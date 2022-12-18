ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landover, MD

‘SNF’ Week 15: Giants and Commanders rematch after tie two weeks ago

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N7jfN_0jmqzINd00

(WCMH) — “Sunday Night Football” on NBC4 has a huge game in store between two rivals in the NFC East trying to gain a key edge towards a playoff spot. Tonight, it’s the New York Giants (7-5-1) taking on the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Just two weeks ago, the two teams met in East Rutherford, New Jersey and could not be separated. The Giants and Commanders tied 20-20 on Dec. 4 in one of only two ties in the 2022 NFL season, leaving them playing each other again with identical records.

Washington hasn’t played a game since its draw with New York that extended its unbeaten run to four straight and continues an impressive stretch. After starting the season 1-4, the Commanders have won six of its last eight to put themselves in the mix for a wild card spot.

As things stand, the Commanders enter its Sunday night game with New York slightly ahead of them in the NFC standings. With the two teams having tied, Washington edges the Giants with a superior record in the division as the Commanders stand 1-2-1 in NFC East play while New York is at 0-3-1 thus far.

While the Commanders have gotten hot, the Giants have gotten cold like a New York winter. Since starting the season 6-1, the Brian Daboll coached side has lost four of its last six games including three straight games in the division without a win.

New York has not made the NFL playoffs since 2016 and are hoping quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley can lead them to a wild card berth. A win in Maryland over the Commanders will clear things up for the Giants and vice versa.

The teams tailing the NFC East foes in the wild card standings are the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) and Detroit Lions (6-7). Even if we have a loser in this game, the odds are decent to have the entire NFC East make the playoffs, something that has never happened in NFL history.

Watch “Sunday Night Football” starting at 7 p.m. on NBC4 or stream it live at NBCSports.com/Live .

