the presidency was stolen from Donald Trump. But problems with the county’s electronic poll books affected 188 voters. Additionally, the county’s administration office saw key turnover as several experienced staff members left.
Governor Abbott asks for federal border action ahead of polar vortex
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott asked President Joe Biden Tuesday to immediately deploy federal assets to address the border crisis, particularly in the City of El Paso, as a dangerously cold polar vortex moves into Texas this week. “This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas is a...
Convictions For Unlawfully Carrying Guns Skyrocket After Texas Passed Constitutional Carry
No one seems to know why.
Texas doctor sentenced for unlawful distribution of opioids
CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Carrizo Springs doctor was sentenced to federal prison after unlawfully prescribing large amounts of controlled substances, including lethal combinations. Dr. Alfonso Luevano, 53, was sentenced to 121 months in prison Thursday on charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and Medicaid fraud, the U.S. Attorneys Office Western District […]
Texas joins coalition pushing back against FedEx and UPS regulations targeting gun sellers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is joining other states who think two major shipping companies might be breaking the law with new regulations that apply to businesses that sell firearms. Letters have been sent to FedEx and UPS regarding updated terms of service that...
Texas voters say state government mostly ignores the most important issues
With less than a month until the next legislative session, Texas voters are skeptical that the state government will address their needs, according to a new poll. The survey from the University of Texas at Austin found that 46% said the state government “mostly ignores” residents’ needs, while 37% said the state government “mostly addresses the needs of Texas.” The last time the pollsters asked that question — in October 2017 — the trend was reversed, with a plurality expressing satisfaction with the state government’s attentiveness to their needs.
Texas to resume border wall construction
(KTEN) — After construction of the southern border wall was stopped by the Biden administration, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the work on the wall will continue in Texas. Over the past few months, Texas state officials have been working with private property owners to negotiate infrastructure deals...
Faith-based leaders ask Texas governor to end strict border measures
More than 150 faith-based leaders are asking Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to stop busing migrants and end the state's strict border security methods.
Texans are dying on state highways every day — especially in rural “dead zones”
GROVETON — Among the tall pine trees of Davy Crockett National Forest sits a stretch of road David Robison calls “the dead zone.”. There is no cellphone service for miles, and there are few signs of civilization on this remote section of highway. It lacks safety precautions like shoulders or guardrails that are ubiquitous on more urban highways.
Two men lose hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for 5 years
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Matthew Adams (26) and Carl Denmon (25) of Texas, have pled guilty to numerous wildlife crimes, resulting in over $31,000 in fines and restitution. Each man was sentenced to and served 30 days in jail, and 11.5 months of unsupervised probation. The men also lost their hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for five years. Because Wyoming is a member of the wildlife violator compact, the men are suspended from hunting, fishing and trapping in 48 states. Adams and Denmon also were made to surrender the firearms used in committing these crimes which included two .22LR rifles with homemade suppressors.
Texas enhanced safety checkpoints frustrate businesses; New Mexico law enforcement caught off guard
EL PASO, Texas- Enhanced safety inspections continued into a second day along Highway 178, where miles of trucks lined up waiting. The inspection point was set up by Texas Department of Public Safety officials Monday on morning at 6 a.m. and were to end at 6 p.m. according to Sgt. Eliot Torres , DPS spokesperson for the El Paso area.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott weighs in on ongoing migrant crisis
EL PASO, Texas -- Days away from the expected end of Title 42, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott weighed in on the ongoing migrant crisis in the Southern border. Gov. Abbott was a guest on ABC's "This Week" with Martha Raddatz Sunday morning. "If the courts do not intervene and put a halt to the removal The post Texas Gov. Greg Abbott weighs in on ongoing migrant crisis appeared first on KVIA.
Texas National Guard Deploys Contingency Force to El Paso Ahead of Title 42 Expiration
Update: Supreme Court Chief Justice temporarily blocks the end of Title 42 Trump-era immigration policy. Read the latest here. Gov. Greg Abbott is sending 400 members of the Texas National Guard to El Paso to help with border security pending the expected expiration of Title 42 on Wednesday. The soldiers...
Weird Laws in Texas: No eating other people's trash!
It may come as a surprise to learn that the laws governing us today are not the only ones that have ever existed. In fact, some of the more colorful, and sometimes bizarre, laws that have been passed over the years still remain on the books, and are just as enforceable as any other legal code. Whether it’s a law prohibiting the wearing of a mask in public, or a law banning the use of profanity in public, these strange laws have been passed and still remain in effect in various parts of the United States. From the seemingly silly to the downright absurd, these weird laws still on the books offer an interesting insight into the history of lawmaking and the culture of different states.
Abbott prepares for "Biden's reckless decision"
I joined OperationLoneStar agency leaders for a briefing in Del Rio today as they prepare for President Biden’s reckless decision to end Title 42 expulsions next week. Texas stands ready to respond to the expected spike in illegal crossings & protect our nation." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
From Successful Cattleman to Man Burner
C attlemen are a large part of the great and colorful history of Texas. They are credited with saving the state from financial ruin after the Civil War and their lives have been chronicled by many writers down through the years. Researching the Handbook of Texas Online, I found so...
The Ugliest City in Texas Award Once Again Goes to the 915
Well, it happened again; El Paso made a very unflattering list. In the past, El Paso has topped the list of least literate city, drunkest city, sweatiest, fattest city, oh, and we also have the ugliest men. Today, El Paso ranks as the "Ugliest City" in Texas, this according to...
